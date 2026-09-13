Packers vs. Vikings live player stats, box score and match stats for NFL Week 1

What more could Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings fans ask for than to start the 2026 NFL season with a Week 1 matchup to add another chapter to the rivalry? It's going to be a fun matchup in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon in the NFC North ranks. Not only do the Packers hope that Jordan Love, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden can show up, as well as Marshawn Lloyd with Josh Jacobs out, but this will also be Kyler Murray's debut as the Vikings starting quarterback. Will he be the tide that lifts Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison's ships? That's what the Twin Cities are hoping for.

Because of all of that, this will be a game where fans (and even non-fans) are trying to keep up with the stats. How many yards will Murray throw for in his Vikings debut? Will Love be able to succeed against Brian Flores' defense? It's a game in which box score watching is totally more than acceptable. And you can follow along with all of the game and player stats with us down below as the action unfolds between the Packers and Vikings.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Packers vs. Vikings player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary