The Ravens' best Lamar Jackson replacements they can acquire before the trade deadline

The Baltimore Ravens are on the hunt for a quarterback. The most likely way they fill a massive void is via a trade before next week’s deadline. Lamar Jackson is on the injured reserve list with a thumb injury, Tyler Huntley probably won’t start this week with a toe injury he suffered against Buffalo on Sunday and Joe Fagnano is a rookie from UConn that is also battling injury but also not who you want to put the fate of this team in. As the Ravens look to quickly improve this quarterback room, here are the top options they have, both realistic and farfetched as their 2026 season hits a buzzsaw.

Gardner Minshew, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew II | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is unlikely to happen, but Baltimore Ravens fans can hope. The Cardinals just named Minshew the starter moving forward over Jacoby Brissett. Minshew led the Cardinals to a comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and proved he might not be washed just yet. This is a move that would essentially be striking while the iron’s hot.

There’s no telling how long Minshew can keep this up, but why not pounce while you know he’s still playing well. The Ravens’ options are limited with roughly a week to decide if they’re going to trade for a quarterback. For the right price, Minshew can be available and the Ravens should keep that in mind.

Tyson Bagent, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the New York Jets during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens have already inquired about Tyson Bagent, but would Chicago actually part ways with him? The Bears are high on Bagent as a backup and he’s done OK in relief since he was signed to an undrafted deal in 2023. This comes down to if the Bears truly want to move on from Bagent, but overall, this isn’t a bad move.

The Ravens don’t have to make a home run move at the deadline because they don’t need to get wrapped up in bad contracts trying to chase a Super Bowl this year. They just need competent play — and depth — under center and Bagent provides just that.

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once upon a time, Mac Jones was one of the most hyped-up backup quarterbacks this offseason. Though San Francisco had no intention of trading Jones back then, the Ravens might be able to pluck him from the Bay Area, knowing how urgent their quarterback situation is. Jones was one of the best backups in the NFL last season and you have to think the Ravens see value in bringing him on and seeing what he can do. T

he options the Ravens have are going to be vastly different than how Jackson plays, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get the results they need to still be playoff contenders. Jones is a safe bet and one that just might pay off.

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a long shot and not financially responsible, but it could just be the move that saves this season. Jesse Minter came from the Chargers and because of his familiarity with Herbert, he could force Eric DeCosta into a wild move. The only way this deal works out for the Ravens is if they can convince the Chargers to take on more of Herbert’s salary.

This is a pipe dream, but not irrational. Herbert isn’t playing great in Mike McDaniel’s system right now, the Chargers are winless two months into the season and it could just be the type of move that is mutually beneficial.

Stetson Bennett IV, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett IV (13) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stetson Bennett has been reliable in Los Angeles as a backup, but he’s not the incumbent to Matthew Stafford whenever he decides to retire, Ty Simpson is. That’s why the Rams might see value in trading Bennett and getting something for him while a team like the Ravens would be desperate enough to trade for him.

Simpson is third on the depth chart and probably not ready for the backup role just yet, but Baltimore can’t be picky either. They need a reliable backup and Bennett could be that in the interim.

Jarrett Stidham, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jarrett Stidham managed to nearly take the Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl in relief of Bo Nix last season in the AFC championship game. Sean Payton has talked highly of him as a backup which is exactly why the Broncos won’t trade him, but the Ravens should be intrigued enough to go after him.

Stidham hadn’t taken a snap in two years and almost played for a Super Bowl. The Ravens don’t need Stidham to be a wizard; they just need him to do enough to keep the Ravens competitive.