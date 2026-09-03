Steelers players Aaron Rodgers must make better in his final season, including Drew Allar

Aaron Rodgers is in the final year of his NFL career and he could leave the Pittsburgh Steelers with one final parting gift that isn’t a championship. He could be the person that elevates the rest of this team and makes them better for their NFL careers. Drew Allar is the obvious choice with how well he’s already acclimated to the NFL during his preseason run, but who else needs to heed Rodgers’ advice?

Here’s who needs to show signs of promise in the future thanks to playing with a future Hall of Famer. The Steelers will be measured by if they have the playoff success they’ve been begging to have for decades, but once this season is all said and done, the players that improve because of Rodgers just might be the better deal.

WR Germie Bernard

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been years since Pittsburgh has drafted a reliable wide receiver. Sure, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool (to an extent) were solid receivers, but since then, Pittsburgh hasn’t relied mainly on role players to get the job done. After moving on from George Pickens, the Steelers can now turn to rookie Germie Bernard as that player. He’ll have the perfect chance to develop into a solid NFL receiver this season. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman will be the focus of the offense.

That’s the perfect recipe for Bernard to turn into a reliable target for Rodgers. Especially as teams key in on Metcalf, the secondary target is completely up for grabs. Bernard doesn’t have the pressure of carrying this offense, nor does he have the pressure to rapidly develop. All he has to do is learn from Rodgers and take his advice as a young receiver. Rodgers has played with the best of weapons, so there’s something for Bernard to learn. If Bernard looks like he has a lot of potential this year, it will not only be because of Rodgers, but will also be what helps expedite the Steelers’ success in this next phase.

QB Drew Allar

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Drew Allar | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not often you get to be the incumbent and learn from one of the best with zero pressure to do anything other than grow. That’s the situation Drew Allar is in with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mason Rudolph is Rodgers’ backup, and for now, all Allar has to do is be ready if they need him in a pinch but use his rookie season to absorb as much as he can from one of the best quarterbacks to play in the NFL. Allar showed signs of potential this preseason which should give the Steelers confidence they have their guy after this season.

In a way, his situation is no different than Ty Simpson with the Los Angeles Rams. Allar has the most to learn from Rodgers and if the Steelers turn the keys over to him next season, that will prove how much he learned from his predecessor. Rodgers is more than a mentor for the Steelers this season, but he’s just as valuable as a sounding board as he is a quarterback. Part of the reason they wanted to bring him back wasn’t just to give them the best chance to win, it was also to give the younger players the best chance to learn from one of the best.

OL Max Iheanachor

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Max Iheanachor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an interesting comparison to use. Rodgers won’t necessarily help Max Iheanachor to become a better offensive lineman from a technical standpoint, but he can give him advice, having had David Bakhitari as his blindside tackle for years when he was in Green Bay. Because of Rodgers’ experience with having a really good left tackle, that could help Iheanachor’s mental approach to the game as he continues to develop.

The left tackle's job is to protect the quarterback at all costs. That relationship and chemistry are built from day one. Iheanachor can learn a lot about the mental side of the game from Rodgers’ experiences. Even if he doesn’t end up being the starting left tackle in Pittsburgh, it’s beneficial to have someone like Rodgers to lean on.

TE Darnell Washington

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Freiermuth has been the primary tight end in this offense for years, but after Darnell Washington’s extension this offseason, it’s clear he’s their long-term plan. Rodgers can have a massive impact with his confidence this season. Washington hasn’t had a significant role in Pittsburgh, but they clearly see the potential there. This season, one of the big things he can learn is how to be a reliable target to the quarterback.

Obviously Freiermuth is more of a reliability than Rodgers, but Rodgers can help him when it comes to route running and what the quarterback is looking for from him post snap. The tight end is considered the quarterback's best friend because of their size and ability to create plays downfield. Washington can evolve into that type of tight end at the guidance of Rodgers.