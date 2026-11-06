Realistic Derrick Henry trade packages the Vikings, Packers and Broncos can offer

The Baltimore Ravens reached levels of desperation that not even Derrick Henry can save them from. The Ravens regressed to repeatedly using Henry in the wildcat formation Thursday night while rookie Joe Fagnano made his first NFL start. It went exactly as you'd expect. Jacksonville handed Baltimore its fourth straight loss, 33-10. Yes, help is coming on the way in the form of Jacoby Brissett. But it’s clear even he won’t be good enough to carry this Baltimore offense in the interim while Lamar Jackson rehabs from thumb surgery.

This is why the Ravens need to consider trading their All-Pro running back. He’s been a great asset, but at the end of the day, he’s not going to carry this offense, and the Ravens don’t need to keep him around when they haven’t gotten any closer to a Super Bowl since he arrived. With the Nov. 10 trade deadline approaching, here's what the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos could offer to get a massive boost in the run game entering the second half of the season.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota has been rumored to be in play for all the top running back targets at the deadline, including Jonathan Taylor and Tony Pollard. Why not put Henry on their radar, too? The Vikings need a boost to their rushing attack — not because Jordan Mason isn’t enough, but because their quarterback play hasn’t been great. Minnesota is 6-1, but that’s because they have a defense that’s been terrorizing offenses all year.

For the Vikings to get Henry, they’re going to have to pay. I think a third-rounder and a sixth-rounder is reasonable. Henry is still good enough to yield a second-round pick, but he is 33 years old, so I think it’s less likely he brings back that much in return. The Vikings shouldn’t feel obligated to retain draft picks simply because they're in their championship window. Henry could be the difference in turning regular-season success into playoff success, or exiting another playoff early.

Green Bay Packers

There’s a lot of uncertainty with Josh Jacobs and recent allegations of domestic abuse against him, which he has denied. The NFL is investigating. For now, he’s not expected to face any further suspensions. That said, the Packers can’t afford to risk losing him if that investigation ultimately warrants disciplinary action. That’s why trading for Henry makes a lot of sense. They also probably won’t be able to include Jacobs in any deal because of that uncertainty. As a result, the Packers would probably have to give up a couple of picks to land Henry.

Because of Henry’s age, it shouldn’t be too much of a lift to offload a compensatory third-round pick and a fifth-round pick to land him. Henry’s too valuable of an asset to quibble over the draft picks in a deal. Simply put, if Green Bay can land him, they should, and they should be willing to pay the Ravens' asking price. I don’t see the Ravens being greedy, so it shouldn’t cost more than a second-round pick. Anything less should be an easy decision.

Denver Broncos

Denver is probably the most desperate team on this list for a running back. Not because they need a high caliber rusher, but because they desperately need depth at the position in general. That’s why, in this hypothetical situation, they ultimately give up the best package to land Henry. RJ Harvey and Tyler Badie are both on the injured reserve list and JK Dobbins has been hurt as well. Jonah Coleman hasn’t been bad, but he’s not enough to elevate this offense.

Henry is. The only downside is, I don’t see Baltimore giving Henry away to an AFC team in case Brissett makes them competitive enough to contend for a playoff spot. That’s also why the Broncos might have to cough up the most draft capital to land Henry. But the way Thursday night's game went, I wouldn’t bank on the Ravens turning things around.