Steelers roster cuts tracker 2026: The biggest names who didn't make the 53-man roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart is finally starting to come into focus on Sunday, as NFL teams must trim rosters down to 53 players prior to 6pm ET. That means some tough decisions, and Pittsburgh is not alone in that department. What makes this season different than others is that it's Mike McCarthy's first in charge.

The roster bubble is not a fun place to be. Some of those players will make the initial 53-man roster, while others will be cut on the spot. There's also the middle ground of the practice squad, and the chance to be elevated at some point during the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts and trades, ranked

Steelers trade Broderick Jones to the Dallas Cowboys

The Steelers traded Broderick Jones and a fourth-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick and sixth-round selection. Jones was a former first-round pick in the Tomlin regime, but failed to adjust to the professional level. Broderick always had the athleticism to succeed in the pros — and perhaps Dallas can unlock him better than the Steelers ever could — but his hand placement and fundamentals never quite clicked. His recent injury history also made getting back up to game weight a challenge in camp.

Steelers release LB Elandon Roberts

Roberts was a surprise cut, as he was just added to the roster a few weeks ago. The Steelers inside linebacker group is thin enough as is, so don't be surprised if Pittsburgh tries to add Roberts back to the practice squad. His experience with Patrick Graham is a plus, and Roberts is as sure of a tackler as there is on the Steelers roster. This could be the issue with rostering four quarterbacks, however, in Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and Drew Allar. Other positions of importance could lack depth, including one the Steelers aren't all that confident in.

Complete list of Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts

RB Alex Tecza

WR Jakobie Keeney-James

WR Cornell Powell

WR Isaiah Winstead

TE Jaheim Bell

OL Gregory Crippen

DB Jaylon Guilbeau

DB Jack Henderson

DB Brandon Hill

DB Tamon Lynum

DB Daryl Porter

LB Jamin Davis

WR Levi Wentz

LB Elandon Roberts

DL Dean Lowry

So far, Roberts and Lowry are the most well-known players released by the Steelers, but there are plenty more to come. Lowry's been involved with the team in a few training camps now, but couldn't quite make the cut thanks to a deep interior defense line group that includes Cameron Heyward, Keanu Benton and Derrick Harmon.