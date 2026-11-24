Well everyone, we’ve officially arrived at the week when the NFL tells us our lives are forfeit to the endless march of pro football through the Gregorian Calendar. We have a game tomorrow, three on Thursday, one on Friday, 10 on Sunday and one on Monday. Waivers haven’t even run yet, but we have to do start/sit already. The NFL does not much care about your desire for balance in your life.

The gimmick for this week’s intro is one that is near and dear to my heart, something I call The Thanksgiving Corollary to the Start/Sit Doctrine. Here’s how it works: if you have a remotely close start/sit decision between a player who plays on Thanksgiving and one who does not … start the player who plays on Thanksgiving!

In the depths of wide receiver hell splitting hairs between Treylon Burks and Ryan Fournoy? Uh, start Fournoy on Thanksgiving. Considering Khalil Shakir vs. Dylan Sampson for your flex spot? Shakir all the way, because Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is about a lot of things — family, food, danger-zone political discussions, problematic historical context … but in the 21st Century, it’s also the holiday most associated with the sport I sit here and yap about with you guys for several thousand words every week. So start your players on Thanksgiving. Have a little fun while you and your cousin bite each other’s heads off over import tariffs.

And because I love you guys, we're going to start with the Thanksgiving games and go chronologically through the week. “Wait, didn’t you just say start all your Thanksgiving players?” Well, yes, but that doesn’t mean we have to be fools about it. And no, the Thanksgiving section does not include the Thanksgiving Eve game because … that is not a real day, nor does it include the Black Friday game because while that is a real day, it is one concocted by the capitalist ruling class to trick us into propagating their system of oppression unto eternity. I’m just kidding. Kinda.

Start: WR Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze has confounded me all year. He plays almost twice as many snaps as Luther Burden III yet is the inferior fantasy asset due to a lack of schemed-up touches. He’s just a traditional WR1 in a good offense, and he’s talented at the catch point if lacking a bit of that athletic burst that Burden brings to the table.

I have decided, however, that I officially trust Odunze going forward as a flex/WR2 option. Double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games and the cheapest piece you can get of this explosive passing offense. In any game where the Bears may have to do more than just manage the game, as they did against the Saints, I am fine with Odunze. Detroit on Thanksgiving feels like that kind of spot.

Start: WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

I’m as surprised as you are that Smith is back and playing this season after looking like he would be shut down with the rest of the Eagles 2026 campaign, but here we are. Joe Milton III may yet show a lack of many things as an NFL quarterback, but the ability to throw the ball to DeVonta Smith does not appear to be one of them. You worry about catchable balls, as Smith’s 12 targets in Week 11 produced only five catches for 41 yards, and Milton is known to throw only Mason Miller-heat liable to scar his receivers’ hands.

But (say it with me now) the Eagles are playing the Cowboys’ defense, which washes any and all concerns away as one of the great fantasy football assets we’ve ever seen. Not only does it boost every player that faces it, but also boosts the Cowboys offensive players by turning every game into a shootout. It’s glorious!

Sit: WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“When Rashee Rice has played, he’s been amazing,” was the refrain coming into this year. Well … that hasn’t actually been the case in 2026, as when Rice has been on the field, he’s been fine, but seemingly relegated back behind whatever Travis Kelcessaince is going on here. Teams have perhaps realized Rice is not much of a separator or particularly good at the catch point, merely looking for soft spots in zones, so the Chiefs have had to find receiver help elsewhere, trading for Josh Downs and leaning more on Kelce.

My concern for Rice is twofold: first, that Downs continues to take more and more of his role, as should continue to happen; Rice is already playing less than half the snaps. Second, weather. It could be cold and raining Thursday night in Buffalo, and do you want to mess around with a part-time player in what could turn into quite the strange game to decide the AFC number one seed? Me neither.

Sit: RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

I want Kyle Monangai to regain how cool he was last year as much as you do, but we will need to see it first before we can trust him alongside D’Andre Swift. He missed a lot of time with injury, and while I don’t doubt he will play in a major capacity at some point this year, I don’t know if it will be this week.

