Ripple effects of Bijan Robinson's record-breaking contract for the Falcons, NFL and more

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons broke their impasse on Monday evening and agreed to terms on a three-year, $75 million contract extension, with $51 million guaranteed. Robinson, entering his fourth NFL season, becomes the highest-paid running back of all time. He will receive $37 million upfront, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This was a necessary (if costly) move for the Falcons. Robinson has blossomed into a full-blown superstar. More than a running back, Robinson has the hands and route-running skills to line up wide and cosplay as a receiver. He led the league in scrimmage yards last season (2,298) while scoring 11 touchdowns. Here's what it means for Atlanta and everybody else.

Falcons are settled — except at quarterback

Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts Sr. - Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta has spared no expense when it comes to extending core pieces on offense this summer. Robinson falls in line after Drake London, Kyle Pitts Sr. and Matthew Bergeron all received new contracts, too. Each of them quite lucrative. The Falcons have invested significant draft resources in building out this offensive core. Now, those resources are turning financial.

The Falcons have done contract extensions this offseason with:



🏈RB Bijan Robinson: 3-years, $66.75 million.

🏈WR Drake London: 4-years, $141.05M

🏈TE Kyle Pitts: 3-years, $54M

🏈G Matthew Bergeron: 4-years, $96M https://t.co/6GgbydnUim — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2026

Very few teams can match Atlanta's top-end talent at running back, wide receiver and tight end. This is an explosive group on paper, and new head coach Kevin Stefanski — plus imported O.C. Tommy Rees — figure to get the most out of them. Stefanski's brilliance was muted in Cleveland, but he's among the most respected coaches in football. The Arthur Smith era is long in the rearview mirror at this point.

Unfortunately for Falcons fans... the quarterback situation remains, well, unsettled. Tua Tagovailoa has the health advantage over Michael Penix Jr. and could start Week 1 as a result. Really, either way, though, it's hard to feel great about Atlanta's signal-callers. Their southpaws are both extremely limited in scope. Penix can't throw over the middle. Tagovailoa is almost entirely dependent on scheme, lacking the arm strength to thread the needle in tight windows or improvise explosive passes.

Let's assume, for now, that Tagovailoa takes the Week 1 mantle. His success in Miami, pre-concussions, was a result of Mike McDaniel scheming up quick-hitting, rhythmic passes that found speedy receivers out in space. The Falcons aren't really built that way. London and Pitts are designed for contested catches over the middle and physical play in the red zone. Robinson can give Tagovailoa a super-fast outlet closer to the line of scrimmage, so that figures to be an essential partnership. But Tagovailoa has done nothing but cap his team's ceiling in the past.

The Falcons have the weapons but not the general. The bullets but no gun. Until the quarterback situation improves — hopefully in 2027, with a strong QB draft or a major free agent addition — it will be hard to fully trust Atlanta, despite their firepower.

The running back market is reset

Jahmyr Gibbs - Detroit Lions | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Robinson's splashy new deal resets the market for the next wave of running back extension candidates. The two most notable names in the queue: Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs and Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor.

Gibbs aligns more neatly with Robinson. He's the same age (24) and was selected a mere four spots later, 12th overall, in the 2023 draft. Much less Robinson, Gibbs has overcome a crowded Lions backfield to become an explosive, Swiss Army Knife weapon for the Lions. He put up 1,839 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He's three-for-three on Pro Bowl nods since arriving in the NFL.

While Robinson has the slight edge over Gibbs in terms of pure talent and electricity, the Lions will have trouble negotiating much of a discount for the Alabama product. Gibbs is a very capable receiver who's able to impact Detroit's offense far beyond the usual means of his position. Robinson's contract just became a valuable negotiating tactic for Gibbs' agent.

Taylor is three years older than Robinson and Gibbs, looking for his third contract instead of his second. The short shelf life for NFL running backs means Taylor probably won't reach $25 million AAV on his next deal, but he will certainly aim to get as close as possible. Taylor has not lost a step. He led the NFL with 20 touchdowns last season, with 1,963 scrimmage yards and 4.9 yards per carry — his most efficient rushing campaign since 2021, when he was an NFL sophomore.

The NFC South is there for the taking

NFC South | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Same as it ever was. The NFC South has been the most competitive division in the NFL in recent years by way of their collective mediocrity. Every team has a chance to win the division crown and host a playoff game. Every team has notable strengths and not-so-glamorous faults. There's really no telling which team is the "favorite," especially when the reigning champs in Carolina are still helmed by Bryce Young at quarterback.

The Falcons have the most overall talent, but the quarterback situation is an open wound. The Bucs are the most established winner, but there's drama around Baker Mayfield and the wide receiver room took a massive hit. The Panthers are a scrappy bunch, but can scrappiness get them to nine wins a second straight season? The Saints, for all their faults, have an excellent coach, a promising defense, and an ascendent second-year quarterback in Tyler Shough, who has a chance to surprise folks this season.

Atlanta is hoping for Stefanski to raise their floor, while a third-year leap from Michael Penix remains in the cards. It's hard to believe in Penix, but the Falcons wouldn't invest these resources in their offensive keystones if there was not confidence in their ability to finally realize their latent potential under Stefanski's leadership. The "on paper" argument probably favors the Falcons, but we have said that in the past. What happens on the field is far more important.

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