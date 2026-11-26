Thanksgiving is the most football-centric day on the calendar. Whether you and your family all sit down to watch the games, or you use them to ignore everyone, football is the center point of the day.

So let's take some time to acknowledge some of the best individual NFL Thanksgiving Day performances that we’ve seen over the past 25 seasons. Just to make it fair (and because I’m a coward), we’re going to go chronologically rather than worst to best.

QB Peyton Manning, Thanksgiving 2004 (Lions vs. Colts)

That Peyton Manning fella was pretty, pretty, pretty good. He threw six or more touchdown passes in a single game three times during his career … And on Thanksgiving in 2004, he threw a cool six touchdowns in the Colts’ 41-9 win over the Lions. If it’s one of the best performances of his career in general, it’s definitely one of the best Thanksgiving performances of the century.

For what it’s worth, Brendan Stokley caught all five of the passes thrown to him, and three were touchdowns. The other three touchdowns came from Marvin Harrison, who caught 12 passes for 127 yards. It was just a generational game all around.

RB Larry Johnson, Thanksgiving 2006 (Chiefs vs. Broncos)

Kansas City Chiefs running back (27) Larry Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No one is going to touch O.J. Simpson’s Thanksgiving record of 273 rushing yards. That’s a stupid-high outlier.

In 2006, the Chiefs’ running back, Larry Johnson, had himself one hell of a game when he carried the ball 34 times for 157 yards, which is the most rushing yards anyone has had in a Thanksgiving game this century.

Up until 2006, there were only ever two games on Thanksgiving: the Lions game and the Cowboys game. So this was the first-ever primetime game too. I don’t necessarily think that should make this performance better. But we’re all adults here, and it’s fine if we acknowledge that primetime performances are more important than other ones.

RB Brian Westbrook, Thanksgiving 2008 (Eagles vs. Cardinals)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Westbrook was one of the best dual-threat running backs we’ll ever see, and Thanksgiving Day in 2008 was his magnum opus. He carried the ball 22 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Then, he caught three passes for 20 yards and another two touchdowns. That was the most effective game of his career.

Sure, it’s 130 total yards, not the most gaudy numbers, but the dude was responsible for 28 of the Eagles’ points in their 48-20 win over the Cardinals.

DB Charles Woodson, Thanksgiving 2009 (Lions vs. Packers)

Green Bay Packers defensive back Charles Woodson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When you think about a defensive player taking over a game, you think about a defensive tackle living in the backfield, an edge rusher forcing negative plays on third downs, or a linebacker shutting down the line of scrimmage.

Charles Woodson, the Packers’ Hall of Fame cornerback, had arguably the best game of his 18-year career on Thanksgiving in 2009.

He picked off Matthew Stafford twice, and one of them was a 38-yard pick-six.

He had four pass breakups

Six tackles

One tackle for a loss

One forced fumble … and he recovered it.

Most importantly: He shut down Calvin Johnson (he was 2-of-12 for 10 yards)

Not a bad way to spend the holiday!

QB Tom Brady, Thanksgiving 2010 (Lions vs. Patriots)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you’re talking about all-time performances, you kind of have to include a Tom Brady game. Luckily, we don’t have to force it: In 2010, Tom Brady had one of his three career games with a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

If you don’t care about passer ratings, I get it. Baker Mayfield just had a game where he went 0-of-3 and had a higher passer rating than Michael Penix, who was 8-of-24 for 125 yards (and four interceptions). It’s a bum stat.

But in this 2010 Thanksgiving game, Brady was 21-of-27 (78%) for 341 yards and four touchdowns. They scored touchdowns on 6-of-10 drives, including five of their six second-half drives, where he completed 11 straight passes. They came back from being down 24-17 and won 45-24.

QB Mark Sanchez, Thanksgiving 2012 (Jets vs. Patriots)

New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Was this a good performance from the Jets? No, absolutely not. They lost 49-19. But we’re not focusing on a team performance here; we’re focusing on Mark Sanchez.

He was 26-of-36 for 301 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and a fumble … But that fumble? Butt that fumble. The Butt Fumble. This was the Butt Fumble game.

You have to pay homage to iconic moments in football lore, and this is my attempt to do exactly that. We, as a football-watching society, have gotten years of enjoyment from seeing Sanchez bump into Brandon Moore’s donk, drop the ball with the grace of an armless clown, and Steve Gregory pick it up for a 30-yard scoop-and-score.

WR Calvin Johnson, Thanksgiving 2014 (Lions vs. Bears)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Calvin Johnson was one of the most dominant wide receivers we have ever seen. And from 2007 to 2015, he made the Lions’ Thanksgiving games watchable.

It was the 2013 game against the Bears where he really let it rip: his 11 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown helped the Lions get their 34-17 win and kickstart a five-game losing streak for Chicago.

It wasn’t Megatron’s best game ever, but it was his best Thanksgiving game ever, and that’s worth appreciating.

QB Kirk Cousins, Thanksgiving 2016 (Washington vs. Cowboys)

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2016, we got an NFC East showdown between Kirk Cousins and a rookie Dak Prescott. The Cowboys ended up winning this game 31-26, but that shouldn’t take away from what Cousins did.

Vernon Davis had five catches for 68 yards, Jamison Crowder had eight for 88, Jordan Reed was 10 for 95 and two touchdowns, and DeSean Jackson was four for 115 for a touchdown.

Cousins ended up throwing for 449 total yards, which is the most passing yards a quarterback has had in a Thanksgiving Day game this century. You like that? I like that.

DE Cameron Jordan, Thanksgiving 2019 (Falcons vs. Saints)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan | USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Jordan has played a lot of football. He’s played in 252 games in his 16-year career, and he has over 130 sacks to his name. It was Thanksgiving Day in 2019 when he sacked Matt Ryan four times, which was the most sacks he had in a single game in his entire career.

Whether you like the Saints or not, you have to respect his career … and this was the most productive game he’s ever had.

QB Dak Prescott, Thanksgiving 2023 (Cowboys vs. Commanders)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I guess you kind of have to include Dak Prescott in a list like this. He’s the king of regular season games, and the Cowboys always find a way to start hitting their stride right around late November.

2023 was his Thanksgiving masterpiece. He threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, and he used pretty much every single able-bodied pass catcher on the roster to get there.

He hit 10 different guys, and the leading receiver was Brandin Cooks, who had four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. It’s impressive when one receiver can just take over a game, but it’s a whole different level of impressive when a quarterback can take over a game with all of his guys. So, good for him, I guess.