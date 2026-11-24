The Super Bowl is the ultimate prize in sports. It is the most-watched TV program of the year, and we have seen new teams win it all. Just this past season, 125 million people watched the Seattle Seahawks dominate the New England Patriots. It wasn’t the coming-out party that Drake Maye was hoping for, but people were still tuned in to see all the pomp and circumstance of the Super Bowl.

With that, champions tend to live on forever. The best of the best we discuss forever. We still hear new stories about the 1985 Chicago Bears and the Super Bowl Shuffle. The New York Giants adding a championship under Bill Parcells, thanks to the kick going Wide Right, lives in the dreams of Big Blue and the nightmares of Buffalo . Heck, we still talk about The Guarantee from Super Bowl III. Winning the Super Bowl is a fast track to superstardom.

However, not every champion is created equal. Because of how the playoffs work and the general randomness of each NFL week, the best teams don’t always win it all.

25. 2025 Seattle Seahawks

The most recent Super Bowl champion (as of this writing) has to make this list. Going into the 2025 season, the Seattle Seahawks were in a weird place. They just replaced Geno Smith with Sam Darnold, we didn’t know exactly what the offense was going to look like, and the NFC West was expected to be the biggest grind in the sport. The Seahawks surprisingly came out of it, going into the playoffs as one of the favorites, but there were still questions about the former bust in Darnold.

Seattle was really good, especially defensively, but when compared to the greatest teams of all time, they aren’t measuring up. Even with the insane season from Jaxson Smith-Njigba, the offense as a whole isn’t one of the great ones ever.

Last year overall was one of the strangest years in the NFL. Teams that came into the season as favorites, like the Rams and Eagles, just seemed to fall short of expectations. The Chiefs dynasty officially came to an end with Patrick Mahomes' knee exploding. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson didn’t live up, and Josh Allen couldn’t get it done in the playoffs. Seattle had a pretty easy road to a title, and the Patriots in the championship were one of the worst we’ve seen in the Big Game since Rex Grossman’s Chicago Bears.

24. 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers former player Warren Sapp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Truthfully, this is a really hard article to write because we’re looking for the flaws in champions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the early 2000s were great, with superstars on defense in Warren Sapp, Ronde Barber, Simeon Rice, John Lynch, and Derrick Brooks. However, when looking at the total picture, it wasn’t complete.

Brad Johnson led the team to a 12-win record. They beat a weak 49ers team in the Divisional Round, a Donovan McNabb-led Eagles team in the NFC Championship, and an overwhelmed Oakland Raiders team in the Super Bowl. It was an epic performance: they intercepted MVP Rich Gannon five times, and the offense glided to a championship.

They had weapons, with Keyshawn Johnson already on the team, and additions of Keenan McCardell and Joe Jurevicius in the wide receiver room. They also added Michael Pittman to go along with the legendary Mike Alstott, but it was an offense that practiced death by a thousand cuts. They had their moments, but when looking at the best teams of all time, they fall a little short. They actually missed the playoffs the next season, putting up just seven wins, and they were never a true contender after this one magical run.

23. 1982 Los Angeles Raiders

The Los Angeles Raiders made a statement to start the 1982 season. Facing the defending champion San Francisco 49ers, they beat them 23-17. After drafting Marcus Allen 10th overall, they were determined to show this was not going to be another losing season. They beat the Falcons the next week, and the feelings were great in LA. Then, the strike hit.

The NFL missed Weeks 3 through 10 of the 1982 season due to the player strike. The league didn’t deal with scab players; they just canceled the games. The Raiders were looking at a comeback season with a special player that got stopped in its tracks. Then, the season resumed, and the Raiders didn’t miss a beat. Their only loss was on the road to the Bengals, who were in the Super Bowl against those 49ers a year earlier.

After easily dispatching the Browns, the Raiders were facing a lower-seeded New York Jets team. It should have been a waltz into the AFC Championship. Instead, Jim Plunkett threw three interceptions, Marcus Allen was held to 36 yards rushing and fumbled. Overall, both teams turned the ball over five times, and it was a slog of a game that ended the Raiders' season. They would have probably been favored to beat the Dolphins in the championship game, and who knows against Washington in the Super Bowl. Instead, a rough loss driven by turnovers ended things before they even had a chance.

