The greatest NFL player from every state

NFL players rarely stay in one place. For every Larry Fitzgerald, who played his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals, there's an Anquan Boldin, who made his way to four different cities in his long career.

But every player has one place where the journey began: home. The cities and states where they first played football remain a defining part of their story, and many give back for future generations. So which state has the strongest football legacy? We picked the greatest NFL player born (or who grew up) in each of the 50 states, so you can decide.

This story is part of FanSided's 50 Days to Kickoff series, where we also covered the 50 best NFL players of the 2026 season and the 50 greatest plays in NFL history.

Alabama: Terrell Owens

Teams: San Francisco 49ers (1996–2003), Philadelphia Eagles (2004–05), Dallas Cowboys (2006–08), Buffalo Bills (2009), Cincinnati Bengals (2010)

There are a lot of Alabama natives who could make this list. At the top are Philip Rivers and Julio Jones, but we’re going with Terrell Owens. Born to a single mother in Alexander City, Owens didn’t get to play football until high school. He didn’t start until his junior year, and his talent was clear. He didn’t get to go to Alabama or Auburn. Instead, he left his home state for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. When he finally got to the NFL, he may have been controversial, but no one could deny his greatness. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro, and he led the league in receiving touchdowns three times. His first season with the Philadelphia Eagles is still one of the best we’ve seen from a receiver ever, even with the leg injury.

Alaska: Mark Schlereth

Teams: Washington Redskins (1989–1993), Denver Broncos (1995–2000)

There's not much to celebrate about Alaska as far as football is concerned, but Mark Schlereth is a very good representative of the state. In an almost cruel irony, Schlereth left Alaska and made his name in the elevations of Denver. The offensive lineman made himself even more famous with a media career after his playing career ended, but he was a darn good lineman in his time. The native of Anchorage is a three-time Super Bowl winner and a two-time Pro Bowler.

Arizona: Randall McDaniel

Teams: Minnesota Vikings (1988–1999), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2000–01)

Offensive linemen are very, very important, but they were even more important through the 1990s and 2000s. There were few linemen who were as good as Randall McDaniel. The seven-time All-Pro was dominant for the Minnesota Vikings. He was also on 12 Pro Bowl teams, and he made the NFL’s 100th Anniversary all-time team. There are a few linemen on this list, but McDaniel deserves credit for being one of the best ever. Credit to Cameron Jordan, who deserves a mention, but McDaniel is the choice for now. Bijan Robinson and Brock Purdy could take the crown one day, but the choice in 2026 is clear.

Arkansas: Priest Holmes

Teams: Baltimore Ravens (1997–2000), Kansas City Chiefs (2001–07)

Arkansas is such an interesting state for this exercise. There are a ton of players who deserve the honor. Cortez Kennedy, Kevin Williams, Willie Roaf and Rod Smith all claim Arkansas as home. However, we’re choosing Priest Holmes. While his peak was short, there are few players who were as impactful, even considering the length. From 2001 to 2003, Holmes was the best player in the NFL. He had 1,500 yards in 2001, then he followed up with seasons of 21 and 27 touchdowns. He scored 56 touchdowns in three seasons just on the ground. In the air, he added five touchdowns. Most quarterbacks didn’t account for 61 touchdowns in those seasons. Starting from humble beginnings in Fort Smith, Holmes became a legend in Kansas City.

California: Tom Brady

Teams: New England Patriots (2000-2019), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-22)

The GOAT was obviously going to represent the Golden State. California is home to a ton of NFL talent. It’s the most populous state, so it’s no surprise that the state wouldn't be lacking NFL aptitude, but growing up watching Joe Montana made Tom Brady the man he is today. Driven by a constant need to overcome a lack of expectations, Brady made his way to the University of Michigan by sheer will, lost his job to Drew Henson of all people, got drafted by the New England Patriots 199th overall, and ended up winning seven Super Bowls. He defined a generation, and he became the best winner in sports. Now, some even consider him the best athlete in any sport.

Colorado: Christian McCaffrey

Team: Carolina Panthers (2017-2022) San Francisco 49ers (2022-present)

Colorado is back on the map since Deion Sanders took over as head coach in Boulder, but the state also has a decent history of football players born there. This one comes down to two recent names, and we’re going for high-end impact over consistency. Calais Campbell is great, and he was born in Denver, but Christian McCaffrey has had multiple seasons where he was the best weapon in the NFL. The man from Castle Rock has a career where he’s been the Offensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, three-time All-Pro, and four-time Pro Bowler. And he’s not done yet! CMC is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career.

