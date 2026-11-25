The Thanksgiving slate is something all NFL fans look forward to, but it doesn't always meet the hype once it actually arrives. I mean, last season, NFL fans were excited for Patrick Mahomes to take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, but both the Chiefs and Cowboys were in the midst of wildly disappointing seasons, taking the wind out of the sails of that game. Most of the games played on Thanksgiving and Black Friday just didn't meet the assignment overall.

This year looks like it's going to meet the hype, though. Five games are slated to take place from Thanksgiving Eve through Black Friday, and all five of them should be fun for different reasons. Let's rank them from least to most watchable.

5. Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Thanksgiving Day, 4:30 p.m. ET

Fittingly, the Dallas Cowboys are slated to host the most underwhelming matchup of the slate, which is pretty amazing to say, since their bitter rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, are coming to town. It isn't so shocking to see a game the Cowboys, a franchise known for falling short of expectations, are involved in not meeting expectations, but honestly, it isn't their fault.

Sure, the Cowboys haven't had a great year, entering this game with a 5-6 record, but they're alive in the NFC East race, and just scored 51 points in Week 11. They've combined to score 91 points in the last two weeks. We know at a bare minimum that the likes of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will create dynamic offensive plays, but the Eagles are a complete mess. Sure, they won their first game since September in Week 11, but they're 3-7 and have Joe Milton starting at quarterback.

The Eagles have scored more than 21 points just once since September 20 and haven't scored more than 24 points in a game this season. Not only is this game featuring a pair of sub-.500 foes, but if the Cowboys come out firing, this could be over by the second quarter.

4. Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Black Friday, 3:00 p.m. ET

In the last two weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers have gotten blown out in Cincinnati with first place in the AFC North on the line, and lost to an Eagles team that had previously dropped six in a row. They still hold onto the final Wild Card spot in the AFC, but does anyone take them seriously now? Given their struggles, I actually considered putting this game at the bottom of the rankings.

The Denver Broncos being their competition makes this game more interesting, as the Broncos are in the thick of an AFC West race with the Chiefs and on a six-game winning streak. The Broncos' offense is finally coming alive, and their defense is stacked. Another good showing in Pittsburgh could make them favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The fact that they're facing a team that might not even make the playoffs in an incredibly top-heavy AFC, though, slides this game down in the rankings.

3. Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Thanksgiving Eve, 8:00 p.m. ET

How's this for a doozy? The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are in a three-way tie with the Seattle Seahawks for the last playoff spot at 6-4. The Packers currently own the tiebreaker, but whichever team wins this game will take over that final Wild Card spot, at least for now. That alone makes this a game everyone should want to watch.

This game even got an added boost with Micah Parsons set to make his season debut in L.A. It should be fascinating to see how he performs. Unfortunately, the combination of the Rams being without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams and the other games being as good as they are has this game at No. 3 on the list.

2. Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Thanksgiving Day, 8:20 p.m. ET

The Cowboys and the Detroit Lions are locked into Thanksgiving slots, but the NFL has free rein with the third game. And if we're being honest, I'm not sure the league could've done much better with the night game, matching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills up against each other. Not only are Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen slated to renew their rivalry on the national stage, but the Chiefs and the Bills might be co-AFC favorites to represent the conference in the Super Bowl.

This game should feature two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks and two excellent teams trying to win a Super Bowl. The Chiefs are 8-2 and the Bills are 9-1. The winner of this game might very well be the No. 1 seed in the AFC, making their path to a Super Bowl easier to envision. This game is an absolute doozy, yet it somehow doesn't top our list, which is insane to fathom (and could easily be proven wrong in hindsight).

1. Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff: Thanksgiving Day, 1:00 p.m. ET

That's because the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions are set to square off in what could be the game of the year at Ford Field. The Chiefs and Bills game has everything except two division rivals facing off against each other. The Bears and Lions game checks every box, including that they're division rivals. The winner of this game could very well win the most competitive division in the NFL.

Even beyond the division rivals aspect, this game has a ton of storylines worth monitoring. For example, how will the Bears' new-look defense, headlined by Jeffery Simmons, fare against perhaps the most dynamic offense in the NFC in Detroit? Conversely, how will a Lions' defense that just lost Aidan Hutchinson for the year fare against a Bears offense that can beat you in so many ways? It feels like there's just a bit more on the line in this game than in Buffalo, meaning that if NFL fans can only choose to watch one game on Thanksgiving, I'd recommend this one.