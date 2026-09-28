Ranking the Rams, Cowboys and the biggest NFL disappointments through three weeks

We’re three games into the season and there’s a lot to be shocked about. The most shocking? Well I’ll leave that to you to decide. That said, there’s six teams that are drastically underperforming their preseason hype and it has some fanbases on the verge of full on panic. But do all the disappointing teams through three weeks of the NFL season have the same level of panic? Here’s every disappointed team ranked from least disappointing to most disappointing through the first three games.

6. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t supposed to have a losing record through the first three games of the season. In fact, a lot of people would have predicted them to be 3-0. Now of course losing Myles Garrett was a major ripple in their championship aspirations this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely shot. The Rams are 1-2 and truthfully, it’s justifiable considering they’ve had to play the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. No need to be too worried if you’re the Rams, but it also means the margin of error is already shrinking.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3 and this is shocking. That said, it’s not as disappointing. The Chargers lost their defensive coordinator and added Mike McDaniel as their offensive coordinator, they overhauled their entire offensive line and they didn’t really give Justin Herbert much help with perimeter weapons. They’ve been a playoff lock since Jim Harbaugh got there, but it looks like this year will be more of a rebuilding year than they anticipated. Disappointed? Yes, but they aren’t the biggest disappointment.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is 0-3 through the first three games. This is very alarming. Not because they should be better, but because they just gave Baker Mayfield $55 million just before the season started and he’s playing horribly to start the year. The Bucs season is in shambles and with the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints looking like division contenders, it’s going to be a long season for the Bucs to get back into playoff contention. They probably had higher expectations, but they also missed the playoffs last year and lost their top receiver so this was always going to be an adjustment this season, no matter how much they paid Mayfield.

3. Houston Texans

Houston is winless and it couldn’t be a worse start to the season for C.J. Stroud. It’s not entirely his fault the Texans are struggling, but does fall on his shoulders because he took a $60-70 million gamble on him and he’s failing miserably. He left $50 million on the table because he wanted to make more and he lost all leverage in any contract negotiations this year. If Stroud was playing like 2024 Joe Burrow, he’d make the argument. But he’s not elevating this team and that’s costing himself and Houston this season.

2. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons couldn’t have been any worse. Green Bay scored just 14 points against a team that had just three points the week prior. The offense has looked mediocre at best the last two seasons and Micah Parsons or not, his injury isn’t affecting the Packers’ right now. It’s the fact that Love and this offense aren’t consistent. Matthew Golden played the best game of his NFL career and it was buried in a bad loss. Green Bay can’t afford to miss the playoffs this season and they certainly can’t afford another embarrassing playoff appearance either.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Once again, Dak Prescott is at the mercy of his defense. He orchestrated a near perfect game-tying drive. Sure he made some questionable passes in the end zone to try and win the game, but the Cowboys got the game-tying field goal against Baltimore. In seven seconds, the defense eliminated overtime as a possibility, allowing a 27-yard pass to set up a game-winning field. Another wasted performance from Prescott.

Until the Dallas Cowboys figure out their defense, they’ll continue to be disappointing. The defense is the only thing holding this team back and now that injuries are becoming a problem too, it’s quickly becoming clear Prescott can’t do it all himself.