Connecticut: Dwight Freeney

Teams: San Diego Chargers (2013–2014), Arizona Cardinals (2015), Atlanta Falcons (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2017), Detroit Lions (2017)

The Northeast is not known as a big football area of the country. Every so often, we get some superstar players. Connecticut is not out of that scope; however, the best of the best is probably Dwight Freeney. Hall of Famers Andy Robustelli and Floyd Little join Freeney in Canton, but the former Colts star has the stats and the era to back up his greatness. The native of Hartford had more than 125 sacks in his career and finished first-team All-Pro three times. Freeney was a freak for about a decade and matched Peyton Manning’s superstardom on the defensive side.

Delaware: Brian O’Neill

Team: Minnesota Vikings (2018-present)

Delaware is not a great football state. We just have to call a spade a spade. There are no Pro Football Hall of Famers from Delaware. The state has only produced 19 starters in the history of football. That’s an insane number! There is only one Pro Bowler from the state of Delaware, and it’s current Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill. He’s a good player, don’t get us wrong, but nobody is projecting him to go to the Hall of Fame. He has been a very good cog in the unit that is their offensive line though, starting for eight seasons in Minnesota, and that deserves some recognition here! Show The First State some respect.

Florida: Matthew Stafford

Team: Detriot Lions (2009-2020), Los Angeles Rams (2021-present)

There are dozens of great players who have come from Florida. Only Texas and California have produced more professional football players, and the stars are out in the Sunshine State. There are so many to choose from, with offensive studs like Derrick Henry, Amari Cooper and multiple-time MVP Lamar Jackson hailing from the Sunshine Statw. Defensive stars like Khalil Mack, Derwin James and the Bosa Brothers deserve a mention too. However, we’re giving this one to Matthew Staffor — barely. He was a former No. 1 overall pick, lifted the Detroit Lions franchise to new heights, and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. Then, in his late 30s, he won MVP in 2025-26. While Stafford holds the crown now, watch out for Patrick Surtain II. The Plantation, Fla., native has a chance to knock off Tampa’s most talented son.

Georgia: Tyreek Hill

Team: Kansas City Chiefs (2016-2021), Miami Dolphins (2021-2025)

Moving just north to Georgia, we've got a blazer to discuss. There are a lot of really nice players who call Georgia home, but only one changed the game entirely. Tyreek Hill was the first player who had the speed at his level with the ability to actually play wide receiver. Superstar returners like Dante Hall and Devin Hester couldn’t cut it as receivers. Hill was born in Douglas and finished his college career at West Alabama. He became the best in the league with Patrick Mahomes, but he proved he was more than a Chiefs’ merchant when he went to the Miami Dolphins and dominated there too. Hill is truly a game-changer unlike any we’ve seen in this era, and nobody in Georgia touches his greatness.

Hawaii: Matt Blair

Team: Minnesota Vikings (1974–1985)

Matt Blair is kind of a forgotten member of the Purple People Eaters, the Minnesota Vikings' defense of the 1970s. He was playing linebacker while the defensive line was dominating, but his role was incredibly important. He was showcased with four Super Bowl appearances and six Pro Bowl nominations. He was one of the best linebackers of this era. Olin Kreutz and Max Unger both deserve to be mentioned, but most expected Tua Tagovailoa to be the name on this list when his career is done. Unfortunately, injuries ended the hope for the Ewa Beach native to make that a reality.

Idaho: Larry Wilson

Team: St. Louis Cardinals (1960–1972)

It’s probably no surprise that there isn’t a terribly long list of football greats from Idaho, but there are some really good players who called this state home. Jake Plummer, Merril Hoge, Leighton Vander Esch and current Swiss Army knife Tayson Hill all hail from Idaho, but we’re going with Rigby’s Larry Wilson. The Pro Football Hall of Famer revolutionized the safety position with his blitz-and-coverage combination. He's widely considered one of the greatest safeties in NFL history. He was a five-time first-team All-Pro in his career, showing how he dominated the position during his career.

Illinois: Dick Butkus

Team: Chicago Bears (1965–1973)

Not going to lie, this one shocked us. Not Butkus as the choice, but the talent pool. We thought there would be a ton of players to choose from in Illinois, but there really aren’t. Kirk Cousins was born in Barrington, and is way higher up the list than you’d expect. Otto Graham does deserve an argument here, but we have to go with Mr. Chicago Bears defensive star Dick Butkus. He’s one of the most legendary players in NFL history. Butkus grew up in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago's South Side and never really left. He went to the University of Illinois to play center and linebacker before he was drafted by the Chicago Bears. Butkus got a chance to stay in one place, which is a rarity these days. Being a native son made him a fan favorite with the base, and that means a ton for this list.

