NFL Week 9 picks and predictions, straight-up and ATS: Bills outshine Vikings, Chiefs and Seahawks bounce back

NFL Week 9 represents the final slate of games before the NFL Trade Deadline, which means the final games before a lot of the biggest names on the block are suited up for new teams. Of course, that could also happen before we get to Thursday or Sunday as well, with general managers working the phones tirelessly this time of year. But it feels quite important when we're talking about matchups like Bills-Vikings or Buccaneers-Bears or Packers-Patriots or even Raiders-49ers on the Week 9 docket.

But regardless of what trades transpire, we press forward with our NFL picks this season. It was a decent enough showing for our predictions last week, but we need to make up ground. This feels like a week when that's possible, so let's jump in with our NFL Week 9 picks, with predictions both straight-up and against the spread for all 15 games on the slate.

NFL Week 9 predictions: Picks straight-up and ATS for every game

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence | Logan Bowles/GettyImages

NFL Week 9 Matchup Straight-Up Pick ATS Pick Jaguars vs. Ravens (TNF) Jaguars Jaguars -9.5 Bengals vs. Falcons (Madrid) Bengals Bengals -3 Broncos vs. Panthers Panthers Panthers +3 Cowboys vs. Colts Cowboys Cowboys -5.5 Browns vs. Saints Browns Browns +1.5 Jets vs. Chiefs Chiefs Jets +9.5 Lions vs. Dolphins Lions Lions -7 Giants vs. Eagles Giants Giants -3 Rams vs. Commanders Rams Commanders +5.5 Texans vs. Chargers Texans Texans -4.5 Raiders vs. 49ers 49ers 49ers -9.5 Packers vs. Patriots Patriots Patriots -3 Cardinals vs. Seahawks Seahawks Cardinals +10.5 Buccaneers vs. Bears (SNF) Bears Bears -6.5 Bills vs. Vikings Bills Bills -3

2026 NFL Picks Straight-Up Record: 71-52 (Last week 8-6) | ATS Record: 54-66-3 (Last week 7-7)

Note: All lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Toughest NFL Week 9 prediction to make

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo Bills (-3) vs. Minnesota Vikings

The NFL saved the best for last in Week 9 with this showdown on Monday night. It's not a dissimilar matchup to what we just saw for the Vikings last week. Brian Flores' all-world defense will be matched up with the best offense in the NFL behind Josh Allen. And though Minnesota lost for the first time this past week, the defense did its job, shutting down the Lions' potent attack and allowing only 19 points in the game. Yet, we're riding with the Bills on Monday night.

A sizable part of the reasoning behind that starts with the fact that the Bills offense is just better and more dangerous. Allen is playing out of his mind right now and that group appears to be getting healthier. But more importantly, Buffalo's weakness, much like Detroit, is the defense. With Kyler Murray, though, the Vikings don't have an offense that can take advantage of that. Minnesota simply isn't going to be able to keep up in this one, even if they slow down Allen and the Bills. Even on the road, Buffalo gets it done — and by more than a field goal

Easiest NFL Week 9 pick on the board

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers (-9.5)

If the Las Vegas Raiders have proen one thing to us this season, it's the notion that they are this year's "good-bad" team. You know, the team that can get wins against the dregs of the league and look good doing it, but when they're matched up against legitimate playoff contenders, they simply can't stack up. So yeah, that presents a little bit of a problem for the Silver and Black on Sunday as they travel to San Francisco to take on the 49ers.

Even with the myriad of injuries that has left the Niners shorthanded for much of the season, they're still rolling at 6-1 and, perhaps more importantly, had some time to recooperate on the bye last week. Their defense is going to slow down Vegas' offense, which is the clear strength of the Raiders, but I don't think the Raiders defense is going to have a single answer for Brock Purdy and Co. Kyle Shanahan is going to make this game look like it's played on easy mode, which should lead to a decisive and one-sided home victory for San Francisco.

The pick that probably has you scratching your head

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver George Pickens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Cowboys (-5.5) vs. Indianapolis Colts

Naturally, the Cowboys were the easiest pick on the board last week and things went swimmingly... oh, you mean they coughed up a two-score lead in the fourth quarter to Gardner Minshew? Well, that's not good. You probably shouldn't take Dallas going on the road against Indianapolis in Week 9 then.

First off, let me make my mistakes. More importantly, though, the Cowboys are the epitome of a Jekyll and Hyde team this season. They can't string together wins, but they have shown the ability to beat up bad teams. Arizona could qualify there, but the Cardinals have shown signs of life throughout the season. I don't know if that's been true about the Colts for a month or more, however. They're preparing for a fire sale — and have already sold off two massive pieces — which means they're likely shorthanded and unmotivated in this game.

Dallas isn't a team that anyone should trust on a regular basis. They're the bane of every fan's existence, having to watch this team for three hours every Sunday. But this isn't picking the Cowboys as much as it is an all-out fade of the Colts. This team looks like the most hapless in the league, and there's no way anyone can get behind them with a shred of confidence right now.