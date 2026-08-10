Quinnen Williams contract details are great news for everyone but these Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys paid one of their foundational stars on Monday — even if it wasn't the one that fans have been clamoring for all summer. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jerry Jones and Co. have signed Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to a three-year, $105.9 million contract extension, the third-largest deal ever for a D-lineman.

Williams was a one-man wrecking crew after coming to Dallas at the trade deadline, when the Cowboys acquired him from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-rounder. He immediately paid that off with some spectacular play down the stretch, and with free agency looming after the 2027 campaign, locking him up for the long haul became an offseason priority.

Doing so comes at a cost, though. Between the two existing years and this new extension, Williams will be owed some $153.15 million over the next five seasons — a whopping $101 million of which is guaranteed. It's unclear exactly how this revised deal will affect Williams' annual cap hits moving forward, but suffice to say that this will take a sizable chunk out of Dallas' available funds. And that could help nudge several other notable Cowboys out of town.

WR George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp | Ric Tapia/GettyImages

We might as well start with the obvious one. Pickens and the Cowboys are seemingly no closer to an agreement on a long-term extension, and while there's still enough financial flexibility for Dallas to lock up its WR2, it's worth wondering whether that's a priority — and whether the ever-ballooning receiver market will price Pickens out of the team's plans.

The latest market-resetting deal comes courtesy of Zay Flowers, whom the Baltimore Ravens just handed a $140 million bag last week. Flowers is a very good player, but it's safe to say that Pickens will demand — and get — more on the open market. It seems safe to say that an AAV of $35 million is the starting point of negotiations now; with Williams also making north of $30 million per, and big contracts for CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott and others already on the books, will the Cowboys decide their money is better spent elsewhere?

EDGE Rashan Gary

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears | Michael Owens/GettyImages

The Cowboys radically restructured Gary's contract after acquiring him from Green Bay this spring, tacking on six void years in order to soften his short-term cap hit. He'll cost less than $10 million per over the final two seasons of his deal, but that number will balloon to $17.8 million in 2028 — at which point Dallas will have to decide whether to retain him (and spread that number out) or let him walk and eat north of $10 million dead money.

This was a short-term move designed to help raise the floor of a struggling defense, and Dallas won't much care about the cost if he helps lead a deep playoff run this season. But his future with the team just got even more complicated after the Cowboys threw serious resources at their front seven in this year's draft and handed Williams a monster extension. Unless he finds the consistency that eluded him with the Packers, Dallas will have a difficult decision on its hands, one that could lead them to consider a trade as early as this year's deadline.

LB Dee Winters

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

In the last year of his rookie contract, Winters was hoping that a strong 2026 season could earn him a healthy new deal in Big D. But he's already been seemingly surpassed on the depth chart by rookie Jaishawn Barham, and now any hope of an extension seems out the window.

If Winters had put together a strong training camp in Christian Parker's defense, it would've been awfully enticing for the Cowboys to lock him up before the regular season began rather than risk losing him for nothing in free agency. It sure doesn't seem like that breakout is in the cards, though, and with Williams now complicating the team's financial future, they figure to look elsewhere at linebacker in 2027 and beyond. And speaking of which ...

LB DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys v Las Vegas Raiders | Ian Maule/GettyImages

Like Winters, Overshown is a 2023 draftee entering the last year of his rookie deal. Also like Winters, he was hoping to prove enough this offseason to convince the Cowboys to lock him up long term. But the early intel out of Dallas training camp suggests that he still doesn't look like the player we saw in 2024, before he suffered a second torn ACL. At this point, it would be way too risky for Jerry Jones and Co. to pay a player with that sort of injury history and inconsistent track record, especially now that there's less future cap space to go around.

iOL TJ Bass

Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Bass is in an interesting spot. He's immensely valuable to the Cowboys, which slapped a second-round tender on him this offseason. But he's also stuck as the team's sixth lineman, with no real path to a starting spot in 2027 with Tyler Smith, Tyler Booker and Cooper Beebe firmly entrenched on the interior. He's shown enough in his limited playing time for some team to take a chance on him as a starting guard moving forward. That almost certainly won't be Dallas, though, and now the team definitely can't afford to keep him around as a versatile reserve.