Indiana: Rod Woodson

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers (1987–1996), San Francisco 49ers (1997), Baltimore Ravens (1998–2001), Oakland Raiders (2002–2003)

Indiana may be known for basketball, but there’s a history of football there. We have a feeling that history is going to grow now that the Hoosiers have won the NCAA Championship this past season. Fernando Mendoza will create a legion of great Indiana football players, but before we go there, we must acknowledge who is already on the list. Three Hall of Famers come up in conversation: Rod Woodson, Bob Griese, and Emlen Tunnell. We’re leaning towards Woodson because of how long he accomplished so much. He made 11 Pro Bowl teams, and the six-time first-team All-Pro was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1993. He solidified his spot in history when he made the NFL’s 100th anniversary team.

Iowa: Kurt Warner

Team: Green Bay Packers (1994), St. Louis Rams (1998–2003), New York Giants (2004), Arizona Cardinals (2005–2009)

Everyone knows the Kurt Warner story by now. It’s been told again and again. A start in Iowa’s city of Burlington, Warner became an NFL MVP after just a few years of working at a grocery store. It’s the ultimate underdog story. He eventually moved to Cedar Rapids, where he played high school. Then, he went to college at Northern Iowa. He even played for the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League from 1995 to 1997. We assume Warner spends most of his time collecting keys from other cities around Iowa. There are some others from Iowa, like Marshall Yanda, Trent Green, and Tristan Wirfs. If Joe Burrow can get his act together, he can eventually usurp Warner for this crown.

Kansas: Barry Sanders

Team: Detroit Lions (1989–1998)

There was nobody like Barry Sanders. He was the most insane weapon we’ve ever seen in the NFL. His elusiveness might be the most agile in any sport. He could break tackles like nobody we’ve ever seen. It’s crazy because we’ve seen the athletes get better and the talent seemingly increase across the NFL. Yet, nobody can touch Sanders. There was something in the water in Wichita, as this is also where Gale Sayers was born.

Kentucky: Champ Bailey

Team: Washington Redskins (1999–2003), Denver Broncos (2004–2013)

Champ Bailey is one of the all-time greats. It’s hard to explain how impactful he was to opposing offenses. Eventually, teams would cut the field in halff. He just wasn’t targeted, but he was such an intelligent player. He just knew exactly where he needed to be to cover his opponent. Speed, skill, agility, and strengthe were not enough to get in his way. He was born in Fort Campbell, but he eventually moved to Georgia, where he enjoyed in formative years. By the time he got to the NFL, he was ready to be the best. He has more Pro Bowl nominations as any cornerback in history with 12 between Washington and Denver.

Louisiana: Ja'Marr Chase

Team: Cincinnati Bengals (2021–present)

Conventional wisdom would have this one going to Peyton and Eli Manning. The MVP of two Super Bowls brought the Giants to glory that hasn’t come to them since his departure. They were born in Louisiana while their father, Archie Manning, was playing for the Saints. However, we have to give Louisiana to a wide receiver. It’s literally the state of receivers. Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr., CeeDee Lamb, and Jarvis Landry are just some of the great receivers from this state, but the best is Ja’Marr Chase. One of the best players in the history of LSU Tigers football, Chase is now the best receiver in the NFL. Some could argue he’s the best player in the league at any position. He can take over games whether Joe Burrow is playing or not. Through 2025, he has 6,800 yards and 54 touchdowns. He’s played three seasons and was named to the Pro Bowl each year. Chase has been a force in the NFL, and he deserves to be acknowledged.

Maine: Rich Camarillo

Team: New England Patriots (1981–1987), Los Angeles Rams (1988), Phoenix Cardinals (1989–1993), Houston Oilers (1994–1995), Oakland Raiders (1996)

This one was not easy to decide. Maine isn’t out here producing repeatable NFL talent on a yearly basis. There are currently zero active NFL players from Maine. A large majority of the best players from Maine actually played in the AFL, and we’re really looking for NFL players here. So… Rich Camarillo it is. A punter. Somehow, a punter is going to make this list. At least he’s one with a 16-year career that includes three Pro Bowl selections, but we would lie if we didn’t say that this one stings a little. The Waterville native is considered a great punter, so there’s that.

