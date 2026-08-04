Realistic Jonathan Taylor trade packages the Steelers, Packers and Broncos can offer

The Atlanta Falcons made Bijan Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history by handing him a three-year, $75 million extension with $51 million guaranteed. It might've been costly, but it was a deserved extension for Robinson, arguably the best running back in the league, and it was certainly a necessary move for the Falcons to make. This contract, as is the case with every other big one, is sure to have ripple effects around the league.

For example, there's a good chance Jahmyr Gibbs will use Robinson's deal as a starting point to get an extension done with the Detroit Lions. The Lions are going to end up paying him, even if it ends up being an expensive deal, but what about another running back due for a new deal, in Jonathan Taylor? Are the Indianapolis Colts really about to give a 27-year-old running back with a ton of tread on his tires the kind of mega-deal he's surely looking for, especially given the money they have tied up long-term in guys like Sauce Gardner, Alec Pierce and Bernhard Raimann? Probably not, and that might lead to an eventual trade that'd send Taylor elsewhere. These mock proposals could make sense.

Steelers trade package for Jonathan Taylor

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their wide receiver room by trading for Michael Pittman Jr. (from these Colts), but the only addition made to their running back room was Rico Dowdle on a two-year, $12.25 million deal. Dowdle is coming off a strong year with the Panthers, but is he or Jaylen Warren really a bell cow the Steelers can lean on?

If the Steelers want to win in Aaron Rodgers' final season, they need as much talent around him as possible. Taylor can help take the pressure off him and his eventual replacement in 2027 and beyond. A second-round pick for an older running back Pittsburgh would have to immediately extend is a fairly steep price to pay, but Taylor remains one of the league's best at the position, and the Steelers have four third-round picks at their disposal. That should make parting with a second-rounder for a game-changer like Taylor more palatable for Omar Khan and Co.

Packers trade package for Jonathan Taylor

Green Bay Packers Josh Jacobs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers don't make much sense at first glance, but there're a couple of reasons why they might look to pursue Taylor if he were to be made available in a trade. First, Josh Jacobs is dealing with legal troubles that are not resolved as of this writing. If Jacobs is charged with a crime, there's a good chance the Packers will let him go, and Green Bay lacks any sort of established replacement option.

Second, this Packers regime has shown interest in Taylor in the past. Their rumored interest came in 2023, so it's been a while, but why wouldn't they have interest following a year that saw Taylor rush for over 1,500 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns? The Packers are in a win-now window, so if Jacobs is unable to play, pursuing Taylor, even if a second-round pick is required, should be a no-brainer.

Broncos trade package for Jonathan Taylor

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Denver Broncos' running back room is in as rough a place as any of the teams listed in this piece. J.K. Dobbins has always been efficient when healthy, but he played in just 10 games last season and has averaged just over eight games per season over his last four years. RJ Harvey could be in for a better second NFL season, but his rookie year was far from efficient.

The Broncos could use an upgrade, especially with Bo Nix still having room to grow at the quarterback position. Much like the Steelers and Packers, the Broncos aim to win now. This asking price is not cheap for an older running back they'll have to pay, but players like Taylor don't grow on trees. He can be the productive workhorse few teams have.