The 2026 NFL season was supposed to provide Matthew Stafford with one final chance to win it all, to add a second Super Bowl ring to his collection before sailing off into the sunset. The injury gods have had other ideas. Puka Nacua is out for the season. Davante Adams is out for much of the rest of the season, but could make a late return. Guys like Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell are now serving as Stafford's top receivers in a season where most models only have the Los Angeles Rams sitting around 50-50 odds to even make the playoffs at this point.

The future for the Rams, and for Stafford, is looking...weird. "Weird" is the only word I can think of to use here. Let's talk about why it's weird.

The Rams' future is filled with uncertainty

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The future for the Rams was supposed to be simple. The team made win-now moves this season to make one final run with Stafford under center, then drafted Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson to be Stafford's replacement. Super Bowl win or not, a deep playoff run seemed likely, and the conclusion of a deep playoff run — title or not — seemed like a good point for Stafford to call it a career.



But the wide receiver injury situation puts the team in a much more difficult situation. Does Stafford, who is still playing solid football this season despite the disadvantages caused by these injuries, want to end his career like this, or would he want to come back for one last shot in 2027? Can the Rams figure out how to keep a roster that's increasingly weak in terms of depth behind its star players afloat for one more year?

There's also the question of how this impacts Simpson. One year sitting behind Stafford (and serving as the QB3) is one thing, but sitting your first-round rookie for a second season means you're halfway through his rookie contract with no real data about whether or not he can be a starting NFL quarterback. The team would need to make a decision on his fifth-year option with (theoretically) just one year as a starter under his belt.

How long can the Rams justify deferring their future in an attempt to win now? It made sense to do so for 2026, but does it still make sense to do it for 2027? The Super Bowl window won't stay open forever for the Rams. In fact, even if Stafford is back next season, that window might already have closed.

This is the downside of pushing all your chips on to the table. One or two key injuries pop up, and suddenly everything has been derailed and it's no longer clear what your team even is and where it's going in the future.