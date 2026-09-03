The 5 NFL teams lurking in the trade market before Week 1 according to NFL execs

The Los Angeles Rams have raised the bar on roster construction in the NFL. They’ve taken a super team approach to a sport where it’s supposed to be impossible given the depths of the roster involved compared to basketball, as well as the economic rules and factors that try to make parity the norm. Whether or not it produces the desired result of a Lombardi Trophy remains to be seen, but the intent is clear and it has not gone unnoticed.

A wave of younger and more progressive general managers have become the norm in this league. making trades much more mainstream and a year-round vocation. Things have changed dramatically in that regard from a decade ago, let alone two, and the pursuit of blockbusters, not just back-end roster churn, has altered the landscape of transactions in this league.

Call it keeping up with the McVays, and it’s not exactly like other executives haven’t already been pushing the envelope, but after the Rams traded for one of the top corners around in Trent McDuffie and then landing one of the best pass rushers in modern league history, Myles Garrett, in the same offseason, the bar has been raised.

It’s going to be difficult to top that double dip, but there are definitely front offices who are already looking for ways to upgrade their roster, and teams are being more proactive pursuing trade conversations well before the midseason trade deadline.

These are some teams to be on the lookout for on the trade front, and general managers identified as their peers as being in constant pursuit of talent on other rosters:

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howie Roseman was in on Myles Garrett. Howie Roseman is always on the prowl. He loves to spark up a flicker of a potential trade months ahead of its culmination, his peers tell me, and he can be quite convincing. “Nobody loves to make trades more than Howie,” one NFL GM said.

Is his team a little long in the tooth on the offensive line? Is he a pass-rusher short of where he’d like to be? He was already on that super-team spirit before the Rams kicked things into overdrive.

Seattle Seahawks

Repeating in this league is nearly impossible. But GM John Schneider is as crafty as they come, the team has a new owner — and after spending like $9B on a franchise, not much is going to stop them from pursuing an immediate title.

Other GMs like dealing with Schneider and not everything he ties works, but the Percy Harvin deal back in the day speaks to his ambition and he did well with another special teams move last year (Rashid Shaheed). Are they still a pass-catcher short of where they want to be?

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For years Jerry Jones pinched pennies and was content for people to think of him as the aggressive personnel exec he one was. Seems like dealing Micah Parsons this time a year ago has brought out the wheeler/dealer in him, and he and his son can’t stop talking about the trades they want to make, and I bet they make one. The defense looks much improved, but the back end could still use some fortifying.

“I think he wants a corner,” one longtime personnel exec told me. At this point, with the highest payroll in the NFL, and so long removed from his last championship, you get the sense if the Cowboys start quickly he will pull something significant off.

Arizona Cardinals

Most of the clearly tanking teams have already fully gutted their rosters. The Browns and the Dolphins tore it down to the studs. The Cardinals still have QB Jacoby Brissett, who will eventually make way for Carson Beck.

Pass rusher Josh Sweat will be coveted if healthy. When running back James Conner is healthy, that’s another option. And if former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. doesn’t find his way in the first half of the season, they’re going to get some interesting phone calls.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This just might be a winding down for this roster. The division is so tough, the injuries are already mounting. The owner just got arrested and hasn’t been around and it wouldn’t shock people around the league if shedding salary started appealing to the powers that be if this does go off the rails. Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams, George Kittle, and I could go on (Nick Bosa?).

These are the kinds of players who end up gaining traction with teams that think they are close. Feels like a window is closing. “I don’t like that roster,” said one advance scout who watched a lot of NFC West football.