22. 2002 Oakland Raiders

Sticking with the Raiders, this was best known as the “Rich Gannon year.” Out of nowhere, a decent-to-good quarterback turned into Peyton Manning. Gannon didn’t get his first 16-game season until he was 34 years old. In 2002, he won the MVP after throwing for 4,689 yards and 26 touchdowns at 36 years old. He basically laughed in the face of Father Time for one full season.

And we forget this was the team mostly intact from the season before, minus Jon Gruden, that lost to Tom Brady in the Tuck Rule game. That’s another team that could have been on this list if not for that insane rule. This is the team with Gannon, Jerry Rice (still contributing at a high level), Tim Brown, Charlie Garner, Charles Woodson, Rod Woodson, and Bill Romanowski. The stars could dominate from week to week.

An 11-5 record probably doesn’t look impressive, but it was due to a four-game losing streak that didn’t mean much in the long run. During the playoffs, they destroyed the AFC East-winning New York Jets and easily dispatched the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship. A disastrous second quarter ended any possibility of a game for the Raiders. What if any other team besides the Bucs made that Super Bowl? What if Jon Gruden didn’t have the keys to the offense in his back pocket, leading to five interceptions from Gannon? That’s a huge what if for the Raiders .

21. 1984 Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Marino's 1984 season may still be the most absurd campaign any quarterback has ever put together. In only his second year in the league, he threw for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdowns, both records at the time, and he won MVP in a landslide. Mark Clayton and Mark Duper, the "Marks Brothers," torched every secondary they saw, and Miami finished 14-2 as the most explosive offense the sport had ever witnessed.

The problem was the other side of the ball. The Dolphins defense was good but never great, and it was asked to carry too much whenever the offense stalled. Miami got past Seattle and Pittsburgh in the playoffs, but the win over the Steelers was a shootout, and that formula felt a little fragile for a team chasing a title. The running game was an afterthought, which left Marino carrying everything.

Then came Super Bowl XIX against Bill Walsh and Joe Montana's 49ers, who had gone 15-1. Montana threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns, San Francisco won 38-16, and Marino never made it back to the big game. He remains the best player ever to retire without a ring, and this was the closest he ever came. The numbers were historic, but the roster simply wasn't balanced enough to finish the job.

20. 2016 Atlanta Falcons

Oh boy. Look away, Falcons fans. This Falcons team had a 27-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, and they blew it. Julio Jones had one of the greatest catches of all time, and they blew it. The game was in their hands, and the franchise’s first Super Bowl was right there. And they blew it.

Matt Ryan put forth one of the best seasons of the century. He threw for just under 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. Jones became the best receiver in the league. The 11-5 record probably doesn’t support a “best team” list, but this was a great team. They easily dispatched the Seahawks in the Divisional Round. They dominated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship. He became the first quarterback in franchise history to pass for over 1,000 yards in a single postseason.

In the Super Bowl, they were taking the Patriots to the woodshed. It was as dominant a performance we’ve ever seen. Heck, some thought they might score 50 points the way they were going. Then, little by little, they kept Tom Brady in the game. The offense stopped finishing drives, and mistakes were made that can’t be made in moments like that. This went from a moment of elation for Falcons fans to a moment they never want to remember. Unfortunately, most Falcons fans can never forget the feeling of that day.

19. 1991 Buffalo Bills

The K-Gun offense was ahead of its time. Jim Kelly ran the no-huddle at a pace defenses had never seen, Thurman Thomas was arguably the best running back in football, and Andre Reed and James Lofton stretched the field. Buffalo went 13-3, led the NFL in scoring, and cruised to the top seed in the AFC. The offense was a layered machine, and nobody could keep up when it was clicking on all cylinders.

The defense had stars of its own, led by Bruce Smith, who terrorized quarterbacks all season. The Bills rolled past Kansas City in the Divisional Round, survived a low-scoring grind against Denver in the AFC Championship, and headed to Minneapolis as a team that felt destined. They simply ran into a buzzsaw. Washington had gone 14-2 and is still considered one of the best teams ever assembled, with a dominant offensive line and a defense that stifled almost everyone it faced.

Super Bowl XXVI was a 37-24 beatdown that wasn't even as close as the score suggests. Thomas famously missed the first two plays because he couldn't find his helmet, and Kelly threw several interceptions against a relentless pass rush. It was the second of four straight Super Bowl losses for the franchise, and the one where Buffalo had the best chance to win it all.

