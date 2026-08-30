NFL Power Rankings: Where all 32 teams stack up after roster cuts

It’s difficult to get NFL fans to agree on much of anything, but we an all celebrate a few things.

The preseason is over. And, best of all, most teams and players came through it without major incident. We haven’t had fluke quarterback injuries in non-contract drills or wide receivers going down in practice. The joint practices went pretty smoothly around the NFL – not even that many fisticuffs – and things are looking very good for players who had their 2025 seasons cut short. This includes the likes of Patrick Mahomes, who will be back in a big way for Week 1.

We did a version of these rankings early in the summer, so we’re going to work off those as a reference point. But honestly there is not a lot that has transpired during the preseason that shifted what I expect from these teams, and not much I have picked up inn my reporting to make me drastically rethink anything.

32. Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 30

Deshaun Watson wants to collect paychecks without playing games. That’s a real problem when he is your starting QB. He'll be out of that gig by Halloween.

31. Cardinals

Last Rank: 31

Any chance Jacoby Brissett picks up where he left off last year and they get a decent haul for him at the deadline? They are going to want to look at Carson Beck at some point in what is being built to be a lost season.

30. Titans

Last Rank: 32

I do not believe Robert Saleh is an NFL head coach. Nice defensive coordinator. But this is a step too far. He'd better make an immediate impact on that side of the ball but I know I lot of skeptics.

29. Dolphins

Last Rank: 27

This is a very lean offensive roster. Wowsa. Plenty of execs around the NFL believe Miami will execute a better rebuild over time, with a new regime in place with solid Green Bay roots, but new QB Malik Willis does not have much to work with.

28. Falcons

* Last Rank: 28

Tua was an odd choice as their QB. He does not want to push the ball downfield at all. He is not a starting QB. "He's a back-up," one QB-needy GM told us this offseason as to why his team has no interest in Tagovailoa. This front office is green.

27. Jets

Last Rank: 29

I really don’t have anything good to say about any of these teams from this point on. Hearing Woody Johnson already trying to figure out what it will take to get an audience with Mike Tomlin this winter. With three first-round picks, maybe they could trade for Lamar Jackson while they're at it.

26. Commanders

Last Rank: 21

Not buying anything about this team except for the QB. Head coach is a dead-man walking and while preseason doesn’t matter, this team is giving off odd vibes. Beyond non-competitive. in some spots this summer and dealing with a wave of injuries too. Watch Sean McDermott as a hot name for this job if/when it opens up.

25. Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 26

Kirk Cousins will have this passing game humming. Defense still has some issues but this is an improved team. Watch both tight ends shine in an under-center, play action offense. Former Raiders MVP QB Rich Gannon is among those who have gushed to me about Cousins being a perfect fit for Fernando Mendoza to learn from.

24. Giants

Last Rank: 25

Have largely avoided injury. They finally have a real coach. They should be fairly stable at the very least. Keeping the youngster on offense healthy and on-script will be a challenge but execs I trust believe defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson will have a menacing group at the point of attack (dirty secret - Wilson had a ton to do with what Macdonald got credited for in Baltimore).

23. Panthers

Last Rank: 18

No team was hit by injuries harder than this one, and I just don’t think they are built to withstand them. If Bryce Young can push the ball downfield and create more explosives, maybe they can withstand some of that. Former Panthers GM Marty Hurney told me he liked the roster in May, but that was before the IR trips started.

22. Colts

Last Rank: 22

Daniel Jones had them as a competitive group last year. This might be a little low. If Jones looks functional against the Ravens defense Week 1, the AFC South could be more interesting than usual.

21. 49ers

Last Rank: 20th

This franchise is in deep trouble. Still some talent there but says here they will be selling off much of it at the trade deadline and finally recognizing their window is over with this group. What are the odds of CMC, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa and George Kittle getting healthy/staying healthy?

20. Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 23rd

Do we think it was entirely Mike Tomlin why they always finish above .500? It can’t be something in their DNA? Mike McCarthy will put Aaron Rodgers in position to make plays. We hear they will be leaning bigtime in 12 personnel.

19. Saints

Last Rank: 24th

Too many sharp evaluators who have watched them this summer have given me the thumbs up about them. Former NFL exec Pat Kirwan told me they were the team that shocked him the most between what he saw on paper to what it looked like in front of his eyes.

18. Patriots

Last Rank: 16

So the Christian Gonzalez contract situation isn’t exactly going great. They are the posterboys for regression. I’m not buying them. Advance scouts we know aren't buying them. Schedule is a 180 from last year.

