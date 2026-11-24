Thanksgiving week is always a nice breath of fantasy fresh air. We’ve spent the last seven weeks working around bye weeks, and now we get a week where everyone is available. For us on the Stream Team, that means that we have a whole bunch of DSTs to pick from … and buddy, it’s a good week to be a DST streamer.

As always, our rule is that we’re picking defenses that are rostered in fewer than 30 percent of leagues (per Yahoo! Fantasy). Normally, I write this thing after waivers have gone through, but because there’s a game on Wednesday night, I’m getting it out a day earlier … So if you’re reading this after Tuesday, the roster percentages might be a little off.

New York Jets

New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

at Dolphins in Week 12

Dolphins TT O/U: 17.5 points (5th lowest)

Rostered in 27% of leagues

Have you been watching the Dolphins offense lately? Kyle McCord, their starting quarterback, has played in two games. In those, he’s 29-of-65 (44% completions) for 311 yards, zero touchdowns, one interception, and five sacks. It’s an offense that is a very special mix of inefficient and ineffective… and terrible … and ugly.

I say this because the last time these two teams played, Malik Willis was Miami’s quarterback and he threw two touchdowns and ran one in himself. That threat isn’t there anymore.

I’m not going to sit here and tell you that the Jets defense is going to turn a corner and be awesome or anything like that … But David Bailey and the gang are pretty good at getting sacks, and they should be able to score you some points here.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

at Chargers in Week 12

Chargers TT O/U: 17.5 points (5th lowest)

Rostered in 29% of leagues

The Chargers have been an auto fade since Week 4, and it worked out really well with five straight games where DSTs scored double-digit points and then the Ravens and the Jets had to go and ruin our streak.

The Patriots are going to get us back on track this week. Justin Herbert is the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL, and now that Daniel Jones doesn’t have a job and Drake Maye is on ice, he also leads the league in interceptions thrown.

The Pats defense has been underachieving big time this season, but this is a perfect spot for them: New England’s offense is super gross and bad, so there could be a lot of possessions for each team. That means this defense is going to have more opportunities to get after Herbert.

If they just play fundamentally well, they should be able to force a turnover or two, get a handful of sacks, and we can walk away with a top-12 DST.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

at Cardinals in Week 12

Cardinals TT O/U: 16.5 points (Lowest)

Rostered in 11% of leagues

This is a high-floor play for us because the Cardinals don’t have an NFL-caliber offense. In the past three games, they have scored 16 points combined, which is lower than their projected team total this week.

The Commanders haven’t been getting many sacks, and they’re very middle-of-the-road when it comes to getting takeaways. I can’t imagine that they get any more than the 10 points that they start the game with, but that’s totally fine.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

at Rams in Week 12

Rams TT O/U: 23.5 points (18th lowest)

Rostered in 29% of leagues

On offense, the Rams are missing their starting center, their backup center, their starting left guard, one of their more productive tight ends, and both of their super-awesome wide receivers …



That pretty much means that they’re relying on a perfectly fine running game and Matthew Stafford (who is dealing with an elbow) to connect with a below-average wide receiver group. That’s the kind of offense that we want to fade.

On top of that, the Packers are getting Micah Parsons back … So this defense that has already been good gets juiced up with one of the best edge rushers in the NFL. Maybe he won’t be at 100% just yet, but a Parsons at 80% is better than what most teams are rolling out there every week.

New York Giants

New York Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

at Colts in Week 12

Colts TT O/U: 17.5 points (4th lowest)

Rostered in 9% of leagues

This is an easy one: DSTs that played the Colts have ranked in the top three in five of the last six weeks and two of those DSTs were the No. 1 DST for the week. The only defense that didn’t finish high was the Cowboys, who were DST 20 in Week 9.

The Giants' defense has been looking better and better every week, and I’m sure they’re going to keep that going against the most lifeless offense in the NFL. Grabbing this DST is one of the best waiver wire moves you can make this week.