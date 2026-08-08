The best Hall of Fame player every NFL franchise has produced

Sponsored by Novartis

Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Luke Kuechly, Roger Craig and Adam Vinatieri are the latest members of the the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That’s 387 total players and a whole lot of talent.

But who's the best of the best to be produced by an NFL team? And we’re not talking about the best Hall of Famers to play for a franchise. Sure, Reggie White was awesome for the Green Bay Packers, and he’s the best defensive player in the history of football. But we’re talking about the best Hall of Famers that a team produced, and the Philadelphia Eagles produced Reggie White.

Arizona Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald, Wide Receiver, 2004-2020

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his 17 years with the Cardinals, Fitzgerald crushed the franchise record for receptions by 846 (he had 1,432). He crushed the franchise record for receiving touchdowns by 55 (he had 121). And he crushed the franchise record for receiving yards by 8,996 (he had 17,492).

Those 17,492 yards are the second-most career receiving yards in NFL history, behind only Jerry Rice’s 22,895. However, his 546 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches in the 2008 postseason are NFL records for a single postseason. The most messed up (read: wildly impressive) stat of his career is that in those 17 seasons, he only had 29 total drops. And he had 41 total tackles — that’s bananas.

Atlanta Falcons

Claude Humphrey, Defensive End, 1968-1978

Even in those old, slowed-down football videos from the '70s, you can still see the speed and violence that some guys played with. And buddy, Claude Humphrey was one of those guys. During his nine seasons in Atlanta, he set the franchise record at 99.5 sacks. That’s a record that he’s held for the past 47 years. Incredible.

He was a five-time All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler. He played in 123 out of a potential 126 games that he was available for in the 1970s, missing only one season with a potentially career-ending knee injury. Not only was football an extraordinarily more violent sport, but the rehab and recovery were also not the same as it is now. That makes coming back from a blown-out knee even more impressive. Claude Humphrey was truly a specimen:

Baltimore Ravens

Ray Lewis, Linebacker, 1996-2012

Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I mean this as complimentary as possible: Ray Lewis was a caricature of a linebacker. He’s a giant chunk of meat who played with a level of violence that we may never see again. He ended his career with 1,568 solo tackles, the most in NFL history. The next closest guy is London Fletcher with 1,384. Oh, Lewis also has the record for most tackles in postseason history, too. So, that’s nuts.

He played solely for the Ravens for 17 seasons. In those seasons, he won two Super Bowls, was the Super Bowl MVP, a 10-time All-Pro, a 13-time Pro-Bowler, and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year. A truly unreal resume.

Buffalo Bills

Bruce Smith, Defensive End, 1985-1999

Note: This probably could’ve, or should’ve, been O.J. Simpson, but you know …

Going to four straight Super Bowls is incredibly impressive, and you can’t do that without having a near-perfect roster. Bruce Smith was just about as perfect a defensive end as you could possibly imagine. He was drafted by the Bills first overall in the 1985 draft, and then stayed with the team for the next 15 years. During that time, he was an 11-time All-Pro, 11-time Pro Bowler, and two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

He had at least 10 sacks in all but three of his seasons with the team: his rookie year, 1991, when he played in just five regular-season games, and 1999, which was his last season with the team. He ended his career with an NFL record 200 sacks, 171 of which came with the Bills. The guy was ruthless, violent and reliable. That’s everything you want from your sack-getter.

Carolina Panthers

Luke Kuechly, Linebacker, 2012-2019

Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers | USA TODAY Sports

Once the Panthers picked Luke Kuechly ninth overall in the 2012 draft, he stepped on the gas and never let off until he retired after the 2019 season. In his rookie season, he logged a whopping 164 total tackles (or 205, if you count special teams) on his way to becoming the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He followed that up with a second season during which he was the Defensive Player of the Year.

Even when he missed a good chunk of time, he was still getting triple-digit tackles and being the best of the best. It wasn’t just the physicality that he played with; he was also always the smartest guy on the field. He could diagnose everything, and he was everywhere on the field. He knew exactly what the offense was doing, and he knew more than they did. He was unreal.