Maryland: Cameron Wake

Team: Miami Dolphins (2009–2018), Tennessee Titans (2019)

Back to your regularly scheduled greatness. There’s a lot to take in from Maryland football. There are a few players who can represent Maryland as the best of the best, but we went with Cameron Wake over Stefon Diggs, barely. We just love Wake’s story, working his way from CFL standout to NFL star after playing his college ball at Penn State. Born in Beltsville, Wake eventually played ball in Hyattsville before moving on to Happy Valley. A star for the Dolphins for more than a decade, Wake finished his career with five Pro Bowls, two CFL Outstanding Defensive Player awards, and more than 100 sacks in his career.

Massachusetts: Howie Long

Team: Oakland / Los Angeles Raiders (1981–1993)

Massachusetts seems like it should be better at building football players than it is. They only have four Hall of Famers in their state’s history. If that sounds like a lot, 25 states have more, including Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas. However, we can look at those Hall of Famers and celebrate their accomplishments that all started in and around Boston. We went with Howie Long over fellow Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti. Long did it with the Raiders, a franchise with big expectations. Buoniconti did become a legend with the Boston Patriots, but he left for the Miami Dolphins! That one hurts. Long is a native of Somerville and stuck in Massachusetts until college.

Michigan: Antonio Gates

Team: San Diego / Los Angeles Chargers (2003–2018)

Michigan is another state where you would think every legend is coming from. The University of Michigan is a football factory, delivering championships and superstars across eras. Yet, they aren’t actually coming from Michigan. The best player in Michigan history is Antonio Gates, who didn’t even play college football. Gates was a basketball convert who took to the game immediately, becoming one of the best offensive tight ends the game has ever seen. The three-time All-Pro was named to the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team after putting up 11,841 yards in his career.

Minnesota: Larry Fitzgerald

Team: Arizona Cardinals (2004–2020)

Minnesota is the State of Hockey, but they produce some pretty darn good football players, as well. Terrell Suggs, Dave Casper and Frank Ragnow are just some of the players born in Michigan to eventually make it to the NFL, but Larry Fitzgerald is the clear and obvious choice here. An 11-time Pro Bowler in his career with the Arizona Cardinals, Fitzgerald’s love of football started early in Minneapolis. He was a ball boy for the Vikings under Dennis Green. The University of Minnesota made a massive mistake allowing Fitzgerald to go to Pitt, seeing how great he was in high school, and he made everyone regret missing out on him when he was dominating the Big East in the early 2000s. He eventually made it to the NFL and became possibly the most underrated player in the history of the league, carrying a Cardinals franchise that had previously been in the dumpster and has had a hard time getting out of the basement since Fitzgerald retired.

Mississippi: Jerry Rice

Team: San Francisco 49ers (1985–2000), Oakland Raiders (2001–2004), Seattle Seahawks (2004)

Humble beginnings should be the name of Jerry Rice's book. It's actually called Go Long!: My Journey Beyond the Game and the Fame, but we didn't have to go long to find our choice for Mississippi's best player. Depending on how much of a premium you want to put on the quarterback position, Rice might be the best player of all time. The native of Starkville and eventually Oktoc, Mississippi, he took his skills to Mississippi Valley State where he shocked and awed scouts across the South. He several several NCAA receiving records. When he finally left Mississippi, he went to California to deliver the greatest performances this league has ever seen. Three Super Bowls, two Offensive Player of the Year awards, and 10 first-team All-Pros is all you need to know about the best Mississippi player.

Missouri: Kellen Winslow Sr.

Team: San Diego Chargers (1979–1987)

Before being a productive tight end was cool, there was Kellen Winslow Sr. The St. Louis superstar was doing things for the San Diego Chargers franchise we didn’t think possible for the position. He was a legit scoring threat, and it is something teams are still chasing to this day. How can we get that greatness at a position that lines up next to the offensive line? Winslow was a member of the 1980s all-time team. Now, he does have serious competition from Roger Wehrli, who was one of the great cornerbacks of the 1970s. He even made the All-Decade team. Still, we’re going slightly with Winslow for how important he was to the ever-changing game.

