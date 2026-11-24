Had Jalen Hurts not been ruled out for the season and the Philadelphia Eagles thus become mostly an afterthought, the NFL's 2026 Thanksgiving games would probably be as good as they could possibly be on paper.

We have riveting divisional showdowns, classic Thanksgiving matchups and explosive offenses; we probably have the game of the year on Thursday night, which will do more to decide the AFC number one seed and first-round bye than any other game. It's just epic stuff! If you're like me, and Thanksgiving is a 12-hour balancing act between food, family and football, be careful out there not to offend anyone. Because this slate rocks.

Full NFL Thanksgiving schedule

NFL Thanksgiving Week Matchups Date, Time and TV Channel Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams Wed. Nov. 25, 8 p.m. ET (Netflix) Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions Thu. Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS) Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys Thu. Nov. 26, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX) Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Thu. Nov. 26, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers Fri. Nov. 27, 3 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

We have Thanksgiving Eve (a thing that was created just to call the Wednesday matchup something, it seems) and a Black Friday game. But let's look at the turkey and stuffing, the holiday alternative to meat and potatoes, of the schedule with the three games on Thanksgiving Day a bit more thoroughly.

Detroit hosts Chicago in a game that could decide the NFC North (1 p.m. ET)

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears in what was for so long the annual Ford Field depression bowl ... but no longer! This is a great game, and pits our two 8-2 NFC North teams against each other to decide clearly who will still have a chance at the NFC's number one seed and a home playoff game ... and who will have to claw and bite their way through the ruthless NFC Wild Card.

I am fascinated by this game, mostly because we will see just how good the new-and-improved Bears defense is against the Lions' still-excellent offense and if Jeffery Simmons can be the difference to slow down Jahmyr Gibbs and Detroit's potent attack. The Lions' defense, meanwhile, will need to test their mettle without Aidan Hutchinson against the best offense they'll face for the rest of the year ... until they face the Bears again on January 3.

The Cowboys look to keep their season alive against the Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET)

The Cowboys are still mathematically alive in the NFC East, though the Giants having a tie gifted to them from the heavens of Dan Quinn's stupidity complicates things. Still, this is an exciting team and a classic matchup for Thanksgiving, even if the Eagles are sort of just ... limping along, unclear exactly what it is they're doing or what they're doing it for.

The Giants do not have many free wins left on their schedule. Save for the Colts this week, they have the 49ers, Seahawks, Browns and Lions in the next four after that. The Cowboys can and should be getting some ideas in the five weeks between now and their January 3 matchup with New York, as this is far from an uncloseable gap. The Eagles, meanwhile, are technically not dead but would need a modern miracle to backdoor this division from behind everyone else. This is, however, a Joe Milton III revenge game. That must be factored in. I think.

Bills host the Chiefs in the game of the year (8:20 p.m. ET)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When they announced this game, we knew it would be awesome. But did we know it would be this awesome, with the AFC number one seed on the line? The Bills are 9-1, the Chiefs 8-2, and the winner of this game will own the head-to-head tiebreaker for the rest of the season. The stakes could not be higher, the hype could not be hype-ier, the aura could not be loftier.

There are some concerns about rain and wind for this game, to which I say great, I could care less if this was a 51-49 shootout or a 10-7 defensive showdown with turnovers and slapstick comedy. I just want to see these two quarterbacks throw down, and learn if the Bills are actually any good or if they've just been beating up on terrible teams all season. Both teams come in riding high, Mahomes in particular absolutely scorching. Whatever plans you have to make to watch this game, make them. Because this is worth your attention.