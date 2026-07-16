Why the Cowboys are right to not give George Pickens a long-term deal just yet

The player’s current contract year could either solidify his value or leave the team scrambling to fit a new deal under a tighter cap next season.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is going to be paid his lucrative contract. It will happen. Full stop. However, Jerry Jones is actually right — for once — in delaying putting pen to paper with the 24-year-old until after the 2026-27 NFL season.

Pickens, who put up 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns last year, will be playing under the team's franchise tag this season. He'll earn a fully guaranteed $28 million, which he hopes is a preview of his future earnings.

The Cowboys need Pickens' production alongside star wideout CeeDee Lamb, but Jones infamously needs over-certainty before pulling out his checkbook. Fans unfortunately know that all too well with recently drawn-out negotiations between him and Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott and unsuccessfully with EDGE Micah Parsons. Pickens won't be a repeat of the latter, but he could cost the team a lot more than it may be fearful of coughing up at the moment should he match or improve upon his 2025 numbers.

Cowboys were right to tag George Pickens but should expect to write a bigger check in 2027

If Jones is playing the motivation game, he may have struck the right nerve with Pickens considering he signed the franchise tag and hasn't created much drama outside of skipping optional workouts. Asking Pickens to prove himself again may bear on-field fruit, and Jones might be prepared to cut a bigger check next year as a result.

Looking at Dallas' financials, Prescott and Lamb are obviously the most expensive assets on its ledger. The pair will impose a salary cap hit of over $64.1 million this season, and when you factor in Pickens' $28 million tag, that's a quarter of the franchise's cap allocations. Another $42.45 million (11.6 percent) is being eaten by dead cap as well.

If the same roster were to carry over into 2027, minus Pickens, Jones would have to find $19.5 million in savings just to be cap compliant (assuming the cap rises again). There are easy cuts to be made to reach that baseline, but depending on the team's competitive result this year, it won't be easy to fit another wide receiver mega deal under the hood.

Pickens, whether he recognized it or not by taking the $28 million pay day, is being done a favor by Jones here. His market value is going to remain stable or increase after 2026 (barring a catastrophic injury or just a plain stinker of a campaign), which means he'll get paid his due either by Dallas or another team.

If Jones believes he can make the math work and feels Pickens' presence on the roster is a long-term necessity, he'll write the inflated check. But if the numbers don't match the dollar value, he'd be wise not to hamstring the franchise with an inconsistent asset.

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