Montana: Jerry Kramer

Team: Green Bay Packers (1958–1968)

Montana doesn’t have a lot going on, but they love their football. And when legends like Jerry Kramer come from your state, there’s a reason the tradition has lasted so long. Kramer was a staple on the offensive line for Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers teams. Born in the small town of Jordan, Kramer was essentially a farm hand who chose to play football when it was convenient for him. He was so good at it that he eventually made the Hall of Fame. He did this while playing with wood fragments in his back from an accident with a cow, lead in his liver, and an immobile left pinky due to various farm and hunting accidents. If this guy doesn’t represent Montana well, playing through the most ridiculous luck we’ve ever heard, then we don’t know what else to say about the list.

Nebraska: Mick Tingelhoff

Team: Minnesota Vikings (1962–1978)

Lexington native Mick Tinglehoff became one of the most reliable centers in league history. After signing with the Minnesota Vikings in 1962, Tingelhoff became one of the NFL’s best offensive linemen and started every single game of his 17-year career. A six-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro selection, Tingelhoff set the foundation of the Vikings’ dominant teams of the 1960s and 1970s, helping the franchise reach four Super Bowls. It came way too late, but his impact was finally recognized with his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in 2015. We could have gone with someone interesting like Ahman Green or Greg “the Leg” Zuerlein, but Tinglehoff deserved his Hall of Fame nod, and he deserves another nod here.

Nevada: Steven Jackson

Team: St. Louis Rams (2004–2012), Atlanta Falcons (2013–2014), New England Patriots (2015)

Steven Jackson had a very hard job on his hands. He had to take over the St. Louis Rams after the Greatest Show on Turf was no longer running the circus. Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk were gone, and the Rams were looking for someone else to build around. Jackson was more than worthy. The Las Vegas native is an interesting what if, as the Cincinnati Bengals traded the pick used to select Jackson to the Rams, then they drafted Chris Perry to replace Corey Dillon that same year. Jackson made them pay and made Vegas proud, rushing for more than 11,000 yards and scoring 69 touchdowns during his career.

New Hampshire: Greg Landry

Team: Detroit Lions (1968–1978), Baltimore Colts (1979–1981), Chicago Bears (1984)

Greg Landry has a strong claim to represent New Hampshire, even if he isn’t the most popular name today. The Nashua native became one of the most talented quarterbacks of his generation, but that generation wasn’t exactly punting out quarterbacks like it does today. He did make the Detroit Lions relevant, which is an impressive feat (despite people not knowing what that would mean in the future). He combined a powerful arm with his athletic ability, traits that weren’t appreciated during this era of the NFL. His 1971 season earned him First-Team All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl selection. With more than 16,000 passing yards, 98 touchdowns, and a reputation as one of football’s early dual-threat quarterbacks, Landry remains a proud symbol of New Hampshire football excellence.

New Jersey: Franco Harris

Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers (1972–1983), Seattle Seahawks (1984)

New Jersey is the greatest state in the United States. Just ask anyone from New Jersey. Ironically, they don’t have the best football players. There are plenty of champions, like Jim McMahon, Victor Cruz and John Taylor. Joe Flacco is from right outside Philadelphia on the Jersey side, and he became a legend in Baltimore. However, the best is clear. Franco Harris is not only a champion, but he also owns one of the greatest plays in league history: the Immaculate Reception. The Hall of Famer and former Super Bowl MVP started his journey in the town of Mount Holly. His father was a soldier in World War II, and his mother lived with them near Fort Dix. He became a star at Rancocas High School and eventually went to Penn State, where his Pennsylvania legacy began.

New Mexico: Ronnie Lott

Teams: San Francisco 49ers (1981–1990) Los Angeles Raiders (1991–1992), New York Jets (1993–1994)

It’s rare to have a state dominated by one guy, but that’s the case for New Mexico. Ronnie Lott is the choice, and nobody is close. Many consider Lott the greatest safety in the history of the game. Known for massive hits, Lott was a six-time All-Pro and a four-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s on the list for the greatest defensive player of all time. He was born in Albuquerque, but he moved to California for high school. He wouldn’t leave California for a long time, going to USC and spending most his career with the 49ers and Raiders.

New York: Rob Gronkowski

Teams: New England Patriots (2010–2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020–2021)

You might expect New York to be better at producing football players, but you have to remember that the state is actually one of the weakest when it comes to college football programs. The best is probably Syracuse, which is still largely a basketball school. So when researching the best of the best the Empire State has to offer, one name stands clearly above the rest: Rob Gronkowski is probably the best tight end in the history of the game. A constant matchup nightmare, he gave Tom Brady the second-career surge that turned him into the GOAT. Gronk made it to five Pro Bowls, was a first-team All-Pro four times, and he’s a four-time Super Bowl champion. Gronkowski did it all as a tight end, and he left the game as one of the greatest to ever play.