Chicago Bears

Walter Payton, Running Back, 1975 - 1986

Not only is Walter Payton the best Hall of Famer in Bears history, but he’s one of the best Hall of Famers in NFL history. Hell, there’s an argument that he was the best football player ever. It wasn’t just the record-breaking rushing yards or the record-breaking number of carries. It was the way he played and the insane level of intensity.

If you watch his highlight reel, every run looked like the Beastquake. He’d make guys who would eventually become Hall of Famers look afraid of contact, and he’d make the best players on the field look like a Great Dane trying to walk on ice. He played with a physicality that the human body shouldn’t be able to withstand, but he did, and he was one of the best football players the world has given us.

Cleveland Browns

Jim Brown, Running Back, 1957-1965

Jim Brown, Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you think of a Bell Cow running back, you’re thinking about Jim Brown. Not only was he a nine-time Pro Bowler, an eight-time first-team All-Pro, a three-time MVP, and an NFL champion, but he also played in all 118 games of his career.

It’s not just that he set the single-season rushing record at 1,863 yards in 1963 or that he ended his career with a record-setting 12,312 rushing yards. He also led the league in carries in six seasons. He averaged 262 carries per season (a high of 305 and a low of 202), and averaged 19 carries per game. Remember how disgustingly often Jonathon Taylor carried the ball in 2025? It was 323 times in 17 games, which is also 19 carries per game. Brown did that for nine straight seasons

Cincinnati Bengals

Anthony Muñoz, Offensive Tackle, 1980-1992

Offensive linemen don’t have the sexy stats that every other position gets. That’s fitting for the group because they’re the ones who get dirty and lay the foundation for winning football. Not only was Anthony Muñoz the first Bengal to ever make it into the Hall of Fame, but he’s easily the best. In his 13-year career, he was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro for 11 straight seasons, and he only missed three total games.

When you watch him, you can see the absolute violence that he played with, the strength of his punch, and the living hell that defensive ends who lined up against him had to put up with … and he did that for over a decade.

Dallas Cowboys

Emmitt Smith, Running Back, 1990-2004

Emmitt Smith, Dallas Cowboys | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hoss. At five-feet-nine-inches tall and 220-ish pounds, Emmitt Smith might not have looked like your traditional hoss, but he played like a primo hoss. And that’s the biggest compliment you can ever give someone. For a franchise like the Cowboys, who has Hall of Famers like Bob Lilly, Larry Allen, Troy Aikman, and Roger Staubach, Smith was absolutely the best of the best.

We’re talking about the guy who retired 22 years ago, but still holds the NFL all-time career record for the most regular-season rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns … and also the NFL all-time career record for most postseason rushing yards and touchdowns. He’s undeniably the best of the best.

Denver Broncos

John Elway, Quarterback, 1983 - 1998

The greatest play of John Elway’s career happened when he was 37 years old: It was the “The Helicopter,” when he ran for a first down on a third-and-six in the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXII, which led directly to the Broncos gaining a lead that they wouldn’t let go of, But don’t let that take away from the fact that he was the prototype for the modern pocket-passer. He played exclusively for the Broncos for 16 years, and had two separate stretches of his career with at least five straight seasons with more than 3,000 passing yards.

We’re talking about the guy who won two straight Super Bowls, but more importantly, threw a Nerf Vortex Football 90 yards (only to be outdone by some dork). John Elway was the quarterback of the '80s and '90s, and he made everyone who watched him fall in love with football.

Detroit Lions

Barry Sanders, Running Back, 1989-1998

Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whenever you hear a running back talk about the running backs they model their game after, the first guy 95 percent of them say is Barry Sanders (Derrick Henry would probably say Optimus Prime or the Death Star). He’s a good guy to aim your game after, but there’s not a single soul who’s been able to do what he did.

