When ranking the best quarterbacks of the 2020s, there's a good chance Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, in whatever order you put them in, top the list. Mahomes might already be a Hall of Famer if he were to retire today, and while Allen doesn't have the accolades Mahomes does, he might be an even more talented quarterback than Kansas City's gunslinger.

Not only are these two of the greatest quarterbacks to take the field in recent memory, but they've had several memorable head-to-head battles, with another one potentially coming on Thanksgiving Day. With that in mind, let's rank the best matchups between Allen and Mahomes.

5. Week 5, October 10, 2021

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen stat line: 15-for-26, 315 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

15-for-26, 315 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT Patrick Mahomes stat line: 33-for-54, 272 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

33-for-54, 272 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs Final score: Bills 38, Chiefs 20

This might be a surprising inclusion, since the stakes of this game weren't particularly high and the final score wasn't close, but it felt like the moment the rest of the league fully realized how good a quarterback Allen was becoming. Allen only had 15 completions yet had over 300 passing yards and three touchdown passes while also rushing for 59 yards and finding the end zone on the ground. This was a dominant performance on the road in a hostile environment.

Mahomes didn't play poorly by any means, but this game proved that Allen was coming. He was sure to provide Mahomes with a challenge when they face off in the future.

4. AFC Divisional Round, January 21, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen stat line: 26-for-39, 186 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

26-for-39, 186 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT Patrick Mahomes stat line: 17-for-23, 215 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

17-for-23, 215 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT Final score: Chiefs 27, Bills 24

Most of the times that Allen and Mahomes had met in the playoffs occurred in Kansas City, so this game, which took place in Buffalo, represented a nice change of pace — and seemingly an opportunity for Allen to finally take down his rival on the biggest stage. He didn't play poorly, taking good care of the ball and completing 67 percent of his throws, and the Bills might've even won this game had Tyler Bass not missed a late field goal. But at the end of the day, Mahomes was better.

Mahomes didn't exactly light up the stat sheet either, but he threw for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He proved that home-field advantage only means so much on the biggest of stages and showed that as good as Allen is, he, too, is an MVP-caliber gunslinger.

3. Week 6, October 16, 2022

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen | USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen stat line: 27-for-40, 329 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

27-for-40, 329 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT Patrick Mahomes stat line: 25-for-40, 338 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

25-for-40, 338 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs Final score: Bills 24, Chiefs 20

The best regular season game between Allen and Mahomes came in 2022. Both quarterbacks threw multiple touchdown passes and eclipsed 300 yards passing. Allen didn't throw a single interception and only took one sack, which proved crucial in a tight game.

Allen led a clutch fourth-quarter drive ending in a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, giving the Bills the lead with just over a minute left. The Chiefs had a chance to respond, but Mahomes threw a game-sealing interception a few plays later, giving Buffalo the statement win it needed after falling short in Kansas City in the playoffs the year prior.

Josh Allen and Dawson Knox capped off the drive with a go-ahead TD for the Bills! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/1puHmyA1qd — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 16, 2022

2. AFC Championship Game, January 26, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen stat line: 22-for-34, 237 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT

22-for-34, 237 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INT Patrick Mahomes stat line: 18-for-26, 245 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

18-for-26, 245 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT Final score: Chiefs 32, Bills 29

As usual, both Allen and Mahomes were outstanding when the pressure was highest. Both quarterbacks threw for well over 200 yards and were efficient doing so, combining for three touchdowns and zero interceptions. As usual, this game, and a trip to the Super Bowl, came down to the bitter end — and as usual, the Chiefs were on the right side of it, with a controversial call mixed in.

The Bills were up 22-21 in the fourth quarter and were attempting to add to their lead by going for it on fourth and inches in Chiefs territory. Allen came extremely close to moving the chains on a QB sneak, but he was ruled short, giving Kansas City the ball. That proved to be a major turning point in this game, as while Buffalo certainly had chances to win (they gave up 11 points in the fourth quarter and Dalton Kincaid dropped a pass with the game on the line), they certainly could've used that first down. Regardless, this was yet another thriller between two juggernauts that came down to the final moments.

The Chiefs' defense stops them on fourth down!



📺: #BUFvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on @NFLPlus and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/VwGmEZ3IrW — NFL (@NFL) January 27, 2025

1. AFC Divisional Round, January 23, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen stat line : 27-for-37, 329 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT

: 27-for-37, 329 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT Patrick Mahomes stat line: 33-for-44, 378 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

33-for-44, 378 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT Final score: Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT)

You knew this one would top the list. With a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line, Allen and Mahomes faced off against each other in what might be the best game I have ever seen. Both quarterbacks were in complete control all game, scoring at least one touchdown in every quarter in regulation and not turning the ball over. Over 700 passing yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions in a playoff game combined between the two quarterbacks is just ridiculous.

It felt as if the Bills had won the game when Allen found Gabe Davis in the end zone to give the Bills the lead with only 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Mahomes somehow drove Kansas City into field goal range, Harrison Butker tied the game and the Chiefs won the game in overtime on a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce without Allen so much as touching the ball. Had the current overtime rules been in place in this game, there might've been a different result (but the Chiefs probably would've won anyway, since nobody could get a stop).