North Carolina: Bruce Matthews

Teams: Houston / Tennessee Oilers / Titans (1983–2001)

Bruce Matthews was born to Clay Matthews Sr., then a standout defensive player for the San Francisco 49ers, and Daisy Matthews in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born in August before training camp started, so we assume that’s why he’s eligible for this list and not California’s. Matthews might be the best offensive lineman of all time. He’s definitely the most versatile. He’s played every position on the line throughout his career, even taking some games as the team’s long snapper. The Matthews family eventually moved to California for good, and Bruce was able to build his legacy further. Eventually, he made it to the NFL, dominated to the tune of seven first-team All-Pros and 14 Pro Bowls, and stuck with the Houston/Tennessee Oilers/Titans his entire career.

North Dakota: Gary Larsen

Teams: Los Angeles Rams (1964), Minnesota Vikings (1965–1974)

When we think of those Buffalo Bills teams that lost four straight Super Bowls, the only person who we ever see get credit is Jim Kelly. Once in a blue moon, we’ll see Thurman Thomas or Andre Reed get a little credit. We NEVER see the defense getting its just due. That changes now, as Phil Hansen hails from North Dakota, and we have a chance to honor the work of his Ellendale native. Hansen went from high school in the town of Oakes to North Dakota State, going right to Buffalo. Actually, that progression makes sense. He set a record with 41 sacks at NDSU, and that translates to the NFL when given an opportunity. He had 10 sacks one season, and he constantly played well in the playoffs.

Ohio: Luke Kuechly

Team: Carolina Panthers (2012–2019)

This one will be a very controversial choice. There are five incredible choices from the state of Ohio spanning different positions. Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger were two of the best quarterbacks of the previous era, but boy was the end hard to watch. The Kelce Brothers are two of the best of this era, with Jason Kelce possibly being the best center of all time. We just haven’t seen a defender as dominant as Luke Kuechly. The Carolina Panthers linebacker was a five-time All-Pro in his eight seasons in the league. He was the best of the best at his position for almost the entirety of his career. He might be the most dominant defensive player since Lawrence Taylor, and we need more defensive representation on these lists. Yes, he retired in his prime, but we have to give credit where credit is due: Kuechly is one of the best defensive players ever.

Oklahoma: Jim Thorpe

Teams: Canton Bulldogs (1915–1917, 1919–1920), Cleveland Indians (1921), Oorang Indians (1922–1923), Rock Island Independents (1924) New York Giants (1925) Rock Island Independents (1925) Tampa Cardinals (1926) Canton Bulldogs (1926) Portsmouth Shoe-Steels (1927) Chicago Cardinals (1928)

Going a little weird with this one, but Jim Thorpe is the original star for football players. A three-sport athlete, Thorpe is considered the first all-time great, playing what would be considered a running back today. Since he was born in the 1800s, historians believe Thorpe was born near Prague, Oklahoma. After first attempting a professional baseball career, Thorpe joined the Pine Village Pros, who would eventually join the NFL in 1920. He was even the first president of the NFL, but that was short-lived as he was also trying to be the team’s coach and star player. Thorpe was a star player who chose the wrong teams, but his legend lives on. He was inducted into the inaugural class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and he was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Oregon: Ndamukong Suh

Teams: Detroit Lions (2010–2014), Miami Dolphins (2015–2017), Los Angeles Rams (2018), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019–2021), Philadelphia Eagles (2022)

Ndamukong Suh is possibly the most controversial figure for what he did on the field. Yes, there were bigger scandals from off-the-field issues for other players, but Suh was doing some insane moves, in a bad way, on the field. The reason he kept getting headlines, and chances, was because he was one of the most talented defensive tackles in history. Starting it all in Eugene, Suh was a three-time First-Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, most of which came when he was with the Detroit Lions. Suh’s career eventually ended because he couldn’t keep his cool, but he used that to his advantage while he was on the field. His size and speed combination made him impossible to block, and that hurt a lot of offensive lines.

Pennsylvania: Aaron Donald

Team: St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams (2014–2023)

Pennsylvania brings us one of the great defensive debates on this list. Three players are at the top: Darrelle Revis, Aaron Donald, and Micah Parsons. Revis might be the best cornerback of all time at his peak, Donald might be the best defensive tackle of all time, and Parsons might one day become the best pass rusher of all time. However, we have to go with Aaron Donald. Whether he returns this season or not, his record speaks for itself. He made the All-Pro first team eight times in his 10 seasons and helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl in 2021-22. He changed how offenses could function, beating more double teams than anyone. He broke the middle of the line from a three-technique. He’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Donald was beyond dominant. He was impossible. Revis was great, and Parsons is getting there, but Donald is on another tier than almost anyone in the conversation.

Rhode Island: Gerry Philbin

Teams: New York Jets (1964-1972), Philadelphia Eagles (1973)

Gerry Philbin left behind a legacy defined by elite defensive play. A native of Pawtucket, Philbin developed into one of the most respected defensive ends of his era. ,He became a cornerstone of the New York Jets’ legendary “New York Sack Exchange” defense by simply being a game-wrecker. He was known for his strength and ability to disrupt opposing offenses. Philbin was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and earned First-Team All-Pro honors twice. His impact was especially evident during the Jets’ historic 1968 season, when he helped lead the team to a victory in Super Bowl III. Philbin’s achievements continue to make him a celebrated figure in Rhode Island sports history. While a majority of his career came in the AFL, that moment in Super Bowl III is enough to keep this Rhode Island legend on the list.

South Carolina: DeAndre Hopkins

Teams: Houston Texans (2013–2019), Arizona Cardinals (2020–2022), Tennessee Titans (2023–2024), Kansas City Chiefs (2024), Baltimore Ravens (2025)

We had to think long and hard about South Carolina. It came down to Gadsden’s Richard Seymour and Central’s DeAndre Hopkins. By a hair, we’re going with the wide receivers. Hopkins looked like an alien out there with the balls he was able to catch. On more than one occasion, he made catches that should have been impossible. He wasn’t the fastest receiver by any means, but he could catch anything within a five-foot radius from his center of gravity. That’s invaluable, even if he was doing it for the Texans and Cardinals for most of his career. As of this writing, he’s 18th in all-time receiving yards. If he makes it back to the NFL in 2026, he should easily break the top 15.

South Dakota: Adam Vinatieri

Team: New England Patriots (1996–2005) Indianapolis Colts (2006–2019)

Quite possibly the most clutch player in the history of the NFL is a kicker. Honestly, that makes sense. Is Adam Vinatieri, the native of Yankton who made Rapid City his home, the best player to come out of South Dakota? Most fans won’t love hearing their state represented by a kicker, but there is no kicker in the history of the league with a better reputation than Adam Vinatieri. He won Tom Brady two Super Bowls on his own. His foot is the reason we even discuss the Tuck Rule Game. He left New England and won a championship for Peyton Manning. Yeah, we think this ranking will do just fine.

Tennessee: Reggie White

Teams: Philadelphia Eagles (1985–1992), Green Bay Packers (1993–1998), Carolina Panthers (2000)

There are a lot of great players from Tennessee. Patrick Willis, Jalen Ramsey, and Jason Witten are all fine players, but Reggie White couldn’t be more clearly the choice here. He was born in Chattanooga in 1961 and stayed there through high school. He even went to the University of Tennessee for college, sticking near family during these formative years. Then, he made it to the NFL. That’s where he quickly became an icon. White is the greatest pass rusher in NFL history. He broke games wide open. He could not be blocked. Just period, teams could not block him. White finished his career with two years as the sack leader, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and 12 Pro Bowls. He also transcended the game by making free agency widely acknowledged and accepted when he left the Philadelphia Eagles for the Green Bay Packers.

Texas: Patrick Mahomes

Team: Kansas City Chiefs (2017-present)

It’s no surprise that Texas is stacked. While football began with humble beginnings in New Jersey, it quickly became the sport of the Lone Star State. Today, Texas and football are the greatest American pairing. The Dallas Cowboys are America’s Team. High school football is essentially a weekly holiday in every town, big and small. So, who is the best of the best when it comes to the players? No offense to Trent Williams, Myles Garrett, Von Miller, and Lane Johnson, but Patrick Mahomes is the clear answer here. He’s the best quarterback of this era, and he might already be a top-five quarterback of all time. He’s a three-time Super Bowl champion and MVP, a two-time league MVP, and the all-time single-season passing yards leader. He’s also very Texas. Born in Tyler, Mahomes went to Texas Tech before he was drafted into the NFL. He’s already been inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

Utah: Steve Young

Teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1985–1986), San Francisco 49ers (1987–1999)

There are few picks on this list that are as obvious as this one. For one, we don’t think everyone remembers where their favorite players were born, but Steve Young kind of oozes “Utah,” does he not? He was born in Salt Lake City. He left to go to high school in Connecticut, but he returned to become a star at BYU. Young eventually became one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time, taking the mantle in San Francisco from Joe Montana and leading that 49ers team to another Super Bowl title. He was a great two-way quarterback, a style that would have made him an even bigger star in 2026.

