Saquon Barkley, 2 other Eagles who should be moved before the NFL trade deadline

Two seasons removed from a Super Bowl title, the Philadelphia Eagles aren't going anywhere this time around.

Nick Sirianni's team has lost six in a row. It sits in the basement of the NFC East, which would otherwise be a winnable division if Jalen Hurts was healthy.

"The immediate future doesn't look really bright," Super Bowl-winning former Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Fooball." "Losing six straight games, losing your starting quarterback for the season, it's devastating. And then the amount of injuries, Lane Johnson retires. ... Right now, the Eagles on offense are not exciting whatsoever, because, quite frankly, they don't know who's gonna be active on game day, in my opinion.

"It's hard to go out there and execute."

Following Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders, a squad with its issues, it's time the Eagles shift their attention toward the future, which means sending these three players off for help down the road.

RB Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley has dealt with hamstring and back injuries this season and was limited against the Commanders, too.

If Barkley, who led the NFL with 2,005 rushing yards and 345 carries in 2024, were sent somewhere such as Cincinnati, Denver or Minnesota, those teams would get a huge boost on the ground, especially if Barkley could heal up. He's too proud to abandon the sinking ship, though, saying he's been assured by the front office that he won't be sent off before the deadline.

"I feel like I'm the type of player and the type of leader that can help us get out of it, and I want to be one of the reasons why we fix it," Barkley said after the loss to Washington.

CB Riq Woolen

Woolen is an impending free agent who signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Eagles in the offseason.

Why would Philadelphia ride out the rest of the year — which is for all intents and purposes lost — when it could send Woolen somewhere he could help push for a title and, more importantly, get something in return for him?

The Detroit Lions would be a destination that makes sense. So would the Chicago Bears — who have already made a splash move by acquiring defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons — and the Pittsburgh Steelers, who lead the AFC North at 6-2 and are on a bye.

According to Pro Football Focus, Woolen's 550 snaps are the most at his position this season, while he's shown a willingness to stop the run, too.

DT Moro Ojomo

The Eagles have already paid defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported last week that Philadelphia was turning down trade callls about Ojomo.

A fourth-year veteran, Ojomo was a seventh-round draft pick in 2023. He's appeared in eight games this season — starting three — and racked up 21 tackles and four quarterback hits. He was in the backfield a good bit last season, notching six sacks.

There are a few teams that could bolster their interior defensive line, including the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars.