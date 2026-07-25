Packers money crunch could force these players out of Green Bay

The next few months will test whether the franchise prioritizes long-term stability or short-term competitiveness under these constraints.

Several key contributors could be shown the door as the team seeks ways to manage its salary cap and avoid large upfront signing bonuses.

The Green Bay Packers have a bit of a money issue right now, something that stems from the team's unique ownership structure. After paying big money to Micah Parsons this offseason (and, specifically, paying Parsons a large signing bonus), the franchise actually lost money in 2025, the first time that had happened since 1990, not counting the pandemic season where the team was unable to generate ticket revenue. And because the team can't easily just bring in new investors to solidify things, it's hard to find new paths to make money.

What does this mean for the roster? You might think, "Well, the NFL has a hard salary cap, so nothing, right?" Well, maybe, but it also might, in the short term as the team explores additional sources of revenue, lead to the team not wanting to invest heavily in players who would get a large amount of signing bonus cap up front, which could be bad news for players who are good but maybe not quite vital to the team's success. Like, for example, these players.

Tucker Kraft

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This, I think, is the big one to watch if the Packers' financial situation gets too dire. Kraft is set to hit free agency in 2027 and has shown flashes of being one of the league's elite tight ends. At a position where it can be hard to find great players, could a team swoop in with enough upfront money that it makes the Packers blink?

Kraft missed nine games in 2025, but if he can play a fully healthy 2026 season, he's likely to be one of the league's most productive players at the position, as his last full season saw him finish with 707 yards and seven touchdowns.

The tight end market next offseason has a few big names on it, but some of those names are on the older side, with T.J. Hockenson and Dallas Goedert both on the wrong side of 30. Sam LaPorta is the only guy who would command more money than Kraft, so if the Lions keep him around, that would make Kraft the marquee tight end available in 2027. Things could get dicey there.

Keisean Nixon

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keisean Nixon made his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2025. He'll be 30 when the 2027 NFL season kicks off and is a free agent next spring, which puts him firmly in the "has a chance to sign one last big contract" camp if his 2026 season goes well.

And, well...considering that's the concern here — big money deals that would require a lot of cash on hand to pay signing bonuses — then Nixon probably has to go on this list, though I actually think a larger concern for roster building in Green Bay is that Nixon might end up being the one guy they can afford to pay, which ends up costing them other players instead.

But that's just speculation based on their current cornerback situation and the fact Nixon was a Pro Bowler. It's possible that Green Bay doesn't view him as a priority and that the financial situation ends up impacting this. (It's also possible that the financial situation has no bearing here — remember, this is kind of taking the more pessimistic view possible of the Packers losing money last season.

Carrington Valentine

Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two highest-paid corners on the Packers roster hit free agency this offseason, which looks like it may force the team to make a decision about which one to keep around for the long haul.

If it comes down to that and the money isn't there for both, Carrington Valentine is the obvious choice to be moved on from. The addition of Benjamin St-Juste on a two-year deal gives the Packers some flexibility for 2027, allowing them to let Valentine walk while bringing in a rookie in next year's draft.

That's because despite being a bit of a journeyman as he joins his third team in three years, St-Juste was actually really good last season with the Chargers, allowing a catch on just 53.5 percent of targets that came his direction while picking off a pass. He ranked 11th in PFF grade among all corners.

Xavier McKinney

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Xavier McKinney situation is a little different, as he isn't a free agent in 2027. But McKinney, one of the league's premier safeties, has a restructured contract that counts about $24.8 million against the salary cap next season.

That's something that the Packers will have to deal with, as his cap hit more than doubles for 2027. He'll be a prime candidate to be moved — either via trade or simply released — if the two sides can't figure out an extension that works in time. The team saves $16.75 million if they cut or trade him post-June 1.

Working out an extension is likely the preferred move here, but that's where financial concerns come into play. What does a McKinney extension look like, and how much money does that mean the team has to spend up front?

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