Ten seasons of over 1,000 rushing yards, 10 All-Pros, 10 Pro Bowls, four consecutive seasons of over 1,500 rushing yards, two Offensive Player of the Years, one MVP … And then on July 27th, 1999, he retired as a healthy 31-year-old. He was as untouchable as he was smooth. He was as low as he was fast. He was as twitchy as he was shifty.

Green Bay Packers

Brett Favre, Quarterback, 1991 - 2010

Tom Brady, Jim Brown, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, and Johnny Unitas have all won at least three NFL MVPs, but none of them did it three straight years. Brett Favre did though. From 1995 to 1997, he ran a slaughterhouse; he threw for a combined 12,179 yards and 112 touchdowns, went to the NFC Championship all three years, the Super Bowl twice, and won one of them. It was an immaculate stretch.

He wasn’t a slouch for the other 12 seasons in Green Bay either. He ended up throwing for a grand total of 61,655 total yards and 442 touchdowns with the Packers. As impressive as all of that is, the craziest thing about him has to be his Iron Man streak where he played every single game from 1992 to 2010. Every. Single. Game.

Houston Texans

Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver, 2003-2016

Andre Johnson, Houston Texans | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have only been a franchise since 2002. Unfortunately, that means that the Hall of Famers from the Houston Oilers belong to the Titans. Fortunately, Andre Johnson was awesome. Despite the Texans being in their infancy and bad for the vast majority of his career, he still found his way to being an absolute superstar.

He holds pretty much every single franchise receiving record that a guy could hold. He has most career catches, yards, and touchdowns … and he has the single-season record for catches and yards. He also had seven seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, and two of those seasons (2008 and 2009) he led the NFL in receiving yards. The only other guys who have done that are Jerry Rice and Calvin Johnson, so … That’s pretty good company.

Indianapolis Colts

Peyton Manning, Quarterback, 1998 - 2015

Do you remember how I said six guys were NFL MVPs at least three times? Peyton Manning was the MVP five times. No one has done that, and unless Aaron Rodgers de-ages 10 years in the next month, it’s hard to imagine that anyone ever will.

The quarterback record books in Canton are written with Manning’s blood. He either holds or has held at least 20 NFL records. From most interceptions thrown as a rookie, to having the most consecutive seasons with at least 25 touchdowns, to beating all 32 teams, to most first-team All-Pro seasons. He’s the most decorated quarterback in the Hall of Fame, plain and simple.





Jacksonville Jaguars

Tony Boselli, Offensive Tackle, 1995-2001

Tony Boselli, Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are plenty of guys from the Jaguars who are in the Hall of Very Good, but Tony Boselli is the only guy in the Hall of Fame. He was the very first player the Jaguars ever drafted, and he held down the left side of an offensive line that made it to the playoffs in four of their first five years of existence.

At six-feet-seven-inches tall and 325 pounds, he was built to be an offensive tackle. He was a stone wall as a pass blocker, and he was a wrecking ball when he was on the move. It’s a shame that he only played seven seasons in the NFL, but he was a Pro Bowler for five straight seasons and an All-Pro for three straight. If you’re only going to have one guy in the Hall of Fame, Tony Boselli is the guy you’d want.

Kansas City Chiefs

Len Dawson, Quarterback, 1957 - 1975

You have to go all the way back to 1963 to find the best Chief: Len Dawson. He signed with the Dallas Texans in 1962 and won the AFL Championship his first season as a starter. In 1963, the Texans moved to Kansas City and became the Chiefs. Nothing really changed, and Dawson still rocked. In 1966, he took the Chiefs to the very first Super Bowl, which they lost to Bart Starr and Vince Lombardi’s Packers.

In 1969, he had his third All-Pro season and took the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl. He went 12-of-17 for 142 yards and a touchdown, beat Bud Grant’s Vikings 23-7, and was the Super Bowl MVP. He retired in 1975 as the Chiefs' all-time leader in completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. He held those titles for nearly fifty years, until Patrick Mahomes broke them in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders

Jim Otto, Center, 1960-1974

Jim Otto, Oakland Raiders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you're the best in the world for over a decade, you’re going to end up being in the Hall of Fame for whatever you do. It just so happens that Jim Otto was the best center in the world for over a decade and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer. From 1960 to 1970, Otto was an All-Pro (an NFL record), and the only season he wasn’t a first-team All-Pro was in 1966.

