Ravens vs. Falcons live player stats, box score and match stats for Sunday Night Football in Week 5

The Atlanta Falcons have looked like a completely different team since Michael Penix Jr. was able to take over at quarterback. Whether it's been Bijan Robinson, Drake London or just the big numbers getting put up on the scoreboard, they've been rolling. Now, on Sunday Night Football in Week 5, we'll find out if the Baltimore Ravens have any quarterback magic in their tank with Tyler Huntley set to start in place of the injured Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will almost surely rely heavily on Derrick Henry, but we've seen Huntley prove himself as a backup in Baltimore before, and a road game in Atlanta would be a big spot to do so in primetime.

When it's all said and done, the Falcons and Ravens could end up in a shootout. However, the Baltimore defense could be the first that has a chance to really force the issue against this newly discovered high-powered Falcons offense. In any case, though, it'll be fascinating to keep up with this matchup and how it could propel each team forward. Fans can follow all of the action with Ravens vs. Falcons player and game stats down below live throughout the game.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Ravens vs. Falcons player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary