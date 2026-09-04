The 2026 NFL Draft pick from every round set to outshine his rookie peers

The one thing the NFL preseason taught us is that this 2026 NFL Draft class just might be deeper than we originally thought it would be. There have been quite a few prospects that have already shown they’re capable of taking on a bigger role this season. In some cases, there are quite a few names that could make waves from multiple rounds. That said, we decided to just identify one player from each round that will outshine his fellow peers.

Here’s a look at the rookies you’ve either already heard of or the ones that are going to be familiar names throughout this season.

Round 1: WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This feels like the obvious choice here. He’s gotten a lot of hype this preseason and he’s going to get a lot of opportunities too. It’s honestly a toss-up between KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Either way, the Cleveland Browns addressed one of their biggest needs via the NFL Draft and it’s a very real possibility that Concepcion ends up as one of the top players from the first round.

Round 2: WR De’Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

This was a deeper receiver class than we anticipated now that the preseason is over. De’Zhaun Stribling was arguably the best player throughout all of the preseason. San Francisco needed a win in the receiver room with the injuries that piled up during camp. Stribling doesn’t just look like a receiver that’s going to have an impact this year, but be a future cornerstone in this offense.

Round 3: LB Jaishawn Barham, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dallas Cowboys found a gem in Jaishawn Barham. This preseason, he made a lot of plays that showed his potential. He’s an off-ball linebacker which is the biggest area of concern for the Cowboys. They currently have DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters listed on the depth chart as the starting interior linebackers. That said, Barham could have a bigger role later in the season if he continues to develop.

Round 4: RB Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty avoided a serious injury, but the scare is enough to show that Las Vegas will have to be careful with their running back room. That’s why Mike Washington Jr. could ultimately be a viable option for the Raiders throughout the season. I’m not saying he’s going to become the feature back, but he could become a reliable threat to give Jeanty rest during a game and that could go a long way to this offense finding its identity.

Round 5: WR Cyrus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cyrus Allen was a big name throughout the preseason for the Chiefs. He was made the 53 man squad and now has a legitimate chance to carve out a solid role in Kansas City. They need a receiver to step up and for now Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy are the favorites. But don’t be surprised to see Allen make plays throughout this season.

Round 6: LB Harold Perkins Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Harold Perkins had injuries plummet his draft stock, but he’s still one of the most athletic players in his draft. He fell all the way to the sixth round and Atlanta got a gem. He showed throughout camp that he can be a real contributor down the road for the Falcons so I wouldn’t be shocked at all to see him get some important snaps this season.

Round 7: EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins, New England Patriots

New England Patriots linebacker Quintayvious Hutchins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a wild card. New England doesn’t have great depth in their pass rush and Harold Landry III will miss the first four games of the season. This could open the door for the seventh-round pick to find a way to carve out a role for himself. He’s one of the few seventh-rounders from his draft class on an official roster, which gives him a leg up as well.