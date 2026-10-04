NFL Mock Draft 2027: Updated draft order and projected Top 10 picks after Week 4

We're only a month into the NFL season, yet it's already time for teams to be focused on the NFL Draft. With only 17 games to be played throughout the regular season, a rough four-game stretch could be season-defining. For teams that are 0-4 or even 1-3, the odds of making the playoffs are slim, if not none.

With that in mind, while the order is bound to change a bit over the next few weeks, we're getting more of a handle on the teams that will almost certainly be picking early in the NFL Draft. Here's a look at where things stand as of now, and what the teams might do if they end up picking where they're currently slotted in late April.

2027 NFL Draft order after Week 4

Houston Texans (0-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4) Tennessee Titans (0-4) Los Angeles Chargers (0-3) Miami Dolphins (0-3) Washington Commanders (1-3) New York Jets (1-3) Arizona Cardinals (1-3) New Orleans Saints (1-2) Atlanta Falcons (1-2) Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) New York Jets (via DAL (2-2)) New York Jets (via IND (2-2)) Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (2-2)) Cleveland Browns (via LAR (2-2)) New England Patriots (2-2) Carolina Panthers (1-2) Detroit Lions (2-1) Denver Broncos (2-1) Seattle Seahawks (2-1) Cleveland Browns (3-1) Buffalo Bills (3-1) Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1) New York Giants (3-1) Chicago Bears (3-1) Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) Baltimore Ravens (3-1) San Francisco 49ers (3-0) Minnesota Vikings (3-0) Kansas City Chiefs (3-0)

Two teams many expected to make or at least compete for the playoffs would be holding the top two picks if the NFL Draft occurred today. The Houston Texans lost in a shootout to the Dallas Cowboys on. Sunday, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were unable to overcome Baker Mayfield's absence in a home loss to the Green Bay Packers.

On the flip side of the coin, can we talk about the NFC East-leading New York Giants? What about the Cleveland Browns, who are tied for first in the AFC North? The draft order is nothing like we expected it to look entering the year, and while it's bound to change, here's what the top 10 picks might look like if the season ended today.

2027 NFL Mock Draft: Projecting the Top 10 picks with current draft order

Team NFL Mock Draft Projection 1. Houston Texans WR Jeremiah Smith 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDGE Colin Simmons 3. Tennessee Titans CB Leonard Moore 4. Los Angeles Chargers WR Cam Coleman 5. Miami Dolphins QB Arch Manning 6. Washington Commanders WR Charlie Becker 7. New York Jets QB Trinidad Chambliss 8. Arizona Cardinals QB Darian Mensah 9. New Orleans Saints EDGE Dylan Stewart 10. Atlanta Falcons OT Trevor Goosby

1. Houston Texans - WR Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're starting off bold. Sure, if the Houston Texans actually end up with the No. 1 overall selection, passing on Arch Manning and the other quarterbacks would be easier said than done. C.J. Stroud would have clearly proven that he is not to be trusted long-term under center. With that being said, how can the Texans, or anyone for that matter, pass on a talent like Jeremiah Smith?

Through just five games, Smith has 44 receptions for 823 yards and nine touchdowns. He's averaging well over 150 yards and roughly two touchdowns per game. These are video game-like numbers, plain and simple. It's hard to pass on a quarterback for a wideout, but Smith is a generational talent, while such a thing doesn't exist right now among this quarterback class.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Colin Simmons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might show interest in taking a quarterback here, but since they just paid Baker Mayfield entering the season, there's reason to believe they'll pass, instead prioritizing the best defensive player in the class in Colin Simmons. Through his first four games, Simmons has lit the SEC on fire, racking up 7.5 sacks and 9.0 tackles for loss while looking like a high-end edge rusher.

The Bucs could use some help on their defensive line, especially with Rueben Bain Jr.'s NFL career off to a shaky start. Simmons can find so many ways to impact a game, and if Bain can develop into the kind of player the Bucs expect him to, that's quite the edge duo.

3. Tennessee Titans – CB Leonard Moore

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Titans are another team that'll probably consider taking a quarterback early, especially if none are taken by the time they pick. But ultimately, Cam Ward is in his second NFL season. They should probably give him another year, even if he isn't giving much reason for optimism right now.

Passing on a quarterback would allow the TItans to go with Leonard Moore, a shutdown corner who has been nothing short of dominant throughout his run at Notre Dame. Moore has the size, speed and skills to be an immediate starter for an NFL team and develop into one of the best players at the position in the sport.

4. Los Angeles Chargers - WR Cam Coleman

While you can argue that any of the teams in the top three should go quarterback, the Los Angeles Chargers would be foolish to consider such an action with Justin Herbert locked in under center. Even if this season unravels to the point where they actually have a top-five pick, Herbert is their guy. With that being said, the Chargers might as well use this opportunity to give him some much-needed receiver help.

Ladd McConkey is a very good player, but he's the only reliable pass-catcher on the roster. Quentin Johnston has talent, but he's never been able to put it all together. There isn't much else to love in the team's receiver room. Coleman would give the Chargers an ideal option to serve as McConkey's 1B, and that can help the team's offense reach new heights in 2027 and beyond.

5. Miami Dolphins - QB Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first quarterback has fallen at long last, with Arch Manning heading to the Miami Dolphins. I know this season has been rather frustrating for Manning, who did not look good against Ohio State and has been inconsistent overall, but at the end of the day, there isn't a quarterback with more talent in this year's class. There isn't a quarterback who has shown more flashes of brilliance than Manning, either.

The Dolphins are a team that needs to be hunting upside, particularly at the quarterback position. Manning has the best chance of being the player at the most valuable position who can get them back on track as a franchise. If he's there by the time they pick, it's a no-brainer for Jon-Eric Sullivan.

6. Washington Commanders - WR Charlie Becker

The Washington Commanders have their quarterback, Jayden Daniels, and they're set at the wide receiver position in the short-term thanks to the likes of Terry McLaurin, Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams. But McLaurin is 31 years old, Diggs is on a one-year deal and Williams isn't a WR1 by any means.

Why not go out and add some youth and needed depth to this receiver room by snagging Charlie Becker out of Indiana? Becker is a 6-foot-4 receiver with elite athletic traits, giving him the ceiling to be a high-end receiver at the next level. If he's still there by the time Washingotn is on the board, it'll be tough for them to turn him down.

7. New York Jets - QB Trinidad Chambliss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Jets have played some surprisingly decent football to start the year, and a lot of that has to do with Geno Smith, who is playing as well as any Jets quarterback has in quite some time. With that being said, Smith is a 35-year-old on an expiring contract. Are we sure he's part of the team's future plans beyond 2026?

An extension of some sort might make sense if he continues his strong year, but the Jets are in clear need of a true franchise quarterback. At 24 years of age (he'll be 25 years old by Week 1 of next NFL season), Trinidad Chambliss is a bit older than New York would probably prefer with their first-round pick, but the talent is hard to ignore. The Jets could use a sure thing, and while I don't know how high his ceiling is, I have the utmost confidence that Chambliss, an athletic quarterback with high-end arm talent, can be a rock-solid starter in this league.

8. Arizona Cardinals - QB Darian Mensah

Jacoby Brissett isn't the worst quarterback in the world, but there's a reason that the Arizona Cardinals shied away from handing him a multi-year extension. They're going to want to draft a quarterback if they're in position to select a good one, and Darian Mensah fits the bill as someone they should be eager to select.

Mensah has the kind of arm talent that can get the most out of the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride and Jeremiyah Love, and with Dante Moore's injury concerns, this would be an easy selection if the Cardinals are lucky enough to make it.

9. New Orleans Saints – EDGE Dylan Stewart

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a lot to like on the offensive side of the ball for the New Orleans Saints thanks to the likes of Tyler Shough and Chris Olave, but they've allowed 27.7 points per game thus far, good for a share of sixth-worst in the NFL. Taking a player like Dylan Stewart with their first-round pick could help steer their defense into the right direction.

Now, this would be a risky selection as Stewart was suspended for throwing a punch against Alabama. With that being said, Stewart is a supremely talented player (FanSided's mock draft from April had him going No. 7 overall), and we've seen players with some character concerns but elite on-field skill (think Jalen Carter) blossom in the NFL. Stewart is undoubtedly a top-10 talent, and can be a game-changer for New Orleans.

10. Atlanta Falcons - OT Trevor Goosby

You can argue that the Atlanta Falcons should take a quarterback here, but Michael Penix Jr. impressed enough in Week 3 to suggest that the Falcons should give him more time to prove himself. Something the Falcons can ill-afford to ignore, though, is the state of their offensive line. Their interior offensive line is good thanks to Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom, but what about the tackle play?

Jake Matthews is now 35 years of age, how much longer does he have? And Kaleb McGary's sudden retirement left a hole at right tackle. Trevor Goosby, arguably the best offensive tackle in this class, would help fortify the offensive line, which is a need given Bijan Robinson and the other skill-position talent Atlanta has.