The NFL MVP might be the worst MVP award to talk about across the four major North American pro sports. There are no angles, no intrigue, only anger and derision. But we shall try to make sense of things as the field narrows, in order to form a just and equitable society. At least, I think that's what we're doing.

To me, the NFL MVP is the award "for the best quarterback on one of the best teams in the league." Jahmyr Gibbs is not considered, nor is Jaxson Smith-Njigba, nor is Kenneth Walker. This is just not how the award works, because the words "most valuable" can only ever really be affixed to a quarterback; however much that annoys you, it's true in the modern NFL.

So trying to figure out who the best quarterback on the one of the best teams in the league is brings us to Five Guys, burgers and fries: Brock Purdy, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence. But it really just brings us to two guys, burgers and fries (it's less popular): Purdy and Burrow, so let's rank everyone and figure out who's who.

1. Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems to me relatively obvious that Purdy should be the MVP favorite right now. He leads all quarterbacks by an absurd margin in EPA/play and has run the NFL's best offense with a rotating cast of receivers. It just doesn't matter; Purdy has made it work, and has shown that his partnership with Kyle Shanahan has rivaled and arguably eclipsed the vaunted duo of Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford — Purdy can no longer be called a system quarterback, for he is himself far too much of the system.

There were plenty of moments during Purdy's rise to prominence when you could have questioned if he was just a Shanahan merchant, but the evidence for his greatness is officially overwhelming. He has incredible poise in the pocket; he's laser accurate and usefully mobile. There is nothing he can't do within the NFL's most complicated and dominant offense, on a team that wasn't built for him nor imagined his arrival from a mile away; the guy was the last pick in the NFL Draft. But if we knew everything we know about Purdy now going into the NFL draft, he would have easily been the No. 1 pick. Well, he's No. 1 here, as he continues to take the 49ers from Super Bowl contender to favorite.

2. Joe Burrow

Burrow is the lone man capable of challenging Purdy, and I admit it's super close. If we want to use the classic NFL MVP definition of "the quarterback who has thrown the most touchdowns," then Burrow has it. But why do I watch football for 11 hours every Sunday just to sort by the "TD" dropdown menu and call it a day?

Burrow is a monster with his two receivers, and what he has achieved with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is already mythic. But I do not feel the Bengals offense is quite the unstoppable force the 49ers have been with Purdy at the helm, and Burrow's superior stats are partially a function of necessity rather than quality. The 49ers are in total control; they can run the football, manage the game and are doing exactly what they want to while still nursing an MVP campaign. The Bengals, meanwhile, must attack teams through the air with Burrow and his two receivers. That's awesome, but it can't just wash away the context. It's razor thin, but I have Purdy ahead right now.

3. Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Squarely a tier down from the top two, we have our second pairing: Mahomes and Josh Allen, who we'll learn quite a lot about Thanksgiving night during their head-to-head matchup. Mahomes definitely has the edge over Allen right now on the MVP ladder simply because his stats have a chance to look how they'll need to by the end of the season to win the thing. He's been out of control recently, and is up to 22 touchdowns versus only four interceptions. And unlike some previous years, I do really believe Mahomes' individual quality is what is pushing the Chiefs forward. There's not some dominant outside threat like Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce isn't inexplicably 10 yards wide open, the defense isn't dominant. Mahomes is what's making this happen for them right now.

Again, it would take some doing for him to pass Burrow or Purdy, and voter fatigue will be part of that. He's already won the award twice, and many will want to see a new winner out of our top two. Still, this has been a pretty awesome Mahomes season coming off a torn ACL, and I've quite enjoyed it.

4. Josh Allen

The interwebs may not believe this, but I don't actually have anything against Josh Allen. I just don't think he's played at the level of our top three guys whatsoever, and while he's probably the most physically dominant quarterback I've ever seen, this version of Allen as a passer is a paltry imitation of peak Josh Allen — I have seen what this man can do at his best. This is not it.

Rushing stats for QB MVP cases are so hard to gauge. Allen is unironically second in the NFL with 11 rushing touchdowns ... so what am I supposed to do with that information? Am I supposed to throw my hands up in the air, declare that he's both the best QB and running back in the league and hand him the MVP on a silver platter? But I shall not; becuase I watch the games, and I don't think it's entirely fair to count rushing touchdowns for QBs when he is simply their goal line option like Jalen Hurts of years past with the tush push. It's like a bunt; a gameplan thing. I'm not going to overrate Allen just because the stats all count the same.

5. Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another tier jump down and we find our final player we can even consider: Trevor Lawrence, who does not have a chance to win the MVP but I thought I'd mention him anyway. If you just stare at the stat sheet, Lawrence is having a mediocre passing season and is objectively worse than C.J. Stroud, but the Jaguars were one game out of the No. 1 seed ... until last week, and so Lawrence had an outside shot. No longer, though, since Lawrence was legitimately bad in the Giants game and thus disappears his MVP momentum. But he remains a fascinating player.

I am perennially confused by Lawrence, who can look for weeks at a time like the Messiah-esque QB prospect he was billed as with top-0.1 percent physical tools to make any throw into any window from any angle. Then he can look like he has no idea what he's doing, throw an interception directly to a defender and turn the ball over like a rookie who's never seen an NFL defense before. I think Lawrence is good, and I think he's right on the line of the quarterbacks you can/cannot win the Super Bowl with. We shall see, though.