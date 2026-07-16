Patrick Mahomes' push to play Week 1 reveals the Chiefs' dire position

The decision now rests with the coaching staff, balancing the player's ambition against the risk of re-injury in a high-stakes opening matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ACL and LCL tear last December, ending his season and, with it, ending the Chiefs' playoff streak. This offseason, the team prepared for the possibility of Mahomes missing time by adding quarterback Justin Fields, but as we get closer and closer to the start of the season, it's becoming more and more apparent that the real plan is just to throw Mahomes out there in Week 1 and hope the knee holds up.

Is it a great plan? No, but Mahomes is pushing to be ready for Week 1 for one very clear reason: he knows that every game matters in a competitive AFC West race.

The AFC West is too good for the Chiefs to have wasted weeks

Broncos vs Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For years, it seemed like the combination of Mahomes and Andy Reid virtually guaranteed a division title. Prior to 2025's third-place finish, the Chiefs hadn't lost the division since 2015. Alex Smith was the starting quarterback that season. His leading receiver was Jeremy Maclin. It was a very different team (aside from the fact that Travis Kelce made his first Pro Bowl that season).

But the AFC West is potentially nearing its zenith. The Chargers look like they might have finally figured things out for Justin Herbert, provided they can keep him upright in 2026. The Broncos look like real threats to make the Super Bowl with Bo Nix under center. Even last year's cellar dwellers in Las Vegas have made massive improvements, drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick and signing a reliable veteran in Kirk Cousins to bridge the gap until Mendoza is ready.

Add in the Chiefs have to play Denver in Week 1, and well...you can see why Mahomes wants to get back as soon as possible. Losing that Week 1 game at home to the Broncos because you've got Fields under center instead of Mahomes would put the Chiefs at an immediate disadvantage, which is something the Chiefs would probably like to avoid.

Career Win-Loss Record as Starter Patrick Mahomes 95-31 Justin Fields 16-37

There's obviously risk here: Mahomes could aggravate the knee issue by pushing himself too hard to return, but Mahomes has made it clear that he wants to play against the Broncos and that being out there to face the team that dethroned Kansas City as AFC West champions is important to him.

Will that be the reality? At this rate, probably! Even Mahomes at 75 percent of his full self likely gives you a better chance to win than Fields does, so if that's what the Chiefs have as Week 1 approaches — and assuming they judge there being a low risk of re-injury — then that's likely what the Chiefs are going to get. Every game is just too important in a division as tight as this one.

And even if the Chiefs do decide the risk isn't worth it for Week 1, it will 100 percent be the team that makes that decision. Mahomes? He's going to continue to push to play because he knows how crucial this game is for the team.

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