The 50 most iconic NFL plays, from OBJ's catch to the Immaculate Reception

There are certain plays in NFL history that live on longer than the games and players involved in them. Some of that is just looking at the greatest plays in NFL history, the ones that offered the most consequence or the biggest wow-factor. There are others, of course, that are iconic in football lore because of the infamy of those moments. But they're all iconic and unforgettable just the same.

Some tough cuts were made. Some hard decisions were landed upon. In the end, though, these are the 50 most iconic plays in the history of the NFL, many for better, but some for worse.

This story is part of FanSided's 50 Days to Kickoff series, where we also covered the 50 best NFL players of the 2026 season and the best player from all 50 U.S. states.

50. Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary to Jeff Janis

In all honesty, I felt compelled to get at least one Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary onto the list. He's arguably the greatest in NFL history when it comes to this play, and the game-winner to Jeff Janis stands out as my personal favorite just because it all felt so unlikely. But really, you could sub in just about any team at this point.

49. Earl Campbell Gets His Jersey Ripped Off

For all of the dominant runs in NFL history, there aren't many in which the player ended up with his jersey being completely torn off as he ran through all of the would-be tacklers. The image of Earl Campbell getting up after the play with just his shoulder pads feels like it should be the profile picture for every certified "football guy".

48. Jim Marshall Runs the Wrong Way

The first of several infamously iconic moments that we have to bring up in this discussion, Jim Marshall taking a 49ers fumble the wrong way for the Vikings feels straight out of a Hollywood film that we'd call unrealistic as sports fans. But by golly, it happened, and we should never forget that.

47. Hail Murray

The Hail Murray | USA TODAY Sports

Because of how middling-to-dismal the Arizona Cardinals have been in recent years, it feels like it's taken off some of the shine of how incredible the Hail Murray was. But the moment, the throw from Kyler Murray and the catch from DeAndre Hopkins were all top-tier, as it gave the Cards a shocking victory in primetime.

46. Walter Payton Runs Through Entire Chiefs Defense

The entirety of Walter Payton's career deserves a shoutout, but this run against the Chiefs is one of the most impressive in NFL history. In all honesty, it looks a lot like the Beast Quake before the Beast Quake. The only thing that might keep it a bit lower is simply the fact that he didn't score, but that doesn't take too much away from the play.

45. Gale Sayers Gets 6

Gale Sayers running for six touchdowns in a single game is a remarkable feat in itself. However, the final run to cap that off was easily the best of the bunch. And it'll never not be impressive that the Bears legend was able to pull all of this feat off in what were quite awful playing conditions, especially in that era.

44. Tony Romo’s Botched Hold

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look away, Cowboys fans. Playoff shortcomings are nothing new to the Dallas faithful over the last 30-plus years, but Tony Romo not being able to get the hold down against the Seahawks in the 2007 Wild Card Round is one of the ineffable examples of the Cowboys' postseason futility.

43. Deion Sanders’ First Punt Return TD

Admittedly, Deion Sanders being one of the most fun players in league history makes this seem worthwhile as an inclusion on this list. But the punt return itself while he was with the Falcons was indicative of everything that Prime Time was capable of, stealing the show in a flash as he lured the defense in with the ball hitting the ground before he was off to the races.

42. Manning to Manningham

New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Certainly not as famous as the David Tyree catch (which I would venture an educated guess you'll hear about later), Manning to Manningham is electric in its own right. It's not far-fetched to call it the greatest throw of Eli Manning's career, and it helped push the Giants toward another improbable Super Bowl victory.

41. Ghost to the Post

The play itself, in which Ken Stabler delivered a dart to Dave "The Ghost" Casper to set up a game-tying field goal, is exceptional. However, the moment and the game elevate it as well as the Raiders-Colts Divisional playoff game that went to double overtime is one of the NFL's greatest games of all time.

40. Dan Orlovsky Runs Out of the End Zone

ESPN will never let Dan Orlovsky forget it, and football fans really shouldn't want to. It still boggles the mind how the then-Lions quarterback didn't have the awareness to know that he'd stepped out of the back of the end zone for the safety, hilariously highlighted by him continuting to roll out while he was standing on the white chalk line.

