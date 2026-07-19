Obvious Steelers move needs to be made sooner rather than later

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line is two things — young and injury-prone. While those two don't often go together, there are signs of hope in Pittsburgh up front. Whether it be Zach Frazier, Troy Fautanu or even left tackle Dylan Cook, the Steelers have a unit to build around. Speaking of building, why not add to the foundation?

It's rare that a Pro Bowl left tackle is available this late in free agency. Taylor Decker's unceremonious exit in Detroit — in which he was released back in March after being unable to reach an agreement with the Lions — means he's still available for an interested party. Training camp is an ideal time to bring someone like Decker in, as it'll push young players to get better (something this Steelers offensive line needs) or perhaps carve out a roster spot for someone Aaron Rodgers is very familiar with.

Why the Steelers should sign Taylor Decker

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Decker and Rodgers spent seven seasons playing in the same division, the NFC North. It's safe to assume they are familiar with one another, and while it's Rodgers' final season in the NFL, the Steelers should do whatever they can to make him more comfortable if that player comes on a one-year deal. Pittsburgh has some uncertainly at left tackle most fans haven't come to terms with.

First, Broderick Jones is a nice guy but hasn't achieved much on an NFL field. Each game that goes by with Jones injured or failing to make an impact, he looks more like a failed first-round pick. There's a reason the Steelers selected Max Iheanachor this past April.

Dylan Cook is a fan favorite, as he was a retread with other organizations but finally received his shot with the Steelers. Cook thrived in the left tackle role last season. On most teams that'd guarantee him a starting role in 2026, though the Steelers coaching turnover limits Cook in that department. He's also only started a handful of NFL games. What if he regresses back to the mean?

Protecting Aaron Rodgers is paramount to Steelers success in 2026

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While most Steelers fans hoped the organization would move forward without Rodgers heading into next season, Omar Khan and Mike McCarthy decided against that approach. Instead, Rodgers will turn 43 in his final NFL season. If we learned anything from watching Rodgers last year, it's that he doesn't move nearly as well as he used to. Steelers fans should expect an offensive gameplan that follows suit — that means excelling in the short passing game and a lot of heavy-set play action. Rodgers ranked last in the NFL last season in time per dropback, and much of that was his own doing.

Thus, protecting Rodgers is paramount to the Steelers success in 2026. If Pittsburgh is to make a playoff push, they need this young offensive line to take another step forward. That could come without Decker, but given some of the uncertainty at left tackle, which includes Jones' injury and Cook's inexperience as a starter, it cannot hurt to bring in another body.

Decker allowed 33 pressures in 2026, but just two sacks. If those numbers hold up in 2026, the Steelers could be kicking themselves down the line for not giving him a chance.

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