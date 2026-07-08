Steelers newcomer already looks like a waste of money

The Mike McCarthy regime hasn't been shy about making changes in his first few months in Pittsburgh. Odds are, the 2026 Steelers team will look a whole lot different than it did under Mike Tomlin, whether Pittsburgh media pundits want to admit it or not. Change is good. It's natural. Unfortunately, it's not always universally necessary.

I have few issues with the Steelers offseason so far. They made key free-agent signings like Jamel Dean, and traded for Michael Pittman Jr. to sure up the wide receiver room. Ditto to Pittsburgh's NFL Draft plans, which included adding in the trenches with Max Iheanachor and giving Aaron Rodgers another weapon in Germie Bernard. A quick look further down the depth chart, however, raises some questions. I'm looking at you, Travis Homer.

Where Travis Homer fits on the Steelers depth chart

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Houston Texans v Pittsburgh Steelers | Cooper Neill/GettyImages

Running backs are like starting pitchers. You can never have too many healthy bellcow backs, especially over the course of a long, 18-week NFL season. Yet, the Steelers have plenty of those, and even drafted local product Eli Heidenreich to add some depth late in the draft. Pittsburgh signed Rico Dowdle, replacing the production they lost in Kenny Gainwell. Jaylen Warren remains under contract, and is one of the most under-appreciated running backs in the NFL. The dude can do anything, and deserves more snaps than he gets.

So, where does Homer come in? Your guess is as good as mine. Dowdle and Warren will split the lion's share of the carries. Whatever is left should (hopefully) go to Kaleb Johnson, an Iowa product who was selected on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft and never really received a fair shake under Tomlin following a mistake he made on special teams in his rookie season.

Position Player RB1 Jaylen Warren RB2 Rico Dowdle RB3 Kaleb Johnson RB4 Travis Homer RB5 Eli Heidenreich

Beyond those three, most Steelers fans would rather Heidenreich receive a roster spot over the likes of Homer, who is a known commodity in the NFL. He's fine — a depth piece worth stashing on most teams. What makes Heidenreich so exciting is his potential to play multiple positions and make a real impact on this team. Being a local product helps, but Heidenreich embodies what it means to be a Steelers running back. He is tough, physical and ready to do whatever is asked of him, whether it be catching balls out of the backfield or playing an important special teams role.

Travis Homer is a likely Steelers training camp casualty

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts | Justin K. Aller/GettyImages

Homer's primary competition for a roster spot will be Johnson and Heidenreich. Both players are on rookie contracts, with the latter having the advantage of making a cameo in rookie camp earlier this offseason.

In the end, the Steelers need proven veterans like Homer to push their young players, and show them how to be professionals. Homer's made a career out of jumping from team to team, whether it be in Chicago or Seattle. He is depth chart filler. You never know what can happen in training camp. Perhaps Johnson proves he didn't learn a damn thing from Tomlin's teachings, or the lights are too bright for Heidenreich in Latrobe. If so, the Steelers have a totally reasonable backup plan in Homer.

McCarthy wanted to rock the boat. He is not Tomlin, nor is he trying to imitate the future Hall-of-Fame coach. Under-the-radar additions like Homer bring a sense of professionalism that's been missing from the Steelers running back room in recent years. That does not guarantee him a spot on the roster, unfortunately.

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