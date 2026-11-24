We love the NFL Thanksgiving slate every year, even with creating Thanksgiving Eve out of thin air for the 2026 season, and fans have a loaded group of games this week. Packers-Rams, Chiefs-Bills, Bears-Lions and Eagles-Cowboys sets up tremendously for football watching throughout the week, but let's not also forget about some fun matchups like Seahawks-49ers and Raiders-Browns still waiting for us on the weekend. More than anything, though, we need to be great this week with our NFL Week 12 picks and predictions, because it was rough this past week.

No matter, though. We can always bounce back and I feel like I'm seeing the board well for Week 12. So let's dive into this full slate with no teams on bye as we make our NFL picks for Week 12 with predictions for every game both straight-up and against the spread.

NFL Week 12 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL Week 12 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Packers vs. Rams (Wed.) Rams Rams -2.5 Bears vs. Lions (Thanksgiving) Bears Bears -2.5 Eagles vs. Cowboys (Thanksgiving) Cowboys Cowboys -8.5 Chiefs vs. Bills (Thanksgiving) Chiefs Chiefs +2.5 Broncos vs. Steelers (Black Friday) Broncos Broncos -2.5 Saints vs. Bengals Bengals Bengals -9.5 Ravens vs. Texans Texans Texans -6.5 Giants vs. Colts Giants Giants -6.5 Titans vs. Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars -14.5 Jets vs. Dolphins Jets Dolphins +3.5 Falcons vs. Vikings Vikings Vikings -6.5 Patriots vs. Chargers Chargers Chargers -1.5 Seahawks vs. 49ers Seahawks Seahawks +3 Commanders vs. Cardinals Commanders Cardinals +7.5 Raiders vs. Browns (SNF) Browns Raiders +4.5 Panthers vs. Buccaneers (MNF) Panthers Panthers +3

2026 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 104-61 (Last week 9-4) | ATS Record: 75-87-3 (Last week 4-9)

Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Toughest NFL Week 12 prediction to make

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kansas City Chiefs (+2.5) at Buffalo Bills

Another chapter is about to be added to the Chiefs-Bills rivalry with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at the helm of these offenses. They've been two of the AFC's best teams this season and the Bills haven't lost in what feels like forever. But this is also by far the sternest test — and the first actual starting quarterback — that Buffalo will have faced in some time. I think that's going to give the underdog Chiefs the slight edge.

We might be underrating how dangerous Kansas City is right now. They have a two-headed monster in the backfield now whenever Kenneth Walker III returns thanks to Emmett Johnson's emergence. Josh Downs opens up the passing attack beautifully. And this defense is playing quite well on top of that. Allen and the Bills are going to score, but I still have my reservations about this defense, enough so to believe that the Chiefs are simply the better team coming into this game.

Easiest NFL Week 12 pick on the board

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints at Cincinnati Bengals (-9.5)

I honestly feel bad for the New Orleans Saints in this game. Not only has New Orleans largely been a doormat for teams — the Bears sleepwalking through their Week 11 win notwithstanding — but now they go to Cincinnati to face a Bengals team that seems pretty perturbed that they lost a stunner to Washington on Monday night. Sure, it's a short week for the Bengals, but I don't think that will matter, especially with the spread on the right side of a key number.

The Saints defense is shuffling parts still in the secondary and that group now has to defend Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who are coming off poor games in their own right. That seems like a spot where Joe Burrow is just going to pepper New Orleans, while the Bengals defense has enough juice to slow down what's been an erratic offense behind Tyler Shough this season. We're looking at serious blowout potential for this game.

The pick that probably has you scratching your head

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle Seahawks (+3) at San Francisco 49ers

This might seem a bit wild considering that the Seahawks might still be starting Drew Lock and the 49ers are coming off of asserting their dominance in Mexico City against the Vikings. But not only do I think that travel could have some hidden effects on San Francisco in this mathcup, even with them playing at home, but Seattle is coming off of the bye and obviously has plenty of familiarity with the Kyle Shanahan offense under Mike Macdonald.

The 49ers are extremely good, but giving Macdonald the bye week to prepare for this game feels like a distinct advantage for the Seahawks in this matchup. Moreover, for as good as San Francisco's defense has been, I've yet to see anyone with an answer for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. To be clear, no one should feel overly confident on either side of this game, but there are signs that the underdog can get the win here.

Quick-hit thoughts on more NFL Week 12 predictions

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5)

Sure, the Rams don't have any receivers you feel confident in. The Packers offensive line, however, is still an issue and LA's defensive front with Myles Garrett is fearsome. I don't think Green Bay is able to get anything mustered up in the explosive passing game and Sean McVay schemes up an ugly win.

Chicago Bears (-2.5) at Detroit Lions

On one hand, the Lions playing at home on Thanksgiving feels like it gives them a fast track to get loose on. But the Bears defense is no slouch and I think their offense is every bit as potent, while Detroit's defense is middling at best. This will be a statement from Chicago and Ben Johnson.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-8.5)

Trusting the Cowboys feels truly terrible, no doubt. But if any team is familiar with Joe Milton, it's Dallas. The Eagles will score because everyone does that against the Cowboys, but Philly's defense didn't have an answer in this matchup a couple weeks ago, and I don't suspect that changes.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-14.5)

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars laid a complete egg against the Giants. I think the Titans are going to feel the wrath of that with a no-mercy approach from Liam Coen and Jacksonville, especially after playing a tough game a couple weeks ago.

Las Vegas Raiders (+4.5) at Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns keep pulling these games out of their rear, and I think they ultimately get it done against the Raiders, especially at home. But Fernando Mendoza has been playing good football and the Browns playing all these close games makes me think they can keep it within a field goal.

Carolina Panthers (+3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I refuse to trust Baker Mayfield and this Buccaneers offense. The defense is good, but it's one that Dave Canales and Bryce Young should be familiar with in this game. There's a reason that the Panthers have a lead in the division.