39. Steve Young’s Scramble TD

If anyone is ever making the case that Steve Young is the greatest dual-threat quarterback in NFL history, this is probably going to be the play that gets shown. It was only a 1988 regular season game, but the way Young knifed through the Vikings defense on this play with a variety of moves in what seemed like a broken play is quintessential viewing if you like running quarterbacks.

38. The Holy Roller

Part of "The Holy Roller" being on this list is because of the controversy around the play itself. However, it's undeniably one of the most fun moments and plays in NFL history. The fact that Ken Stabler fumbled the ball forward into a game-winning touchdown recovery led to a rule change by the league, which is why it stands the test of time.

37. The Miami Miracle

To this day, no one will convince me that it made an ounce of sense for Rob Gronkowski to be back trying to cover on this play. But alas, he was, and the Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most inexplicable and awesome desperation trick plays in the history of the NFL.

36. Miracle at the Meadowlands II

Eagles corner back Herman Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Had this game happened in the playoffs and not the regular season, I'd have had the Miracle at the Meadowlands II even higher on this list. But for DeSean Jackson to walk off the Giants in NY/NJ with a punt return TD as time expired to complete a comeback from the Eagles being down 31-10 in the fourth quarter should never be overlooked.

35. Tracy Porter’s Pick-Six

Drew Brees undoubtedly was the deserved MVP of the Saints' triumph in Super Bowl XLIV over Peyton Manning and the Colts, but it was Tracy Porter's play that sealed it. It was a flawless bit of play from the defensive back, and one that will forever etch New Orleans' victory into the history books.

34. Antonio Freeman’s ‘He Did What?’ Catch

Green Bay Packers receiver Antonio Freeman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the tell-tale signs of a play being truly iconic and memorable is how the broadcast reacts. The massive "He did what?" that has become inseparable from Antonio Freeman's insane catch on Monday Night Football in 2000 is a perfect example of exactly that. It's an amazing play regardless, but it's boosted by the call that gave it a marker for fans to remember.

33. Tony Dorsett’s 99-Yard TD Run

Simply considering the notion that Tony Dorsett set a record in the final game of the 1982 regular season that quite literally can't be broken is cool enough. But when you then realize that the Cowboys actually only had 10 men on the field for the play and Dorsett still scampered 99 yards for the score makes it all the more awe-inspiring.

32. Leon Lett’s Thanksgiving Fumble Blunder

Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hilarious part is that I had to legitimately decide which Leon Lett snafu was more iconic and memorable in the lengths of NFL history. But I landed on the Thanksgiving fumble/blunder/inexplicable trying to field a blocked punt. It'll live on lowlight reels for the rest of time as one of the most senseless plays that you'll ever see, and this one was entirely on Lett in that capacity.

31. The Catch II

Given the illustrious history of the 49ers, it shouldn't surprise anyone that they make a number of appearances on this list. Heck, they even have more than one "The Catch". This one, which landed in the waiting hands of Terrell Owens, might be just as impressive of a play in a vacuum, but the moment was just a bit less impactful as it happend in the 1999 Wild Card Round.

30. Bo Jackson’s 91-Yard TD Run Down the Tunnel

Maybe the two most famous football plays that ended with the player running into the tunnel belong to Forrest Gump and Bo Jackson. The legend of Jackson is unmatched in pro spots, but it's runs like this when he completely annihilated the defense that really add to the mythos of the Raiders running back.

29. Dan Marino’s Fake Spike

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all honesty, if someone tried to pull off the fake spike in the same way that Dan Marino did in the modern NFL, there would be an insufferable online discourse about the spirit of the game. But when he executed the flawless trick play back in 1994, it was lauded as pure genius from the Dolphins legend. I stand on that side of history.

28. Roger Staubach’s Hail Mary to Drew Pearson

The history books will tell you that Roger Staubach and the Dallas Cowboys invented the Hail Mary on this play. Considering that we have multiple other Hail Marys on this list, that obviously means something, but it's fascinating to look back on this play and think about what the defense must've been thinking having never seen anything (really) like it before.

