NFL preseason picks and predictions for Week 2, straight-up and ATS

Picking NFL preseason games is so much more difficult than the regular season — which is saying something, because NFL picks in meaningful games aren't a cakewalk. Yes, we can look at the starters in these games and whether they're playing, but when you're talking about an exhibition game in which the results will largely be determined by deep-roster backups, things get a bit unpredictable.

So, naturally, we're going to make predictions for the unpredictable. You can call it just getting the feet wet to get us ready for the regular season. With that, let's dive into our NFL preseason Week 2 picks for every game, predicting the winner and making a pick against the spread as well.

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NFL preseason predictions for Week 2: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Ty Simpson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Preseason Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Raiders at Texans Texans Texans -1.5 49ers at Chargers 49ers 49ers -1.5 Jets at Steelers Steelers Steelers +1.5 Panthers at Jaguars Panthers Panthers -1.5 Packers at Broncos Broncos Broncos -5.5 Commanders at Lions Commanders Commanders +1.5 Falcons at Colts Colts Colts -3.5 Bills at Browns Browns Browns -2.5 Ravens at Vikings Ravens Ravens +3.5 Saints at Rams Rams Rams +2.5 Giants at Dolphins Giants Giants -3.5 Eagles at Patriots Patriots Patriots +2.5 Bears at Bengals Bears Bears -2.5 Chiefs at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers -5.5 Cowboys at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals -1.5 Seahawks at Titans Titans Titans -4.5

The 3 NFL preseason picks I really have a feel for

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5)

You won't find me getting behind this year's Steelers all that often, as I believe, on the whole, this is the third-best team in the division, ahead of only the Browns. Having said that, both Will Howard and Drew Allar were impressive in their preseason debuts last week. For me, that type of quarterback depth could be an advantage in the preseason. That's especially true with a roster like the Jets', which I don't think quite matches up.

Maybe Allar turns into a pumpkin considering his time at Penn State was marred by his overall inconsistency, but I saw enough last week from this Pittsburgh offense to find it a little too curious that they're underdogs this week at home with Howard and Allar expected to play most of the game.

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (-3.5)

Put simply, I don't know how anyone could feel good about the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason or overall at this point. Michael Penix Jr. still isn't cleared to play, which means that Tua Tagovailoa will be playing if Kevin Stefanski looks to play his starters. The veteran southpaw looked, frankly, broken in his first preseason action. More importantly, it didn't look like a level of performance that he was going to be able to wildly exceed moving forward.

This isn't to say that the Colts are some highly bankable commodity. That's certainly not my feeling on Indianapolis on this point. With the quarterback situation, though, the Falcons look like they might be in serious, long-term trouble with their roster building, and that's not exactly a good omen for a preseason contest.

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

New Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh has been one of the best preseason coaches in terms of win-loss record in the NFL in the past several years when he's been in that position. He's 10-3 against the spread in his preseason career, and added a win to that tally last week with his Titans — despite the fact that neither Cam Ward nor Will Levis played well at all — taking down the 49ers.

For whatever reason, it seems like some coaches care more than others about the NFL preseason. Saleh, based on his track record, is one of those coaches. Seattle is clearly the better team if we're talking about the regular season, but we're going to follow the trend on this one, which means backing Saleh and the Titans. That doesn't feel great to say, but you have to go by the information we're given.