Vermont: Steve Wisniewski

Team: Los Angeles / Oakland Raiders (1989–2001)

It’s rare in this league for an offensive lineman to become undeniable because of their resume, but that’s what we’re dealing with right now. Steve Wisniewski was born in Rutland, Vermont, before eventually moving to Texas. He moved back north to play for Penn State in college, where he helped them win a National Championship. The guard joined the Raiders in the NFL, and he became a great guard, honored as a first-team All-Pro two times and making eight Pro Bowls.

Virginia: Lawrence Taylor

Team: New York Giants (1981–1993)

You only need two letters to know who we’re talking about, and that's impressive. Lawrence Taylor was born in Williamsburg, Virginia. Yes, that same Williamsburg that is the home of Colonial Williamsburg, where they teach you how to wear a bonnet and churn butter. We don’t think the greatest defensive player in history was doing much of that when he was learning how to tackle people in half. He was selected second overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, and he never looked back. Taylor sacked quarterbacks in bunches, and his mixture of speed and aggression was unmatched. His career was must-see TV from start to finish. There are 11 Hall of Famers from Virginia, but nobody touches the career of Taylor.

Washington: John Elway

Team: Denver Broncos (1983–1998)

John Elway is tied to California in many ways. He was considered a California kid, playing high school football at Granada Hills in Los Angeles and taking his college classes at Stanford, but Elway is actually a born Washington kid. Elway and his twin sister Jana were born in Port Angeles, where his father, Jack Elway, was the head coach of the local high school team. Elway moved around as a kid, including stops in Idaho and Montana, but Washington will always be his first home. He went on to become one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. What more should we say? He was drafted by the Colts, moved to the Broncos, and then he took them to two Super Bowl championships, won the 1987 MVP, and he transcended the league with his style of play. Elway is a legend in the game, continuing to influence the Broncos' decisions to this day.

West Virginia: Randy Moss

Teams: Minnesota Vikings (1998–2004), Oakland Raiders (2005–2006), New England Patriots (2007–2010), Minnesota Vikings (2010), Tennessee Titans (2010), San Francisco 49ers (2012)

When you think of West Virginia, do you think of the song “Country Roads” by John Denver? Maybe you think of burning couches in Morgantown or the Mothman in Point Pleasant. It’s coal miners and pepperoni rolls… and the flashiest wide receiver in the history of mankind. Randy Moss is from Rand and was named one of the 50 greatest high school wide receivers of all time. His college career was a mess, with Notre Dame removing his letter of intent over a fight, the NCAA calling him a transfer to Florida State, forcing him to sit out a year despite never actually enrolling, and then he was dropped from that team after failing a drug test for marijuana. He went back home and played for Marshall. There, he became a star, and eventually, a first-round pick to the Vikings. Now, he’s considered the second-best wide receiver of all time.

Wisconsin: J.J. Watt

Team: Houston Texans (2011–2020), Arizona Cardinals (2021–2022)

Have you ever looked at a person and though, “That person is definitely from (__) state”? J.J. Watt is the human embodiment of Wisconsin. He’s stacked to the gills with muscles. He is as cornfed as a human being can be. He’s known for being one of the nicest people off the field, despite his dominance and snarl off of it. Watt is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year thanks to his extreme play in Houston. The Texans were a forgotten franchise prior to Watt’s arrival, but his drafting coincided with a different viewpoint for the franchise. Prior to that, he was a star at the University of Wisconsin. To this day, his Justin J. Watt Foundation is helping children across his home state.

Wyoming: Boyd Dowler

Teams: Green Bay Packers (1959–1969), Washington Football Team (1971)

Boyd Dowler was a starting wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers during the Vince Lombardi era, helping the team win five NFL championships and two Super Bowls. He won the Rookie of the Year and was a two-time Pro Bowler in the early Super Bowl era and right before it. He put up impressive numbers, even if they are against today’s standards. He finished his career with more than 7,000 yards receiving and 40 touchdowns. To do that in an era where we were surprised when the quarterback passed the ball is even more impressive.