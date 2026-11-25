Thanksgiving is here and the NFL is pulling out all the stops to celebrate. A loaded slate of games from Wednesday night through Friday sees nine potential playoff teams squaring off in pivotal games, but that does hurt the traditional Sunday afternoon slate significantly for Week 12.

Seahawks-49ers is the headliner on Sunday afternoon, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps to find that out, as well as who is calling each game, thanks to the hard work of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 12 TV Coverage Maps

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Green Bay Packers (6-4) At Los Angeles Rams (6-4) (8:00 p.m. ET On Netflix): Noah Eagle, Luke Kuechly

The NFL is playing a regularly scheduled Wednesday game for the second time this season as the Packers and Rams come off their bye week to play a pivotal matchup for the NFC Wild Card Race. Noah Eagle and Luke Kuechly, who called Netflix's Week 1 Melbourne game, are back on the mics here to kick off Week 12.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Game Announcers Game Time (ET) How To Watch Chicago Bears (8-2) At Detroit Lions (8-2) Jim Nantz, J.J. Watt 1:00 p.m. CBS Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) At Dallas Cowboys (5-6) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady 4:30 p.m. FOX Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) At Buffalo Bills (9-1) Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth 8:00 p.m. NBC

There may not be a more impactful tripleheader for Thanksgiving in the history of the league. All three main network teams will be on the calls, including NBC's Cris Collinsworth, who usually takes Thanksgiving off but will instead rest on Sunday night instead.

Friday, Nov. 27

Black Friday Special (3:00 p.m. ET On Prime Video)

Denver Broncos (8-2) At Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

The drama factor for Amazon's annual Black Friday showcase ratcheted up significantly on Tuesday night when the Steelers announced they are benching Aaron Rodgers ahead of this game. Mason Rudolph will be under center for Pittsburgh and have the unenviable task of trying to score points against an elite Denver defense.

Sunday, Nov. 29

CBS (Singleheader)

NFL

Game Announcers Map Color New Orleans Saints (3-7) At Cincinnati Bengals (7-3) Ian Eagle, Ross Tucker Red Baltimore Ravens (4-7) At Houston Texans (4-6) Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Blue New York Jets (3-8) At Miami Dolphins (1-9) Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Yellow New England Patriots (5-5) At Los Angeles Chargers (1-9) (4:05 p.m. ET) Andrew Catalon, Logan Ryan Green

With a four-game singleheader, Jim Nantz and J.J. Watt will take Sunday off as CBS' slate is rather pitiful. Most of the country will get Saints-Bengals while the lone 4:05 p.m. game is Patriots-Chargers, which was flexed out of Sunday Night Football due to the Chargers' 0-8 start to the season.

FOX (Early Window)

NFL

Game Announcers Map Color Atlanta Falcons (3-7) At Minnesota Vikings (7-3) Joe Davis, Greg Olsen Red New York Giants (6-3-1) At Indianapolis Colts (3-8) Adam Amin, Drew Brees Blue Tennessee Titans (1-9) At Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Green

The early half of FOX's doubleheader has three games featuring a playoff contender taking on a team that will likely pick in the Top 10 of April's draft. Most of the country will see Falcons-Vikings, which sees Kirk Cousins take on one of his old teams in a must-win spot for Minnesota.

FOX (Late Window)

NFL

Game Announcers Map Color Seattle Seahawks (6-4) At San Francisco 49ers (9-1) Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Red Washington Commanders (4-5-1) At Arizona Cardinals (3-8) Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Blue

The saving grace of Sunday's slate is the monster Seahawks-49ers rematch, which will go to most of the country. Commanders-Cardinals is the undercard and won't be seen outside of the two local markets.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) At Cleveland Browns (6-4): Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett

The NFL flexed in Raiders-Browns to the Sunday night spot, giving Fernando Mendoza his first nationally televised game and the nation another look at the Browns, who are in position to make a playoff push down the stretch. Cris Collinsworth will take this game off so Jason Garrett will join Mike Tirico in the booth for this matchup with big AFC Wild Card stakes.

Monday, Nov. 30

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

Carolina Panthers (5-5) At Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 12 wraps up in the NFC South as Carolina has an opportunity to create some major separation in the division with a win over the struggling Bucs on Monday night. The matchup will be exclusively on ESPN and there is no Manningcast with Peyton and Eli taking the holiday weekend off.