27. Lynn Swann’s Wild Catch in Super Bowl X

Tom Landry vs. Chuck Noll. Cowboys vs. Steelers. Super Bowl X was everything the NFL could've ever wanted, and Lynn Swann gave the Pittsburgh faithful everything they could've wanted. The eventual Super Bowl MVP had a monstrous day with 161 yards, but his circus catch stands as the testament to his and the Steelers' triumphant moment.

26. Game-Winning TD in Greatest Game Ever Played

The 1958 NFL Championship Game is still called the greatest game ever played as the Colts and Giants went into overtime as the two teams traded haymakers throughout. But Alan Ameche's one-yard touchdown run to cap off the Colts' championship victory stands the test of time as the play that decided a classic with a legacy that has lasted more than a half century.

25. Adam Vinatieri’s Tuck Rule Game Kick

New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the 2002 AFC Divisional Round game between the Patriots and Raiders in the snow is best known for the Tuck Rule. But let's not forget the icy performance of Adam Vinatieri to step up in those conditions and blast to tie the game and force overtime, which was set up by the controversial ruling. That in itself shouldn't discredit the moment from New England's iconic kicker, though.

24. Joe Montana’s Super Bowl-Clinching Drive

If you had to pinpoint one moment when Joe Montana became "Joe Cool" it was in Super Bowl XXIII. Montana drove down the field on an 11-play, 92-yard drive that concluded with a 10-yard touchdown toss to John Taylor with only 34 seconds remaining, giving the 49ers the Lombardi Trophy over the Bengals.

23. John Elway’s “The Drive”

Plenty of plays on this list certainly feel wildly different for the two fan bases involved. The Drive is one of the best examples of that. For the Browns, it's exemplary of their heartbreak and futility for decades. For the Broncos, it got them to the Super Bowl, even if they fell short, with Elway orchestrating an unreal 98-yard drive in just five minutes to tie the game and force overtime.

22. John Riggins’ 4th-Down Touchdown

When Washington and the Dolphins were gridlocked in Super Bowl XVII as Miami was clinging to a 17-14 lead, John Riggins put the team on his back. It was a ballsy call on fourth-and-1 to go for it, but Riggins made good on it for Washington with a beastly run for a touchdown that gave Washington the lead and eventually proved to be the game-winning TD.

21. The Butt Fumble

We've seen the Butt Fumble, we know the Butt Fumble, and it never gets any better no matter how many times you've witnessed it. Mark Sanchez's reputation as a player never fully recovered from this, but if you ask any football fan about this infamous Jets blunder, chances are, they know it well.

20. The Miracle at the Meadowlands

There are truly two sides of the coin when it comes to the Miracle at the Meadowlands. On one hand, Herm Edwards returning the fumble 26 yards for a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds helped propel the Eagles into a new era. For the Giants, it also helped spawn change. But the play lives on in history for both fan bases, albeit for vastly different reasons.

19. The Sea of Hands

With John Madden on the sidelines, the Raiders were nearing the end of the line in an AFC Divisional Round game against Don Shula's vaunted Dolphins. But the Raiders prevailed thanks to this unbelievable throw and catch from Ken Stabler to Clarence Davis that, frankly, I'm still not sure how the Raiders running back came down with in the end zone.

18. Julian Edelman’s Super Bowl Catch

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I distinctly remember watching the 28-3 game as the Patriots were coming back and thinking that Julian Edelman let the ball hit the ground. It didn't. And the shoestring catch kept New England in the game while they were still down 28-20 at the time, pushing the Pats closer to the greatest comeback in football history in Super Bowl LI.

17. Marcus Allen’s 74-yard Touchdown

Marcus Allen's 74-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XVIII simply doesn't get talked about nearly enough. This would've been an iconic NFL run regardless of the moment, but to completely embarrass the Washington defense with a dominant run on the biggest stage elevates the gravity of the play itself.

16. John Elway’s Helicopter

You almost have to look at John Elway's helicopter run as a metaphor to truly appreciate it. At 37 years old and desperate for a ring, he put his body completely on the line to give the Broncos life on a big drive, which led to a touchdown that helped propel Elway and Denver to the quarteback's first Super Bowl victory over the Packers.

15. Minneapolis Miracle

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything seemed entirely stacked against the Vikings in the 2018 Divisional Round, with just 10 seconds left, Case Keenum at quarterback, and 61 yards left to drive while trailing by five. But Stefon Diggs' catch-and-run was truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment that will live eternally in Minnesota.

