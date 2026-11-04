Ranking Jacoby Brissett trade landing spots by immediate impact potential

Jacoby Brissett is out as the starting quarterback in Arizona and while they don’t have to trade him, there’s enough teams out there with their own quarterback problems to be intrigued by adding Brissett before next week’s deadline. Before being benched, Brissett had 1,719 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. There’s a very good chance he’ll be starting again and here are the potential landing spots for him, ranked, as a new quarterback could be on the market.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota needs anything that will give them a better offensive showing than what Kyler Murray is giving them. This offense hasn’t scored more than 23 points since Week 1 and if it wasn’t for this defense, might be in the depths of the NFL standings. This is a less likely outcome simply because the Vikings might not feel the need to make any drastic changes because it’s working. Can this defense hold up enough to carry the Vikings in the second half the season? That’s the pertinent question.

Murray could very well have a second-half surge that flashes why he is a former No. 1 overall pick. But if it doesn’t the one thing he can’t do is cost Minnesota games. Brissett wouldn’t be costing Minnesota games and at the same time, would be good enough to run a productive offense. That’s what Minnesota has to weigh, especially when making a quarterback change could do more harm than good.

3. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta has had a revolving door of quarterbacks this season. While things have stabilized a bit, Michael Penix Jr. isn’t quite playing up to par and Tua Tagovailoa can’t be trusted. That’s precisely why Brissett could be a short term answer. He’s already played under Kevin Stefanski’s system before in Cleveland so that familiarity could go a long way to helping the Falcons contend in the decrepit NFC South division.

It’s lining up to be yet another year where a team with a losing record wins the NFC South which means the Falcons still have a shot. It’s hard to think Penix will be good enough to get them there and at the same time, there’s no guarantee Brissett is either. If you’re Atlanta, you have to try everything at this point because the quarterback play hasn’t been great at all. Trying anything is worth more than doing nothing and if Brissett does end up on the move and doesn’t land in Atlanta, the Falcons might be regretting not seriously considering him.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We all knew the Tanner McKee experiment wasn’t going to end well. Philadelphia’s focus this season needs to be about not further embarrassing themselves. This season has been a trainwreck and the fact McKee is even taking snaps, tells you they have to find a better solution. Brissett can save this Eagles team from falling off the face of the earth. They’ve pleaded for competent quarterback play and Brissett can give them that.

Philadelphia, no matter how bad things feel right now, are still within reach of the division. They could absolutely salvage this season, land Brissett and end up making a run for the playoffs. It won’t be easy, but the rest of this division isn’t that strong. If Philadelphia sees value in a run at the playoffs in the second half of the season, Brissett will be their answer.

1. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s pretty clear how important it is for the Baltimore Ravens to get quarterback help and they have to be swift in bringing in their interim replacement. Lamar Jackson is on the injured list with a thumb injury and with Tyler Huntley hurt, the Ravens are in dire need of a quarterback. Good thing the Arizona Cardinals just so happened to bench Brissett after Sunday. Brissett hasn’t been great this year — he hasn’t been horrible either — but the Ravens can’t be choosy. Brissett becoming available right now is a clear sign the Ravens need to pounce.

If Brissett can succeed with the Cardinals, there’s no reason why he can’t help the Ravens stay afloat. They don’t need him to be a super hero, they just need him to fill in and not lose them games. Brissett has been serviceable as a backup in the NFL so he should be the most ideal target for Baltimore.