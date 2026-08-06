The perfect Stefon Diggs pivot for the Chiefs, Raiders and Ravens

Stefon Diggs is off the market. And for better or worse, the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens have to turn their attention to a new crop of free agents or even trade acquisitions. Diggs wasn’t a popular free agent option because, frankly, if he was, he would have been signed long before now. That said, each of these teams also probably felt Diggs would fall to them if they let their decision linger deeper into training camp and preseason.

Nonetheless, there are some other options out there and here’s where each of these three teams should turn their attention to with the demand high and the supply low.

Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kayshon Boutte

There’s no reason why the Kansas City Chiefs should hold out any longer to land Kayshon Boutte. There really aren’t that many better options out there. The Chiefs need receiver help and they need to act quickly. Boutte doesn’t have a lot of value, but he’s certainly a player that could be interesting for quite a few teams to go after. He’s the perfect receiver for the Chiefs because he’s cheap and he has a lot of upside. While things didn’t pan out for him in New England, Patrick Mahomes needs more perimeter weapons.

Boutte ending up with Mahomes and the Chiefs doesn't mean he reinvigorates his NFL career either. However, it does mean he gets a new environment to grow in. Sometimes players need a new team to rediscover their potential. Boutte is getting buried in the depth chart this season with A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. There’s nothing New England needs to see from him that will make them miss him. It’s more reason why the Chiefs should turn to him with Diggs no longer available.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville hasn’t really shown interest in trading Brian Thomas Jr., despite his drop-off in the 2025 season. For the right price, though, Las Vegas could have Fernando Mendoza’s favorite target in waiting. The Raiders need to add a lot of weapons to this offense. Though Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers are solid options to have, they need some true receiver threats and Thomas could be that for them.

Las Vegas doesn’t really have any notable names in their receiver room, which is going to hinder their offense's success. Was Diggs the best option for them? Probably not, simply because he’s at the end of his career and there’s not much value he can add to the Raiders. Thomas, however, is still on his rookie contract and still has potential. The impact he could have on this offense could expedite their rebuild, but it will be costly.

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keenan Allen

This isn’t the best option, but it might just make enough sense for the Baltimore Ravens to entertain. For one, Allen is a big target, which is something they haven’t had lately. Though Zay Flowers has been extremely productive, Baltimore doesn’t have that elite weapon. Ja’Kobi Lane could ultimately be that player, but they don’t need to be wasting time, waiting for a young player to develop. They need a reliable target. Adding Allen is kind of similar to the move they did in adding DeAndre Hopkins last year.

Allen isn’t going to be the team’s leading receiver, but he’ll be a steady producer. He was top 20 in the NFL last year for receptions (81) and has just three seasons with fewer than 100 receptions since 2017. He’s reliable, and that’s the one thing Baltimore could benefit from the most this season. Lamar Jackson is feeling the pressure, and the Ravens are feeling the urgency. Whatever move they make has to be under the guise of competing for a Super Bowl this year. Allen doesn’t ensure they go on a deep playoff run, but it gives them a reliable target that could keep this offense in sync.