14. Bart Starr’s QB Sneak

Diving deep back into the archives again, let's not forget about the old-school legends by Bart Starr. In an iconic game known only as the Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field, Starr led the game-winning drive and capped it off with the lone rushing touchdown of his career to win another championship.

13. Odell Beckham Jr.’s Catch

Watching the OBJ catch back, it struck me that Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth legitimately couldn't even comprehend what they just saw. That's how ridiculous the one-handed grab into the front corner of the end zone was, and the fact that the Giants legend did it against the rival Cowboys only made the play sweeter.

12. Patrick Mahomes’ 13-Second Drive

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | USA TODAY Sports

The Bills have been through enough in the playoffs, but the most recent instance of gut-punching cruelty to Buffalo was the 13-second game. Everyone learned that no amount of time is safe when Patrick Mahomes is on the other sideline as he executed arguably the most perfect drive in NFL history.

11. One Yard Short

You could make a reasonable argument that few Super Bowl moments have been as heartbreaking and, subsequently, as memorable as Titans receiver Kevin Dyson being tackled at the 1-yard line. It was a phenomenal defensive play, but it's also a scar that most Tennessee fans will wear forever.

10. Santonio Holmes’ Super Bowl TD

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not even the highest-ranked play from Super Bowl XLIII on this list, you can't forget about Santonio Holmes. The build-up, the stakes of the game, and the catch itself were all astounding, and truly left the tens of millions of fans watching stunned as the Steelers pushed past the Cardinals for another Lombardi.

9. Wide Right

Unfortunately, the last dubious inclusion on this list is at the expense of the Buffalo Bills. It'll never not be remarkable in the worst possible way that the franchise made four-straight Super Bowls and came out with no rings, but Scott Norwood's wide right field goal is the poster child for that awful experience for Buffalo.

8. Immaculate Interception

Steelers fans — and, honestly, most NFL fans — have the image of James Harrison sucking down oxygen on the sideline burned into their memories from Super Bowl 43. It was truly one of many wild moments in a ridiculous game, but the play itself was also wildly impressive.

7. Beast Quake

It's unequivocally the greatest run in NFL history. That's not hyperbole. That's not forgetting something. There has never been anything better than Beast Mode just throwing Saints defenders off of him one-by-one en route to the end zone in the 2010 playoffs.

6. Malcolm Butler’s Goal-Line Interception

We can debate until the cows come home why Pete Carroll didn't give the ball to Marshawn Lynch (and, brother, we absolutely have). However, don't overlook Malcolm Butler with one of the most perfectly read and perfectly timed defensive plays that you'll quite literally ever see, especially on the NFL's biggest stage.

5. Philly Special

The Super Bowl 57 Philly Special statue | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The absolute stones that it took for Nick Foles and Doug Pederson to call "Philly Philly" in the Super Bowl as underdogs against the Patriots can't be overstated. And the fact that the trick play worked to perfection to catch New England slipping is why it cracks the top five on this list.

4. Music City Miracle

Kevin Dyson gets some redemption on this list. Though he was one-yard short in the Super Bowl, he was the man who scored on the Music City Miracle to lift the Titans past the Buffalo Bills in the 2000 wild card game. It was a lateral, and it was one of the most unbelievable endings in NFL history.

3. The Catch

San Francisco 49ers tight end Dwight Clark | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys and 49ers back in the 1981 NFC Championship Game was a turning point in the rivalry, and it happened with a phenomenal single play with Joe Montana lasering one into the Dwight Clark in the back of the end zone.

2. David Tyree’s Helmet Catch

Any play that ostensibly ended a perfect season in the Super Bowl is going to be an all-timer. The fact that David Tyree and Eli Manning connected in such iconic and unforgettable fashion only puts it higher on the list as the helmet catch propelled New York over the undefeated Patriots.

1. The Immaculate Reception

Sometimes the ball just bounces your way. The Immaculate Reception is the ultimate example of exactly that, as the ball bounced right into Franco Harris' waiting arms, which he then took for a touchdown to give the Steelers the win in the 1972 Divisional Playoff game.

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