18. 1992 San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steve Young had finally stepped out of Joe Montana's shadow, and he was spectacular. He won MVP, posted the league's best passer rating, and teamed with Jerry Rice to give San Francisco the most dangerous passing attack in football. The 49ers went 14-2, grabbed the No. 1 seed, and looked like the class of the NFC. Ricky Watters added a dynamic rushing element, and the defense was solid even if it wasn't the dominant unit of earlier years.

They beat Washington in the Divisional Round and looked ready to cruise. The problem was that the Dallas Cowboys were a young team on the rise, loaded with Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin. The two teams met at Candlestick Park in the NFC Championship, and Dallas won 30-20 behind a performance that announced a changing of the guard. The 49ers had been the better regular-season team, but the Cowboys were simply peaking at the right moment.

Dallas went on to roll through Buffalo in the Super Bowl and kicked off a run of three titles in four years. San Francisco had to wait until the 1994 season to finally break through and beat Dallas on the way to its own championship. This one is a "what if" for the ages, because the 49ers were probably the second-best team in football and ran into the best one at the wrong time.

17. 2017 New England Patriots

For most of Tom Brady’s career, he was missing a true number one receiver. Of course, there were some seasons when he did. For a few seasons, Randy Moss was that guy, but mostly, he made it work with Wes Welker-Julian Edelman types. In 2017, he got a true number one in Brandin Cooks, and it helped him win MVP at 40 years old. Cooks stretched the field vertically, and Rob Gronkowski was still a matchup nightmare. New England went 13-3, grabbed the top seed in the AFC, and rallied past Jacksonville in the AFC Championship by erasing a fourth-quarter deficit ( controversial call aside ). By the time the team headed to Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII, they were a heavy favorite, and the expectation was that this dynasty would add another Lombardi Trophy.

Nick Foles and the Eagles had other ideas. Philadelphia gashed the Patriots' defense all night, and Brady threw for 505 yards, a Super Bowl record, and still lost 41-33. A strip-sack by Brandon Graham late in the fourth quarter set up the decisive field goal, and Brady's final Hail Mary fell incomplete. Brady also dropped a pass on the famous trick play, a rare mistake that summed up how strange the night turned out to be.

After the game, Belichick decision to bench cornerback Malcolm Butler, who had played nearly every snap prior to the Big Game, took all of the headlines. The star of Super Bowl XLIX was a strong starter in his prime years. And yet, he didn’t play a defensive snap. Without him, the defense simply couldn't get a stop, and the questions lingered for years. Even in defeat, this was a dominant team that had one bad night in the biggest game of the year. With Butler in the lineup, Brady and Belichick probably have another ring.

16. 2020 Buffalo Bills

That 2020 pandemic season seems like a fever dream. There was no preseason, international games were scrapped, and 66 players opted against playing at all. One thing came out of that year that had a long-term impact: Josh Allen arrived as one of the best in the league. Allen's breakout season turned Buffalo into a legitimate monster. He finished second in MVP voting, Stefon Diggs led the league in both receptions and receiving yards, and the Bills went 13-3 to win the AFC East for the first time since 1995. It was a changing of the guard in the conference.

In the playoffs, the Bills handled Indianapolis in the Wild Card Round and then beat Baltimore in the Divisional Round, getting past Lamar Jackson and a team that had been terrorizing the league. The win gave Buffalo its first conference championship appearance in 27 years and sent the whole city into a frenzy.

Unfortunately, a bigger breakout was waiting for them. Patrick Mahomes and the defending champions won 38-24, pulling away after halftime, and the Bills' best chance in the Allen era slipped away. Buffalo has stayed good in the years since, which makes this team a little easier to forget than it should be. There were definitely worse losses, but for our money, this was the Bills’ best chance to win it all.

15. 2018 New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We don’t talk about the overall disappointment of the Sean Payton-Drew Brees era in New Orleans, but they only made one Super Bowl during their entire careers there. Since they won it and the relatively awful play by this franchise before their arrival has kept them from scrutiny, there were some amazing teams that couldn’t get over the top. Brees completed a record-setting percentage of his passes, and Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas gave him two stars to work with. The Saints went 13-3, grabbed home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, and had one of the best offensive lines in football. Add a defense with Cameron Jordan terrorizing quarterbacks, and this was the most complete team of the Brees era.

