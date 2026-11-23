It had to be pretty special for John Harbaugh to get a true signature win on Sunday over the surging Jaguars, just two weeks after Jacksonville exposed and unmasked his team the previous 18 seasons, the Ravens, in Baltimore in primetime.

Of all the coaching changes made in the NFL this season, no team made a more drastic downgrade than the Ravens — that staff had Todd Monken and Chuck Pagano on it as well, and Giants ascendant defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson a few years before that. And no teams made a bigger upgrade than the Giants after decades of being run by overmatched guys trying to figure out if they could be head coaches or not.

Wilson had the Giants playing ferocious defense and it’s not just the butt-kickers he inherited up front. Wilson is a secondary whiz — he helped Mike Macdonald’s 2023 defense improve dramatically on the back end, which led to Minter getting the Seahawks job (and winning a Super Bowl) — and what he is getting out of a bunch of corners and safeties no one wanted is special.

Harbaugh has come a long way from the cringy opening speech to this group that got lambasted on social media, eh? They play hard and they fight through adversity and, after blowing that game to Washington, this looked like a spot where New York’s season might turn for the worse. Instead, those youngsters are brimming with confidence now with a chance to win the NFC East.

The G-Men get the biggest bump of the week by beating a Jacksonville team that just might have Lombardi chops.

1. Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 1

1 Week 11 Result: beat Raiders, 38-24

Kind of felt like this could be Sean Payton’s year all along. The offense continues to make strides and they are finishing drives on the ground, which Payton loves. Still have a bit of a tendency to start a little slowly. The team is clearly driven by last year’s playoff failure.

2. Buffalo Bills

Last Rank: 2

2 Week 11 Result: beat Dolphins, 26-9

I am not going to make too much of the defense. I am not going to make too much of the defense. I am not going to make too much of the defense. They haven’t played anyone in a while, and Miami was limited with Kyle McCord making his second start. But the Bills also might be figuring some things out on the back end.

3. Chicago Bears

Lank Rank: 3

3 Week 11 Result: beat Saints, 21-13

Surprised they did not do more on offense against the reeling Saints. The second half was certainly tepid. But this is also a team that is winning in ways it simply could not a year ago. The defense is vastly improved, and Caleb Williams is going to be a lot of fun back in the playoffs.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 6

6 Week 11 Result: beat Cardinals, 34-7

Don’t look now, but the Chiefs have scored 34 or more in three straight games and Patrick Mahomes doesn’t seem to have had to dab his brow in the process. Of course, they caught quite a lull in their schedule. They struggled vs. the Broncos and Seahawks when last they faced contenders, and Buffalo will be fun next week

5. San Francisco 49ers

Last Rank : 8

: 8 Week 11 Result: beat Vikings, 35-10

I’ve probably been a little too hard on the 49ers after figuring they were going to fall off this season after quite an interesting offseason, as it were. The scandals have taken a toll on the Patriots, for instance, but this group has played with a passion and Sunday night was quite impressive.

6. Minnesota Vikings

Last Rank: 5

5 Week 11 Result: lost to 49ers, 35-10

That was a road game in Mexico City in every way, shape and form. Crowd was fired up and they were behind the 49ers. The Vikings offense has come to life with Kirk Cousins giving them more than a fighting chance under center. Brian Flores was due for a stinker.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 4

4 Week 11 Result: lost to Giants, 23-18

They were due for a rough result, and everything has been easy street for them. It had been over a month since they were in a real football game. The schedule sets up incredibly well and we still believe they can grab the top seed in the AFC.

8. Seattle Seahawks

Last Rank: 7

7 Week 11 Result: bye

There is no quarterback controversy here. Sam Darnold will get a chance to get this team back to the playoffs in an attempt to defend their Lombardi Trophy. The fact they can beat a lot of the league with Drew Lock is a testament to the culture and defense Mike Macdonald has constructed there.

9. Cincinnati Bengals (Still to play on MNF vs. Commanders)

Last Rank: 8

8 Week 11 Result: TBD

This is the cutoff for me on the teams I believe can win the Super Bowl. The Bengals are balanced enough to make it happen; there is a chance they can win the division with a game or two in their pocket to rest some people. Joe Burrow is the MVP if he stays healthy.

10. Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 10

10 Week 11 Result: beat Buccaneers, 31-21

Maybe no team has made a bigger in-season adjustment on defense. Especially when you consider they did nothing to add to payroll and sat on their hands at the deadline, as they tend to do. Think about what this group looked like against Buffalo, and, yeah, they aren’t playing the ’84 49ers every week, but they have a real chance to win the toughest division in football.

11. New York Giants

Last Rank: 15

15 Week 11 Result: beat Jaguars, 23-18

They are the best team in the NFC East. Had they held on against the Commanders a week ago, that would look more certain. JJ McCarthy has been significantly better with the Giants than he was with the Vikings. These guys play with a real spirit.

12. Cleveland Browns

Last Rank: 13

13 Week 11 Result: bye

We told you guys a long while back this team could reach the playoffs and we still very much believe it. What they continue to do in the fourth quarter is ridiculous and it’s clear that Todd Monken has helped Deshaun Watson fall back in love with football.

13. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 11

11 Week 11 Result: bye

So, yeah, maybe this just isn’t their year. The latest news regarding Puka Nacua is a huge blow and casts some doubt on the future as well. He takes such a beating doing all the blocking he does, and it will take a toll. Seems like a franchise tag might be in his future.

14. Green Bay Packers

Last Rank: 14

14 Week 11 Result: bye

They need to figure some things out along the offensive line if at all possible. The run game has to crank up some with the winter weather here. Getting Josh Jacobs back healthy still seems to be like quite a big deal for them.

