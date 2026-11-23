The NFC North has been strong all season, to the point where if the playoffs started right now, all four teams would be in the postseason. Now, will that still be the case when the playoffs begin? That'll depend on if the Seahawks or Rams can make a run, but it's definitely possible.

All teams aren't created equally, though, so let's figure out which NFC North team would be best positioned for a long playoff run and which might be a one-and-done.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite sitting at 7-3 on the season, I've struggled to really view the Minnesota Vikings as a real contender. Sunday's 35-10 loss to the 49ers is a prime example why: Minnesota just doesn't have an offense that can win big games. Trading for Kirk Cousins was a better move than sticking with Carson Wentz after the Kyler Murray injury, but the team still lacks a quarterback who can put the team on his back.

Yes, the defense is playing very well overall. Even after Sunday's loss, Minnesota is allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL, but look at who they've played. There was a four-game stretch earlier this season of Tampa, Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis, and the game prior to that was against the Bears in bad weather and in a game where Caleb Williams got injured.

Minnesota just feels like a team that's a fake 7-3 team, not a real one. They're 3-3 against likely playoff teams, but two of those wins are over the Packers. It could just be that Minnesota has something specifically figured out about stopping the Packers rather than, like, having something figured out about how to beat other good teams.

3. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay Packers are an interesting team. They have a worse record than the Vikings and are 0-2 against Minnesota, but if I were coaching another NFC playoff team, I'd rather face the Vikings in the postseason for a few reasons.

First is just that shutting down the Minnesota offense feels way easier. Jordan Love isn't an elite quarterback, but he is a really good quarterback and, maybe more importantly for the Packers, he's a fairly consistent quarterback. Green Bay isn't going to get some awful meltdown from him. The last time Love threw multiple interceptions in a game was Dec. 14 of last season against the Broncos. In last year's playoff loss to Chicago, he tossed four touchdowns, but the defense let the Packers down.

Another reason that the Packers are scarier? Micah Parsons. After tearing his ACL last December, Parsons is nearing his return, which could come as soon as Wednesday. While Green Bay's defense has been fairly middle of the road in 2026, adding a playmaking edge rusher like Parsons into the mix is a huge boost, assuming he hasn't lost a step from the knee injury. I don't want to face a healthy Parsons in the postseason.

2. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If these teams were divided into tiers, this is where we move into the tier of true Super Bowl contenders. But which of the remaining NFC North team is the bigger threat? (I assume you read the header for this section, so kind of a rhetorical question here, isn't it?)

The Detroit Lions currently lead the division at 8-2, with the tiebreaker over Chicago due to having the better divisional win percentage. This Lions team has a ton going for it, especially on the offensive side, with Detroit ranking fifth in the NFL in scoring offense. Jared Goff remains a high-level quarterback, while Jahmyr Gibbs has taken on an even larger role than he has in the past with David Montgomery gone and has looked better than he ever has. Gibbs currently leads the NFL in rushing attempts, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and rushing first downs, and he's already over 1,500 scrimmage yards.

The one concern I'd have is that the defense is fine but maybe isn't elite, you know? The team allows 22.0 points per game, so it's going to likely need to win some shootouts in the playoffs. The team has the firepower to do that, but the defensive issues are at least a slight issue.

1. Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Bears are 8-2 on the year, but could easily be 10-0. One loss came to the Vikings in a bad weather game that Williams left early. The other came in a game Williams missed that Tyson Bagent started. Williams has missed three games and yet the offense is still top 10 in scoring.

What's interesting is that Williams himself isn't even firing on all cylinders and the team is still dominating. His interception rate has more than doubled from 2025, but he's making up for that by pushing the ball downfield more, posting the highest net yards per attempt of his career. He has a number of weapons to work with, which makes this a versatile offense.

The defense has been very good as well. Chicago is sixth in scoring defense, and the trade forJeffery Simmons gave the team a huge pass-rushing threat to help push the defense to the next level. Putting him beside Montez Sweat is just horrifying for opposing quarterbacks, and while the secondary could be playing better, it's done more than enough and hasn't actively been an issue for the Bears.