They hosted the Rams in the NFC Championship and were in control for most of the afternoon, with the Superdome roaring. It all changed with one of the worst noncalls in the history of football. With the game tied late in the fourth quarter and New Orleans facing third-and-10, Nickell Robey-Coleman crushed Tommylee Lewis well before the ball arrived, and there was no flag. The Saints had to settle for a field goal, and Los Angeles tied the game before winning in overtime, 26-23.

The reaction was immediate. The NFL made pass interference reviewable the next season, though it scrapped the rule after only one year. Fans in New Orleans still put up billboards and refuse to let the moment go. The Saints had arguably the best team in the league that year, and they never got a fair shot at the title game. It's the clearest case on this list of a champion being decided by a referee instead of the field.

14. 2004 Indianapolis Colts

Peyton Manning's 2004 season was an all-timer. He threw 49 touchdowns, breaking Dan Marino's single-season record (which has since been broken multiple times but has gone back to Manning), and posted a passer rating north of 120. Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and Brandon Stokley made life miserable for defenses, and Edgerrin James provided a ground game that ruined defensive coordinators across the league.

The Colts went 12-4 and demolished Denver in the Wild Card round, with Manning throwing for four touchdowns. Then came a trip to Foxborough, where the temperatures were frigid and the snow was falling. Bill Belichick's Patriots, the defending champions, held the Colts to just three points. New England dared Manning to beat them over the top and played physical football against his receivers. Hall of Famer Ty Law was not there to ruin him, but it didn’t matter.

The Patriots were a team the Colts simply couldn't solve in those years. The loss started to bring real questions around Manning’s legacy. Would he ever get past the Patriots? (Yes, he would.) The offense was one of the best ever assembled, but it kept running into the same wall every January. It's a reminder that individual brilliance doesn't always translate to postseason success.

13. 2014 Seattle Seahawks

They should have run the ball. It’s still discussed to this day. In commercials, interviews, TV shows, and talk shows, we still hear about Pete Carroll’s decision to pass the ball on second down within two yards of the endzone with a win coming after a referee's arms go straight up.

Seattle was the reigning champion and back-to-back NFC champion, with the Legion of Boom at its absolute peak. Russell Wilson was playing at a high level, Marshawn Lynch was a battering ram, and the defense led the NFL in points allowed for the third straight year. At 12-4, the Seahawks entered the playoffs as the team to beat.

Their road to the Super Bowl included one of the wildest comebacks in playoff history. Trailing Green Bay 16-0 in the NFC Championship and still down late, Seattle needed a fake field goal, an onside kick, and a miracle two-point conversion to survive. During Super Bowl XLIX against the Patriots. Jermaine Kearse's juggling catch put Seattle at the New England five-yard line with seconds left and Lynch in the backfield. After the Patriots stopped a first-down run at the one, the Seahawks called a pass. Malcolm Butler jumped the route for the most famous interception in Super Bowl history, and the Patriots won 28-24.

12. 2006 San Diego Chargers

San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaDainian Tomlinson doesn’t get enough love as possibly the best running back of all time. The 2006 season was his best. He scored 31 touchdowns and 186 points, both records, and won MVP on a team that went 14-2 and took the top seed in the AFC. By the way, Philip Rivers was a first-year starter who played with poise, Antonio Gates was a matchup nightmare at tight end, and Shawne Merriman terrorized quarterbacks off the edge. San Diego had talent at every level of the roster, and it showed in the way the Chargers dominated.

They hosted New England in the Divisional Round and led late in the fourth quarter. San Diego needed one more stop, and it looked like it had gotten it when Marlon McCree intercepted Brady on a fourth-down throw. But McCree fumbled the ball back after the return, and the Patriots recovered, giving Brady a new life at midfield. The Patriots scored on a clutch drive, and New England escaped with a 24-21 win.

It was a crushing loss for a team that had done everything right in the regular season. Marty Schottenheimer was fired a few weeks later after a power struggle in the front office, and the franchise's best chance at a title went with him. It's one of the cruelest endings for a team that was better than almost everyone on this list.

11. 2018 Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes's first year as a starter was a symphony of epic performances. It changed how we watched the NFL. Mahomes is the Steph Curry of football. This season, he threw 50 touchdowns, topped 5,000 yards, and won MVP, with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce as his primary targets. Kansas City went 12-4, grabbed the top seed in the AFC, and had the best offense in football. The defense was the weak link, but it made timely stops, and nobody wanted to face this team in January.