15. Houston Texans

Last Rank : 19

: 19 Week 11 Result: beat Colts, 26-3

I can’t quit these guys. I can’t believe the season has gone this way, but they will destroy Baltimore next week and get back to .500 — and I love the way the schedule sets up for them. CJ Stroud has been a powerhouse and I don’t see that changing. They get a little healthier on defense and they will still reach the playoffs.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) is ejected from the game during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank : 11

: 11 Week 11 Result: lost to Eagles, 19-16

This was as bad a loss as any team suffered in Week 11. Aaron Rodgers looked a little better than expected early, but his age is going to show in a big way down the stretch. They don’t have enough special players in the pass game to win and turn nothing into something. Rodgers throws nothing balls far too often.

17. Carolina Panthers

Last Rank: 17

17 Week 11 Result: beat Ravens, 35-33

Chuba Hubbard is good for 100 scrimmage yards and a TD each week. Bryce Young tends to play really solid football at home. That’s not a bad place to start. The defense begs so many questions, though, that they are a one-and-done if they do win the NFC South again.

18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last Rank: 16

16 Week 11 Result: beat by Lions, 31-21

The defense has to shut people down to win and it’s not quite good enough to do that week after week. Baker Mayfield got all that money when they didn’t have to pay him. We're headed to Thanksgiving and he has five passing TDs to four INTs. Yeah, he’s been hurt, but that’s part of the package they bought as a smaller QB ages.

19. New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye | REUTERS

Last Rank: 18

18 Week 11 Result: bye

They weren’t going anywhere with Drake Maye and they certainly aren’t going anywhere without him. Mike Vrabel’s job security is in the balance here if he can’t get a respectable product on the field down the stretch. They had a wretched offseason and Vrabel might not get the pass that it seemed he would.

20. Dallas Cowboys

Last Rank: 20

20 Week 11 Result: beat Titans, 51-30

Dak Prescott and this passing attack are hitting stride after a very slow start. They will shred lesser defenses. I don’t buy Mike Pettine making a long-term difference in this defense, but he has the element of surprise working for him for a few weeks at least.

21. Washington Commanders (Still to play on MNF vs. Bengals)

Last Rank: 22

22 Week 11 Result: TBD

Can they get more glimpses of the Jayden Daniels we saw in his rookie year? Not as consistently as then, of course, but with a little more regularity? Can they creep back closer to some vestige of what that was before 2026 expires on them?

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 23

23 Week 11 Result: lost to Broncos, 38-24

It’s all about Fernando Mendoza. That’s all that matters. And he looks pretty darn good. The legs continue to allow them to sustain drives. He had to play his second game without Brock Bowers under very tough circumstances and made some plays. The defense is going to take years to fix.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

Last Rank: 27

27 Week 11 Result: beat the Steelers, 19-16

It had been months since they won a game. The defense bowed up in a way we haven’t seen in a while despite the departures at the trade deadline. Joe Milton was a guy who some scouts I am tight with liked. Maybe they’ll be a tougher out down the stretch than previously expected.

24. New Orleans Saints

Last Rank: 24

24 Week 11 Result: lost to Bears, 21-13

Kellen Moore is out of his depth, it appears. Once again, he couldn’t muster anything with his early-game script and they had to chase another football game. The defense has been a little better lately, but this franchise just barely treads water.

25. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 24

24 Week 11 Result: bye

This team doesn’t really do anything particularly well. They don’t even run the football — and do it behind the multi-tight end stuff Kevin Stefaski usually loves — the way you would expect. They face the Vikings, Lions and Browns off the bye, and that could be lights out before they get back to the dregs of the NFC South.

26. Baltimore Ravens

Last Rank: 21

21 Week 11 Result: lost to Panthers, 35-33

Jesse Minter looks like a terrible hire thus far and his staff is an embarrassment right now. Uber-desperate GM Eric DeCosta is getting laughed at around the league for the trades he made and didn’t make (Daniel Jones, dude?). Minter’s D has allowed 33+ in four of the last five games. They might not win another game, which should make Minter a one-and-done.

27. Arizona Cardinals

Last Rank 26

26 Week 11 Result: lost to Chiefs, 34-7

They had to start Josh Johnson on Sunday. Can’t keep any QBs healthy for any period of time. Hopefully they can get Carson Beck back soon enough so that they can see what they've got in the rookie.

28. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 28

28 Week 11 Results: lost to Bills, 26-9

It’s hard to put a competitive product on the field without an NFL-caliber QB. It’s even tougher with the youngest roster in the league around him. Firmly believe the coach and GM have them headed in the right direction.

29. Tennessee Titans

Last Rank: 29

29 Week 11 Result: lost to Cowboys, 51-30

Said it before and I’ll say it again: Robert Saleh is not an NFL head coach. They sell off their best player in year one with this guy, who has proven he can’t really run a defense and handle all the duties of being a head coach at the same time. One-and-done potential here, too.

30. New York Jets

Last Rank: 31

31 Week 11 Result: beat Chargers, 27-24

Yeah, they beat the worst team in the NFL. But a win is a win with these guys because it only happens around three times a season.

31. Indianapolis Colts

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon walks on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 30

30 Week 11 Result: lost to Texans, 26-3

What’s the point of not taking anything you can possibly get for Daniel Jones? Firing Chris Ballard in-season was fine, but not being able to execute an obvious deadline tank is shameful — Jonathan Taylor and Jones had to go. They are a mess.

32. Los Angeles Chargers

Last Rank: 32

32 Week 11 Result: lost to Jets, 27-24

Well, they beat Minter. Jim Harbaugh has that going for him. They won’t go winless. At least Justin Herbert proved he can throw two TD passes in the same game again. So there’s that.