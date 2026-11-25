The end of Week 11 was certainly stronger than its start, but the good football is set to pick up steam in the coming days. The NFL loaded up its holiday schedule with huge games and they have largely held up over the course of the season, setting the stage for perhaps the most impactful Thanksgiving slate of games in the league's history.

The Sunday slate will be hurting a bit because of all the huge games early in the week, but one team set to anchor the 4:25 spot on Sunday is the San Francisco 49ers, who made a huge statement in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football. Find out what else you need to know in the latest edition of the NFL Skinny, where we begin with the massive holiday slate of games.

The Big Skinny: The NFL's best Thanksgiving ever?

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The NFL was quick to hype the fact that all six teams playing on Thanksgiving Day won in Week 11, but the schedule as a whole is loaded with marquee teams playing for a lot. When you expand the week to include the new Thanksgiving Eve game on Netflix and Amazon's latest Black Friday special, nine of the 10 teams in action have legitimate chances to reach the postseason, with the lone exception being the 3-7 Philadelphia Eagles.

The Thanksgiving Eve contest between the Packers and Rams in Los Angeles should mark the season debut of Green Bay's Micah Parsons, who is finally back from a torn ACL suffered late last season. The two teams are also tied for the last Wild Card spot in the NFC, with the winner securing a critical head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Thanksgiving Day slate itself begins with a huge Bears-Lions showdown with the winner set to grab the outright lead in the NFL's toughest division, the NFC North. Eagles-Cowboys is the worst game on paper, but Dallas needs to win to keep pace in the NFC East while the Eagles showed some life with a surprising upset over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The nightcap might be the NFL's game of the year as Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are set to renew their rivalry in Buffalo. Given the amount of carnage in the AFC over the weekend, the winner could be set up here to secure the top seed in the conference come January.

Don't forget about Black Friday, which sees Denver and Pittsburgh face off in the Steel City in a showdown of two more AFC playoff contenders. This contest could be a line in the sand moment for the Steelers, who have looked quite bad in two straight defeats to drop to 6-4 on the year.

Biggest NFL Risers after Week 11

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San Francisco 49ers

One of the biggest storylines entering Week 11's Sunday night showdown in Mexico City was how 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan had been 0-3 in head-to-head matchups against Brian Flores-led defenses. That script went out the window early as the 49ers drew up a game plan full of blitz beaters, allowing Brock Purdy to complete 21-of-26 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-10 blowout of the Vikings.

It felt like a lot of people forgot how good the 49ers are after their bye week, but blowing out an elite defense like Minnesota's served as a good reminder that this may be the team to beat in the NFC. Sunday's rematch with Seattle in Santa Clara could give them a chance to begin putting the NFC West on ice as well, making the dominant form they showed in Mexico a key data point for that matchup.

NFC East

Don't look now, but the NFC East is on the upswing. After being the butt of jokes early in the year, the division posted a 4-0 record in Week 12, including some impressive results against AFC contenders as the Giants, Eagles and Commanders took down Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati, respectively.

New York's physicality proved to be a key in their win over the Jaguars, pushing Trevor Lawrence and company around while taking advantage of a pumped up MetLife Stadium crowd. Perhaps the most impressive result was Washington's come-from-behind win over the Bengals, which saw Jayden Daniels go toe-to-toe with Joe Burrow and make enough impact plays to Antonio Williams to set up a game-winning field goal at the gun.

Biggest NFL Fallers After Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin drew a lot of criticism in the back half of his Steelers' tenure for being all floor and no ceiling. Pittsburgh fans may be longing for the floor now as the bottom has fallen out on the Mike McCarthy-led Steelers over the past two weeks, with Sunday's 19-16 loss to the depleted Eagles serving as a low point for the year.