They hosted the Patriots in the AFC Championship, and the game turned into a classic. Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes. The GOAT versus the Great. It had everything we wanted from this type of matchup, except when the referees got involved. Late in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs appeared to have a game-clinching interception, but a penalty on Dee Ford for lining up offside wiped it out. Brady took advantage, led a drive to force overtime, and New England won the coin toss. The Patriots then marched down the field for a touchdown on the first possession, and Mahomes never touched the ball.

The league eventually changed the postseason overtime rules to guarantee both teams a possession. It was the beginning of a dynasty in Kansas City, but a title was not in the cards that year. The Chiefs would win it all the next season, and the heartbreak of January 2019 became a footnote to a much bigger story.

10. 2001 St. Louis Rams

"The Greatest Show on Turf" was the most explosive offense of its time. Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk won the MVP from 1999 to 2001. Faulk was arguably the best all-purpose back the league has ever seen, and Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce stretched defenses to their breaking points. The Rams went 14-2 and scored over 500 points, and the offense was nearly unstoppable when it was clicking. It was more than just star power as Mike Martz's scheme produced big plays on a seemingly endless basis.

St. Louis was a 14-point favorite in Super Bowl XXXVI against a Patriots team that hadn't yet become a dynasty. New England played a physical brand of football, hitting the Rams' receivers at the line and disrupting the timing of everything. Warner threw an interception that Ty Law returned for a touchdown, and the Patriots held the lead for most of the game. The Rams tied the game late, but it left too much time on the clock.

Tom Brady then drove the offense into range for an Adam Vinatieri field goal as time expired, and New England won 20-17. It was the start of one dynasty, and the end of a great Rams run. And just like that, the show was over. The team would win a few more games in the years that followed, but it never reached the same heights.

9. 2019 Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson's 2019 might be the most electrifying season any quarterback has ever had. He was the unanimous MVP, with 36 touchdown passes and a record 1,206 rushing yards from under center, and the Ravens won 12 straight games to finish 14-2 and top the AFC. The offense scored 33 points per game, and it innovated with the run in ways nobody had seen. For the first time, it seemed viable that a “rushing” QB could win a Super Bowl.

The defense, led by Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey, was also strong, and the Ravens had balance and depth. While this wasn’t the Ray Lewis-Ed Reed defense that made the Ravens famous, this unit had teams thinking of the early 2000s. Baltimore had beaten San Francisco and Seattle during the regular season, and it seemed like a team that could not be stopped. John Harbaugh's squad had the best record in the conference, and a bye in the Wild Card Round gave the team time to rest.

Tennessee came to Baltimore in the Divisional Round and showed that one player could still steal a playoff game. Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards, Jackson struggled with turnovers, and the Ravens lost 28-12. The offense could not convert on key fourth downs, and the defense could not slow Henry down once the game got going. It was a stunning upset, and the end for one of the most fun teams of this era. The Ravens had every ingredient for a championship, but one bad afternoon undid an incredible season. To this day, Jackson has not been able to get a team over the top, possibly adding to the trope about rushing QBs and big games (though Patrick Mahomes has helped stop that narrative).

8. 2019 San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Shanahan has gotten so close to a ring so many times, but this was his closest. This was a team built on the details that win championships: ferocious defense, quality offensive control, and a pocket QB ready in the clutch moments. Nick Bosa was the Defensive Rookie of the Year, Fred Warner was still elite, Richard Sherman could still hold his own, and Arik Armstead and Dee Ford wreaked havoc up front. George Kittle was a dominant tight end who blocked like a lineman and caught like a receiver. San Francisco went 13-3, grabbed the top seed in the NFC, and looked like a complete team with no real weaknesses. They were great everywhere.

The 49ers dominated in the playoffs, crushing Minnesota in the Divisional Round and then holding Green Bay to just 20 points in the NFC Championship while rushing for nearly 300 yards. In Super Bowl LIV against Kansas City, San Francisco took a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter, and it looked like the defense was ready to close things out. Unfortunately, Mahomes, down by ten, is still the hardest lead to hold in football. Mahomes started to find his rhythm, and the pass rush could not get home.

The Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points, and Jimmy Garoppolo missed a deep shot to Emmanuel Sanders that would have sealed the win. Kansas City won 31-20, and the 49ers were left to wonder what might have been. It's one of the toughest Super Bowl losses ever, because San Francisco was so close to a championship. Shanahan continues to get close, but he’s been forced to watch both the Seahawks and Rams win championships since this loss, a bitter pill to swallow.

