This Falcons-Titans trade package for Will Levis will help him prove QB1 hype

Will Levis claims he could start for most NFL teams. The Falcons should take him up on that offer.

Will Levis made the bold claim that he should be a starter in the NFL. In fact his exact words were: “There aren’t 32 quarterbacks better than me.” He didn’t name names – which is for the best considering his replacement is one of those 32 starting quarterbacks around the league – but he does believe that on the heels of a repaired AC joint in his shoulder, he’s back at his peak performance and good enough to start. This is coming from a player that, according to The Athletic, had 26 turnovers over a 30-game period.

Will Levis said he "100%" believes he has a future as a starting QB:



"There are not 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me." pic.twitter.com/YbmP9Lg8Io — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 1, 2026

Only Daniel Jones is good enough to be in that category over that same time frame. When you’re the leader in one of those categories, well the odds aren’t in your favor. But when you make that bold claim and a team like the Atlanta Falcons, who desperately need a quarterback, could come calling, well you better be ready to back it up.

The Falcons turned to Tua Tagovailoa this offseason in need for quarterback depth and are still waiting to get Michael Penix Jr. back from his torn ACL, which he suffered last year. Levis will have camp and preseason to prove he should be a starting quarterback and if you’re the Falcons, hell, you might as well oblige. It’s not like trading for Levis is going to hurt this quarterback situation anymore than it already is.

Why the Atlanta Falcons should consider trading for Will Levis

The Falcons have to see this through to an extent because they need any insurance with their quarterback position that they can get. A week into camp and both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa are already showing how much their durability is going to hinder this team. Levis was with a terrible staff in Tennessee and you could assume some of his confidence comes from having a better staff this camp. On top of that, Kevin Stefanski, for better or worse, can work with inferior quarterbacks.

He’s not necessarily a quarterback developer, but he can manage, considering the choices of quarterbacks he had in Cleveland. It’s not a great option, but it’s one the Falcons have to consider knowing how much of a liability both Penix and Tagovailoa are.

What the Atlanta Falcons should offer for Will Levis

The Atlanta Falcons would need to come off a seventh-round pick to land Levis, which isn’t really much of a lift. They don’t have their own so they’d need to give up the New York Jets’ seventh round pick. Where this could be more value than maybe what he’s worth is that the Falcons don’t have a sixth round pick either. So barring any other moves, they wouldn’t pick past the fifth round.

That said, that’s low value for a player that could turn out to be better than what they were expecting him to be. The Titans don’t really need him and the fact that they added Mitch Trubisky, well that could very well seal Levis’ fate in Nashville anyway. In a deal like this, both sides get something positive out of it.

Why the Tennessee Titans shouldn’t hesitate at all to trade Will Levis

Just because Will Levis thinks he’s one of the 32 best NFL quarterbacks doesn’t mean the Tennessee Titans do, which is exactly why they drafted Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL Draft. They should have no problem moving on from him and even if it’s a Day 3 pick, getting a draft pick out of him is better than letting him go for free. Tennessee shouldn’t feel compelled to keep him around and adding Trubisky just confirms that Levis and Trubisky were fighting for the backup job anyway.