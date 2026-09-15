OBJ's stat-less return in Giants' win over Dallas doesn't deserve all the hate

New York Giants fans felt like they were on a nostalgia trip during Sunday night's 28-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys in primetime. A quarterback from Ole Miss dominated a rival team and Odell Beckham Jr. was on the field. Was it 2016 all over again? Not quite.

Beckham Jr. is in his second stint with the team after earning his way onto the 53-man roster through some impressive preseason performances. However, on Sunday night he saw action for just 11 snaps and recorded exactly zero catches. That soured the win for some fans who clearly didn't see the big picture impact he had on the Giants' success.

Giants are paying OBJ $1.3M to dance zestily with oiled legs pregame and then proceed to log a total of eleven (11) snaps. https://t.co/JL4juwPzCJ — The Kevin Harlan Effect (@KevinHarlanEfct) September 14, 2026

OBJ is more versatile for Giants now than he was in his prime

Despite never touching the ball on Sunday, Beckham Jr. was an important piece to the Giants' offensive success. In fact, that was so apparent even Sunday Night Football's Chris Collinsworth took time to tele-strate how.

Dart finds Likely for his first catch as a Giant



DALvsNYG on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zPgKoOrg3N — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2026

On the play that set up New York to open the scoring in the first quarter, tight end Isaiah Likely became open over the top because OBJ drew two defenders off to the left on his signature slant route across the middle. The play would've resulted in a touchdown had Likely not slipped upon catching the ball but Collinsworth noted the only reason the former Ravens tight end became an option for Dart was because OBJ created a mismatch for Likely and Cowboys safety Malik Hooker.

USA Today journalist Art Stapleton put Beckham Jr.'s situation with the team best for those who are narrow-sightedly judging his lackluster return. He's not WR1 material anymore but his willingness to get his still-sticky hands dirty at 33-years-old is enough for now.

"His success and his role with the Giants right now is not going to be measured in targets or catches week to week," Stapleton wrote on X. "He is going to face matchups in which he is going to be part of the passing game. I believe he only ran routes on half of his snaps last night. You know what that means? He’s out there blocking his ass off and playing the role that everyone wants him to play and not be selfish."

Malik Nabers looks like he's back to nearly full strength and rookie Malachi Fields appears primed to be the alternative downfield threat Beckham Jr. used to be. Likely is a redzone threat who proved head coach John Harbaugh's investment right with two scores against Dallas. OBJ doesn't have to record half-a-dozen catches for 60 yards and a touchdown to be useful.

It will take some getting used to for some fans. Reclaiming his No. 13 insinuated more of a practical return rather than aesthetic. But OBJ isn't just back at MetLife Stadium for the vibes. He's evolved as a receiver and seems to be understanding what's expected of him without making a fuss. That could finally translate into some drama-free dividends for the Giants going forward.