7. 2015 Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton was the MVP, and the Panthers' defense was among the league's best, with Luke Kuechly, Josh Norman, and Kawann Short anchoring a punishing unit. Carolina went 15-1, with the only loss coming in Week 16 to Atlanta, and secured the top seed in the NFC. Newton was an interesting character who got headlines, but he also got wins, so everything was gravy in Carolina.

In the playoffs, the Panthers were clearly the best team. They beat Seattle in the Divisional Round after building a huge early lead, and then they crushed Arizona 49-15 in the NFC Championship. By the time Super Bowl 50 arrived, Carolina was favored, and many pundits thought the Panthers were headed for history while the Broncos, with a clearly limited Peyton Manning under center, seemed like spectators to a coronation. They had a defense that could harass any quarterback and an offense that was difficult to stop, so the confidence felt entirely justified.

Denver's defense had other ideas. Von Miller and the Broncos pressured Newton all night, forcing multiple fumbles and shutting down the running game. One such fumble where Newton seemed to make a business decision and fail to jump on a loose ball was the headline the next day. The offense sputtered, and Carolina lost 24-10. Newton's frustration after the game became a talking point. The Panthers should be on every list of the best teams to lose a Super Bowl, and they were a few plays away from becoming a championship team.

6. 2024 Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Lions spent much of the Super Bowl era as the laughing stock of the league. They wasted stars like Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson, continued to get top picks that turned into busts, and they almost kept the slot on Thanksgiving every year as a gift from the league. Then, Dan Campbell showed up. Campbell's Lions went 15-2, the best record in franchise history, and scored a league-best 33 points per game behind Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, and David Montgomery. The offense was creative and physical, and the whole country had fallen in love with the team. Detroit secured the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and the Motor City was ready for a deep run.

The defense had been decimated by injuries, including Aidan Hutchinson's broken leg, but the Lions kept winning behind an offense that seemed unstoppable. They had a bye in the Wild Card Round and entered the Divisional Round as heavy favorites. Washington, led by rookie Jayden Daniels, came into Ford Field as a team being fed to the… well… the Lions.

Instead, the game was a nightmare for Detroit. Goff and the offense turned the ball over repeatedly, the Lions failed on key fourth downs, and the team lost 45-31 at home. The defense could not get stops, and the special teams made mistakes at the worst possible moments. It was a heartbreaking end for a team that had everything but depth. The injuries remain one of the biggest question marks about the Lions.

5. 1986 Chicago Bears

Following up on the legendary 1985 team, the 1986 Bears were nearly as good. They went 14-2 and won the NFC Central again, and the defense, now coordinated by Vince Tobin after Buddy Ryan left to become the head coach in Philadelphia, was still suffocating. Mike Singletary was at the center of it all, with Richard Dent rushing off the edge and Walter Payton still grinding out yards. The roster was loaded, and Chicago looked like a team ready to repeat.

The problem was the quarterback spot. Jim McMahon was hurt for much of the season, and the offense struggled to find any consistency without him. Chicago leaned on Doug Flutie and Mike Tomczak at times, and neither provided the same spark. The top-seeded Bears hosted Washington in the Divisional Round at Soldier Field, and the offense could not get anything going, producing just 13 points and committing too many mistakes.

Washington won 27-13, with Jay Schroeder and a defense led by Darrell Green making the plays when it counted. The defending champions going down at home was a shock, and the city of Chicago was stunned. A team that could have been remembered as a dynasty has just one banner instead of two. The 1986 Bears were a reminder that injuries to a key position can undo even the most dominant defense in the league.

4. 1998 Minnesota Vikings

Randy freaking Moss. If there was ever a season that showed exactly how special this player was, it was his first one. This offense was historic. Randall Cunningham was resurrected after years out of the starting lineup, Cris Carter was a touchdown machine, and Moss was a revelation. The Vikings scored 556 points, a league record at the time. They went 15-1 and secured the top seed in the NFC. Moss's ability to stretch the field changed the way defenses had to play, and the Vikings were locking into the passing revolution that we see from the game today..

