Ranking the Chiefs and Tyreek Hill's best NFL landing spots with free agency heating up

Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has been teasing his client's triumphant return to the NFL for months now, and his latest update continues to push optimism it's going to happen — just not soon. Rosenhause reportedly told ESPN's Adam Schefter "nothing is imminent right now" but that Hill is "continuing his rehab with the goal of being on a team in the immediate future."

Translation: Hill hasn't gotten any offers yet, it seems like. That doesn't mean he won't be signed at some point in the season when he's 100 percent healthy. The 32-year-old has been off the field and team-less since suffering an ACL injury early last season. His demand may actually rise toward the trade deadline if teams don't want to give up draft assets for receiver depth. Let's dive into the top five teams Hill would fit with best, should he be given multiple options.

5. Miami Dolphins

This is the last team Hill played for and he may have negative thoughts about returning, especially with how dire the situation currently is in South Florida. However, if it's his only path back into the league, he could find some success with Malik Willis and not Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback. For now, Willis' top option is Malik Washington, who has reeled in 23 balls for 262 receiving yards this season. After that it gets pretty bleak on the depth chart.

The Dolphins are 0-5 — for good reason — so Hill wouldn't turn them into a contender. Yet, he could use Miami as a staging ground to prove to other franchises he'd be worthy of picking up in the offseason.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

Trading away A.J. Brown may have been necessary to preserve the locker room's sanity, but now the Eagles are dealing with serious health issues with Devonta Smith, Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. Dontayvian Wicks was supposed to pick up the slack at receiver, but instead the offense seems to be running through [checks notes] Darius Cooper and Dameon Pierce?

That's not going to be sustainable, especially with backup QB Tanner McKee under center. Adding Hill would at least provide an additional veteran presence and a slot option for McKee to work with. He's not going to have Brown-like production, but Hill's acquisition would at least prove to Eagles fans that head coach Nick Sirianni isn't waving the white flag on a season where the entire NFC East seems to be imploding.

3. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots | Edward Monigan IV/GettyImages

Kirk Cousins still has what it takes to be a good NFL quarterback. Despite first overall pick Fernando Mendoza making his regular-season debut in garbage time in Week 5, Cousins should be expected to continue starting for a little longer. The Raiders had a surprisingly hot start to the year and it may not fizzle out into disaster like everyone expected. Adding Hill would give Cousins and Mendoza a veteran, speedy option to work with.

Las Vegas' depth chart is topped by Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor. Fans wouldn't have it held against them if they're still asking "who?" when those names are mentioned. Hill may not be WR1 material anymore, but he'd still sit among the top three on the depth chart and offer a chance at an offensive boon for the second half of the year. The Raiders aren't expected to make a playoff push, but if their success is even moderately extended, a surprise postseason berth would be within reach with Hill on the team.

2. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers | Michael Reaves/GettyImages

After moving D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, much was expected of Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and Kalif Raymond in his absence. So far all three have topped 200 yards receiving, but together they've combined for just two touchdowns in five games. Nobody believes Hill would step in and become a touchdown machine, even with Caleb Williams back healthy. He would, however, be a vertical threat that would have to be respected by opposing defenders.

That kind of presence would potentially draw attention from Odunze or Burden and open either of them in space. Then the touchdowns would really start to pile up. Hill doesn't need to fit in an offense as a major pass-catcher, but the threat of his speed alone would be enough of an asset. That's not to say Williams wouldn't find Hill on a slant or along the sideline for a big gain every once and awhile. At some point he, too, will be left undercovered and could take advantage of the opportunity.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs | Jamie Squire/GettyImages

Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton are dealing with long-term injuries, which leaves only Xavier Worthy and Travis Kelce alone for Patrick Mahomes to rely on. A reunion between Hill and his old team, which won multiple Super Bowls together, has been teased for months. It only makes sense to finally execute on the vision and help Kansas City keep up in a winnable AFC West division.

However, no matter how well he would fit in this offense, if the Chiefs actually wanted Hill they probably would've called aleady. Hill may be a last ditch option if Rice's injury continues to nag him and there aren't any other better trade candidates available. That would be a sad reunion of sorts but nevertheless Hill would still probably benefit Mahomes and Co. in the long run.