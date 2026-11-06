Predicting the perfect NFL landing spot for each top QB in the 2027 NFL Draft

The 2027 NFL Draft is slowly getting closer, and some teams that are trending toward missing the playoffs could be one step from a fairly clean rebuild. Without a doubt, they will have their eyes glued on what is shaping up as a stacked quarterback class.

In addition to the common rabble at the top of the order, some forward-thinking teams might be willing to fortify their quarterback room in the middle rounds, looking for someone with a bit less shine than the big names while still possessing immense talent.

With at least 10 teams already showing signs that they could use one of their top picks on a quarterback, some player-franchise fits look like hands in gloves.

Perfect fits for Top 10 QB prospects in 2027 NFL Draft

Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State: Miami Dolphins

Malik Willis is looking more like the player we saw in Tennessee, not the Green Bay dynamo that got him paid. Miami may want to take a swing on traits as they try to land someone who can get them back on track. There is no more physically gifted quarterback among the possible Round 1 names than Mestemaker. At 6-foot-4 with a gun for a right arm and plus-mobility, Mestemaker's traits are mouthwatering.

Mestemaker was a backup in high school with just two years of experience as a college starter, giving him less seasoning than most other top prospects. That's a concern, but if he keeps carrying a middling Oklahoma State team to wins and piles up gaudy stats while doing so, the Dolphins could pivot toward starting to make some noise in 2027 with Mestemaker at the tip of their spear.

CJ Carr, Notre Dame: New York Jets

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jets seem to have made it known that they are very interested in test-driving this Carr. They have sent front-office members to most of his games. After years of struggling with Zach Wilson and eyeing a different type of player in their next swing for a franchise quarterback. Carr's ability to slice and dice teams from the pocket might be what sets them apart.

While the Jets have Geno Smith in town — and a reunion for 2027 that sets him up as a bridge to Carr might be mutually appealing for both parties — Carr's football brain could help him force his way into the starting lineup sooner. If Carr can get better at making plays out of structure, his solid arm and accuracy could be just what the doctor ordered for New York.

Darian Mensah, Miami: Arizona Cardinals

Miami QB Darian Mensah | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona has shown a little bit of life with Mike LaFleur, especially when throwing the ball. Jacoby Brissett has reportedly been traded to Baltimore. Carson Beck is worth keeping around as a Davis Mills-esque high-end backup. But the Cardinals need someone like Mensah who can elevate this team in the brutally tough NFC West.

Mensah's production has been comically impressive this season, though a thin frame and below-average arm are holding back someone with his dead-eye accuracy. Mensah could go on a Fernando Mendoza-esque run to an early first-round selection if he leads Miami on another march through the College Football Playoff bracket; his pursuit of the QB1 spot is far from finished. Arizona may hope he slides a bit to land Mike LaFleur's next developmental project.

Dante Moore, Oregon: Cleveland Browns

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Some may say that Todd Monken prefers mobile quarterbacks. But what he really likes is accurate ones who test defenses downfield. Moore can check that box. The Browns need to separate themselves from Deshaun Watson as soon as possible, and Moore may be the most pro-ready option among the top names. He could jump right in and produce.

Perhaps the biggest testament to Moore's quality (on top of his pocket presence and arm talent) is the fact that Oregon's offense has melted into a puddle of slop without him. Moore — who was born in East Cleveland — may find a home with the Browns as they try to once again pair a top pick at quarterback with an offensive-minded head coach.

Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers need to pivot hard away from the Aaron Rodgers era, which appears to be winding down this season. Even though Chambliss is older than Drake Maye and spent most of his college career at Division II Ferris State, his star turn after a transfer to Ole Miss has included singularly impressive playmaking instincts and an ability to make all sorts of high-difficulty NFL throws.

Chambliss' ability to reel off downfield chunk plays inside and outside the pocket will interest Pittsburgh. But the Steelers must get over the fact that his frame (generously listed at 6-0 and 210 pounds) and age combination will make him a huge historical outlier. If they check that box, the Steelers can finally get some stability under center.

Arch Manning, Texas: Tennessee Titans

Texas QB Arch Manning | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As uneven as Manning has looked, someone will take a chance on him if he declares for the draft. With Robert Saleh not guaranteed many more years in town and a new stadium opening soon, the Titans could move fully into a new era by keeping a member of the beloved Manning family in the state of Tennessee. Cam Ward hasn't played well enough to squash all the draft talk.

Anyone saying they "don't see it" with Manning is kidding themselves. There is plus-downfield accuracy and amazing mobility for his size. Where he struggles is in his decision-making and ball security. With a semi-redshirt year as a backup under his belt, he could gradually even out the bubbles in the wallpaper and become the next member of his family to star in the pros.

Austin Simmons, Missouri: Minnesota Vikings

Missouri QB Austin Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benched for Chambliss last season, Simmons has been a revelation. The 20-year-old senior has shown that he has full command of the Tigers' passing game. After Minnesota's JJ McCarthy blunder, and Kyler Murray unable to elevate this offense, Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings may need to delve back into the young quarterback well.

Simmons is gradually showing plus-velocity and the mental makeup needed to quickly pick up a pro offense. Together, it could make his transition to the NFL smoother than expected. Simmons will also be a rare left-hander in the NFL, and the league could use a few more southpaws.

Jayden Maiava, USC: Indianapolis Colts

Daniel Jones has done it again! After playing like Akili Smith for much of his career, Jones hit a hot streak just before a big payday to convince teams like Indianapolis to give him a multi-year contract —only to revert back to his Brady Quinn ways. The Colts don't have a first-round pick to land Jones' successor, but they could get Maiava on Day 2 and eventually push him into the lineup.

Maiava is strictly a pocket passer, but he can deliver the ball on a line when he's kept clean, and he has shown a willingness to attempt and complete some very difficult throws. Indy may be one of a select few teams who picks a quarterback on Day 2 and starts him right away.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina: Philadelphia Eagles

South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Eagles went from bad to "five-alarm fire" instantly, and it is not hyperbolic to wonder if Jalen Hurts' long-term NFL future is in doubt after his struggles with blood clots. With neither Tanner McKee nor rookie Cole Payton moving the needle, Philadelphia might once again bet on the traits and try to make Sellers work.

With linebacker size, running back mobility and an arm that might already be near-top-10 level in the NFL, Sellers makes sense as both a high-end, long-term backup to Hurts and a possible replacement if his health issues threaten his future.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State: Denver Broncos

Why not light a fire under one highly-touted, statistically proficient college quarterback with a small frame and below-average NFL arm talent with another highly-touted, statistically proficient college quarterback with a small frame and below-average NFL arm talent?

Bo Nix is still the Broncos' starter, but grabbing a passer like Sayin on Day 3 would give Sean Payton an upgrade over Jarrett Stidham and a Nix replacement if No. 10 keeps declining.

Sayin lacks an extraordinary deep arm, but he can get the ball out quickly and has shown great ball placement — both of which are prerequisites for playing for Payton. Sayin won't start for the Broncos over Nix unless he severely regresses, but his play has gotten to the point where Denver can't leave it unaddressed.