Gary Anderson was perfect that season, hitting all 35 of his field goal attempts. Usually, the kicking game wouldn’t even come up for an article like this, but there’s a reason we’re mentioning it. Denny Green's team beat Arizona in the Divisional Round and hosted Atlanta in the NFC Championship. The crowd at the Metrodome looked ready to cruise to the Super Bowl. The offense moved the ball well, and the defense had played well enough to keep the game in hand.

With a 27-20 lead and a chance to seal the game, Anderson missed a 38-yard field goal attempt. The Falcons marched down the field, tied it, and then won in overtime, 30-27. It's one of the most shocking playoff losses ever, and the Vikings never recovered. The team that had looked unbeatable all year collapsed in the final minutes, and the franchise has been haunted by it ever since. Would they have beaten the Broncos in the Big Game? We have to think they would have put up a bigger fight.

3. 2013 Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peyton Manning's last great season might have somehow been his best. He threw for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns, both records, and the Broncos scored 606 points, the most in NFL history. He broke Tom Brady’s record, which only adds a little juice to the season. Demaryius Thomas, Eric Decker, Julius Thomas, and Wes Welker were one of the greatest receiver rooms of the decade, and Denver went 13-3 to secure the top seed in the AFC. The offense was a machine that scored at will. Much different from the Broncos teams of today.

The Broncos beat San Diego and then New England in the AFC Championship, with Manning outplaying Brady at home. Denver arrived at MetLife Stadium for Super Bowl XLVIII as a slight favorite against a Seattle team with the league's best defense. The matchup between the unstoppable offense and the immovable defense had been the talk of the sport. However, as often happens when a top defense faces a top offense in the Super Bowl, defense wins championships.

On the very first snap, the ball sailed past Manning for a safety, and it was all downhill from there. The Seahawks won 43-8, and one of the best offenses ever got embarrassed on the biggest stage. Seattle's defense swarmed every receiver, and Denver never recovered. It's a reminder that offensive records don't always translate into championships, and that great defenses can solve any puzzle given the right circumstances.

2. 1990 San Francisco 49ers

Looking to three-peat, the 49ers were the best team in football. Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Roger Craig, and a dominant defense put together a 14-2 record and secured the top seed in the NFC. Montana was the reigning Super Bowl MVP and had been named league MVP, and the offense under George Seifert was running at a high level. A three-peat felt like their birthright.

They beat Washington in the Divisional Round and hosted the Giants in the NFC Championship. The game was physical from the opening snap, and neither offense could get anything going. Leonard Marshall's hit on Montana knocked him out of the game, and the 49ers lost their most important player. Steve Young came in and gave the team a chance, but the offense could not find the end zone.

New York won 15-13 on a Matt Bahr field goal as time expired. If it wasn’t for Montana going down, one of two things would have happened. Either the 49ers fulfill their destiny and win that third title, or the Buffalo Bills win their first. Instead, the Giants went on to win the Super Bowl, which tied directly into Wide Right, the worst moment in Buffalo sports history (unless the skate in the crease is worse?). San Francisco was the best team of its era, and this loss ended the dynasty. Montana would never be the same, and the franchise's golden age came to an abrupt end. It's the greatest team to fall short of a three-peat.

1. 2007 New England Patriots

If only Rodney Harrison drilled David Tyree like he had done so many times before. If only he got the ball out of his hands. If only Eli Manning went down or the referees called a holding. Eternal greatness would have been achieved.

There's no other choice here. The Patriots were the first and only team to go 16-0 in the regular season. They broke the record for points scored with 589 (which has since been broken by another team on this list). Tom Brady threw 50 touchdowns while Randy Moss caught 23, both records at the time. Wes Welker and Laurence Maroney provided additional options, and the defense, led by Asante Samuel and Vince Wilfork, was solid. They were unbeatable.

After surviving a scare against the Giants in the regular season finale, the Patriots beat Jacksonville and San Diego in the playoffs, moving to 18-0. In Super Bowl XLII, they were heavy favorites against those same Giants, whose pass rush hounded Brady all night. Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, and Osi Umenyiora got home repeatedly, and the offense never found its rhythm. The Patriots still led late in the fourth quarter and needed one more stop.

Then Eli Manning escaped a sack and threw a deep ball that David Tyree pinned to his helmet, and Plaxico Burress caught the winning touchdown. The Giants won 17-14, and the perfect season ended one game short. It's the most famous upset in Super Bowl history, and it denied New England a place in history as the only team to go 19-0. This is the greatest team ever to lose the big game, and it's not especially close.