It wasn't too long ago that we were looking at the Steelers' elite defense and a rejuvenated Aaron Rodgers as the key to a division title and the potential of a deep postseason run. The back of the AFC field is weak enough that Pittsburgh should still be a Wild Card team, but it's hard to watch them now and think this team is good enough to go win a road game against the likes of Denver, Kansas City, Cincinnati or Jacksonville.

The Jets' Future

The only road team to win in Week 11 was the Jets, who beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 to snap a five-game skid. The victory ended up costing New York some draft positioning, as they now sit two games back of the three co-leaders in the Tankathon sweepstakes (LA, Miami and Tennessee) and a soft upcoming schedule could make things worse.

Four of New York's final six games appear winnable as they go to Miami this week, visit Arizona in Week 15, host the Tommy DeVito-led Pats in Week 16 and go to Buffalo in Week 18 when the Bills may be resting their starters. Winning all four of those games would bring the Jets to 7-10 on the year, likely knocking their first-round pick out of the Top 10 and providing enough fool's gold that owner Woody Johnson may convince himself to give Aaron Glenn a third year at the helm as head coach.

The NFL Playoff Picture

AFC Playoff Picture

Division Leaders Wild Cards In The Hunt 1. Buffalo Bills (9-1) 5. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) 8. New England Patriots (5-5) 2. Denver Broncos (8-2) 6. Cleveland Browns (6-4) 9. Houston Texans (4-6) 3. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) 7. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) 10. Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) 4. Cincinnati Bengals (7-3) 11. Baltimore Ravens (4-7)

We already covered the big AFC games in the Thanksgiving slate, so we'll highlight two more than concern the bottom of the playoff picture. Texans-Ravens is a sneaky pivotal game in the early window since a Houston win would put them potentially within a game of the Steelers ahead of their Week 13 Sunday Night matchup, while a loss by Baltimore likely takes them completely off this page next week.

The other intriguing game is Raiders-Browns, which was flexed into the Sunday night slot in place of Pats-Chargers. The first nationally televised exposure for Fernando Mendoza comes at a pivotal time for Las Vegas, which has to beat Cleveland in order to keep their Wild Card hopes alive.

NFC Playoff Picture

Division Leaders Wild Cards In The Hunt 1. San Francisco 49ers (9-1) 5. Chicago Bears (8-2) 8. Seattle Seahawks (6-4) 2. Detroit Lions (8-2) 6. Minnesota Vikings (7-3) 9. Los Angeles Rams (6-4) 3. New York Giants (6-3-1) 7. Green Bay Packers (6-4) 10. Dallas Cowboys (5-6) 4. Carolina Panthers (5-5) 11. Washington Commanders (4-5-1) 12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7) 13. Atlanta Falcons (3-7) 14. New Orleans Saints (3-7)

This is another week where we didn't get much movement on the NFC side, but things could change a bit this week. We already covered the Packers-Rams showdown earlier, but the Seahawks-49ers rematch rates as must-win for Seattle, which can't afford another division loss with two games against Los Angeles still to come.

The NFC South picture should also gain a bit more clarity when Tampa Bay and Carolina meet on Monday night to wrap up Week 12. A Panthers' win would allow them to move above .500 and create up to three games of separation from the rest of the division if New Orleans (at Cincinnati) and Atlanta (at Minnesota) take expected losses.

Week 11 Game Balls

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MVP - Dak Prescott

The Titans offered almost no resistance to the Dallas offense on Sunday, but what we witnessed from Prescott was a master class in efficiency. Prescott had as many touchdowns (5) as incomplete passes while guiding the Cowboys to scores on their first eight possessions of the contest, failing to get points only when they were kneeling down to end the game.

LVP - DK Metcalf

A big part of the struggles of the Pittsburgh offense come down to a bad second year from Metcalf, who has been in a downward spiral of production for a while now. Metcalf is also taking bad penalties on the field, getting himself ejected on Sunday after racking up two unsportsmanlike conduct personal fouls against the Eagles, and the Steelers don't have the depth of weapons to absorb a no-show from Metcalf like that again.