Start: The Dallas Cowboys Offense

There was a funny post going around about how Ryan Flournoy has the same stats this season as Justin Jefferson, which is admittedly more a statement of how sad Jefferson’s season has been … but man, you can start whoever you want on the Cowboys these days. Javonte Williams is a bell cow. Dak Prescott is out of control. Ceedee Lamb and George Pickens have been frying. Flournoy is even a fine flex play. No team says Thanksgiving like the Dallas Cowboys, and you were probably starting almost everyone anyway, but this is an offense worth grabbing a piece of.

Start: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is going to sound crazy, but potentially facing the Los Angeles Chargers and their backup quarterback, I think Mondre could be in for a completely unethical fantasy-relevant performance on Sunday. Here is my rationale: Tommy DeVito is not exactly Peyton Manning, and if Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels have any interest in trying to still make the playoffs (which is hilariously still possible for New England), they are going to run the quickest of quick-game college-esque game plans on Sunday. Screens, checkdown options galore. Lots of runs, literally nothing risky. That could benefit Rhamondre, even if it feels crazy.

Start: TE Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

I have no idea what to do with Tucker Kraft anymore, who seems to ebb and flow as either a huge part of the Green Bay passing offense or a glorified run blocker who isn’t even looked at when Jordan Love drops back. After five solid weeks in a row, Kraft returned two duds below 3.0 fantasy points. But we’re going back to the well because Kraft plays basically every snap, and the list of tight ends who are good in fantasy are … well, it’s a short list. Sorry if this suggestion ruins your Wednesday.

Sit: WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

You may be tempted to think that Carnell Tate and his 13 fantasy points from last week may be worth a start for you this week. I mean … 58 yards and a touchdown, pretty good! No, they were not good. They were this. Tate’s 58 yards and a touchdown came on a 59-yard slapstick comedy routine where the Cowboys decided they didn’t want to touch him once he caught the ball and fell down, so he just got up and went and scored. Yes, I lost a matchup because of that play. His other catch was a -1 yard catch. Cam Ward is terrible (though he might be able to put up stats himself), but the Titans are terrible and I really would not trust Tate or any of these receivers as far as I can throw a sack of pianos.

Sit: RB Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re anything like the guy who drafted Etienne in my league, you probably aren’t swimming in alternative options. But since you had so many weeks to figure out a replacement, I would try to avoid Etienne until we’re sure what’s going on with his role, which appears (at the moment) to be some kind of timeshare … thing with either CJ Donaldson/Alvin Kamara/Audric Estime, depending on who is healthy. Kamara in particular is having one of the funniest fantasy seasons of all time, as in Week 11 he played 11 percent of the snaps and turned one carry into one yard and one reception into one yard for one touchdown. Just ones everywhere.

Start: TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Because Puka Nacua is officially out for the season, it is my sworn duty as a fantasy analyst to give you some kind of Rams-based recommendation even though, in all honesty, I have no idea who is going to catch passes. Higbee feels like the safest bet, especially since you’re not taking too big a risk since most people have to start a suspect tight end anyhow. He has played with Stafford in years past, though you’re going to be spinning the wheel of fortune here. Can’t do much to help you there.

Sit: QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nix has eclipsed 20 fantasy points only twice this season, the only two times he has rushed for a touchdown. The most recent time, Week 7, was, in my opinion, the dumbest single play of the 2026 NFL season, a 62-yard scramble touchdown in which the Arizona Cardinals must have been distracted by a bird or a passing cloud or something because they all seemed to forget that Bo Nix was streaking down the field with no one even 20 yards near him. Other than that, Nix has been insultingly mediocre in both in real footbal and in fantasy, and I would advise against starting him this week.

Speed Round

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Start: WR Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars

Meyers has been a sneaky-solid flex option all year and is facing the worst defense since “I lost track of time” for why you were late to class.

Sit: WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Kinda feel like I’m taking crazy pills here with Boston, who appears to be ranked and projected way higher by models than I would expect. Most of his production in the last five weeks came on a single sideline bomb where he mossed a corner and has otherwise been injured/ineffective.

Start: QB C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud has been amazing in fantasy this year. There are no two ways about it; the Texans cannot run the ball whatsoever, so all their points have come through the air.

Sit: WR Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

I would be careful with Williams even against the Cardinals; he had a great final statline, but most of his production came in the final 39 seconds of the game on some craziness.

Start: K Jason Sanders, New York Jets

The best kicker in fantasy is dead, long live the best kicker in fantasy. Sanders is the K3 on the year and is rostered in fewer than 25 percent of leagues. Kickers are so stupid.