17. Vikings

·Last Rank: 15

Brian Flores will have a defense that keeps them in games and we expect a fast start from Kyler Murray at QB. He falls off in late November, though, which gives us reason for concern

16. Buccaneers

Last Rank: 19

Baker Mayfield is on a mission after being unable to get a new deal (we told you), and I expect Todd Bowles to have this defense back to where it was a few years ago. They could win the NFC South by a few games. "Bowles is going to get a contract extension, watch," one longtime personnel guy told me this summer.

15. Lions

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell yells to the referee | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last Rank: 17

They are already getting beat up again on the offensive line. Massive red flag for me. Love with Mike MaDaniel will do for Justin Herbert but interior OL gives me major pause and both tackles coming off season-ending surgery.

14. Chargers

Last Rank: 8

Injuries to the back end of their defense are a big problem and they always seem a pass-rusher short to me. But there is a lot of talent on this offense and having a year now to get over the loss of Ben Johnson should serve them better.

13. Bills

Last Rank: 10

I just don’t love the roster in critical spots. Not enough blue chip guys. The coaching move was just kind of odd. But several personnel execs I trust believe the move to a 3-4 defense is going to pay real dividends.

12. Packers

·Last Rank: 12

I am a Jordan Love truther. I just am. Kinda surprised I don’t have them higher. Getting healthier on offense. If Micah is Micah in the second half of the season, look out.

11. Ravens

Last Rank: 9

They don’t have a proven pass catcher I love on this roster besides Zay Flowers and he lacks size. They have a major kicker issue and everything on offense is new. Defense will be great but they have a lot of sort out.

10. Cowboys

New Orleans Saints v Dallas Cowboys | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

Last Rank: 11

The roster is kind of loaded, I wouldn’t be shocked if they added another decent defensive starter via trade early in the season and Jerry Jones, after years of barely spending, has a $400M payroll. I don’t think he’s gonna stop adding til the trade deadline.

9. Jaguars

Last Rank: 13

Rockstar coaching staff, Trevor Lawrence has the chance to have a special season. What they did last year is not smoke and mirrors. Also their last chance to do something with that staff, because the buzz about their coordinators is strong in ownership circles.

8. Texans

Last Rank: 12

CJ Stroud has a chance to play solid football and get right back to the playoffs, where maybe he can flip his script. Maybe the best defense in the NFL. Don’t hate their schedule. If Stroud performs at a league-average rate they are a top three seed in the AFC.

7. Bengals

Last Rank: 7

Joe Burrow could be the MVP. I believe this will be like the 14th-18th best defense in the NFL and if it is and the offense is healthy that is enough to get back to the Super Bowl. Got a scare from Ja'Marr Chase in the preseason, but just a scare.

6. Bears

Last Rank: 5

After spending some time talking to my buddy Kevin Clark about the Bears, the edge group and takeaway regression has weighed on me some. But this offense might render that moot in the regular season.

5. Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots Joint Practice | Billie Weiss/GettyImages

Last Rank: 6

What a ridiculously quiet summer for them, eh? Like oddly drama free. They tend to be great every other year, and, well, they were not great last year. One GM told me he thinks Howie Roseman will add a pass rusher by the deadline, and of course they were in on Myles Garrett.

4. Chiefs

Last Rank: 3

You don’t bet against Mahomes and Andy Reid when it matters and they are uber-motivated after missing the playoffs last year. The OL is showing some potential but the last of skill guys in this offense is a real concern.

3. Broncos

Last Rank: 4

Bo Nix was very impressive in his preseason return, this is one of the more balanced teams in the NFL and they nearly went to the Super Bowl with a back-up QB last season. Head coach Sean Payton told me this summer that the under-center run game must be more efficient; watch those metrics trend up with more play-action from Nix.

2. Seahawks

Last Rank: 2

It’s incredibly difficult to repeat in this league and they are in a very tough division. Okay. I still wouldn’t discount their chances after discussing the topic with personnel people. If you watched "Hard Knocks" you saw what a genius Mike Macdonald is at connecting with players. They will run through walls trying to repeat.

1. Rams

Last rank: 1

Whether Aaron Donald comes back or not, this is the best roster in the NFL for me. MVP QB, Super Bowl winning HC who is the best in the NFL and moves for the top pass rusher and one of the top corners in the NFL. Sold. I suspect they get the contract figured out with Donald, given the way Sean McVay explained the process to me. This front office is all-in.