He played in 308 consecutive games with the Raiders … In that streak, he broke his nose 20 times, broke his ribs so badly that he got double pneumonia, and he played with a broken/wired jaw. All of that was on top of knees and shoulders that were more dust than bone, but it all ended up in 74 surgeries, an AFL Championship, and a bust in Canton.

Los Angeles Chargers

Junior Seau, Linebacker, 1990 - 2009

You could say that Dan Fouts is the best Hall of Famer in Chargers history, but it only feels right to give the honor to Junior Seau. He set the precedent for the physicality, speed, and violence for linebackers. He could blitz from everywhere, make plays anywhere, and change the game at any time. He’d blitz any gap, but there was truly something special about seeing him go through the A-gap … There might never be a guy who could destroy a play from the inside-out like him.

In his 13 seasons with the Chargers, he was a Pro Bowler 12 times (every year except his rookie season), an All-Pro nine times, and the centerpiece of the only Chargers team to ever make it to the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Rams

Kurt Warner, Quarterback, 1998-2009

Kurt Warner, St. Louis Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kurt Warner wasn’t some hotshot coming out of a big college with a really good coach. Instead, he was a UDFA who got cut, worked at a grocery store, played in the Arena League, signed a futures contract with the St. Louis Rams, played in NFL Europe, worked his way up to the QB2 spot on the Rams depth chart, and then became the best player on the best team in the history of the NFL … The Greatest Show on Turf.

During his first year as a starter, he earned not just a spot on the Pro Bowl roster … Not just a first-team spot on the All-Pro roster … But he won the NFL MVP. He then went on to throw for 1,063 yards in the postseason, win Super Bowl XXXIV, and he was the Super Bowl MVP. It was an unbelievable season that came out of nowhere.

Miami Dolphins

Dan Marino, Quarterback, 1983 - 1999

It took Dan Marino one full season as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback to set the NFL record for most passing yards in a season at 5,084. That was a record that he would hold onto for 27 years. That same season (1984), he also set the NFL record at 48 passing touchdowns in a single season. Again, a record that he held for two decades.

He ended his career after 20 years in Miami. In that time, he had nine Pro Bowl seasons and six All-Pro seasons (including three consecutive first-team seasons). He also had an MVP and Offensive Player of the Year season, a comeback player of the year season, and he was the 1998 NFL Man of the Year (later known as the Walter Payton Man of the Year). If there was a regular-season award, he won it.

Minnesota Vikings

Alan Page, Defensive Tackle, 1967 - 1981

Alan Page, Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1957 was the first year there was ever an NFL MVP, and for the first 13 years of its existence, it went to quarterbacks and running backs. In 1971, Alan Page broke the barrier and was the first defensive player ever to win the NFL MVP.

With nine straight Pro Bowl seasons and eight straight All-Pro seasons with the Vikings. He was the heart and soul of one of the best defensive lines the world has ever seen: The Purple People Eaters. That was the unit that allowed the fewest points in the NFL for three straight seasons (1969 to 1971) and helped bring the Vikings to three Super Bowls in four years.

New England Patriots

John Hannah, Guard, 1973 - 1985

There’s a very good argument that John Hannah is the best interior offensive lineman in the history of the NFL. He brought a level of athleticism to offensive guard that the NFL had never really seen, and it's still rare to see to this day.

He played with a level of violence and physicality that you can only really appreciate when you watch it. However, if you’re looking to describe it: He was the guard that the 1978 Patriots ran behind … That’s the team that set (and still holds) the record for most rushing yards in a single season (3,165 yards). You don’t get much better than that.

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees, Quarterback, 2001 - 2020

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A six-foot-tall quarterback shouldn’t be one of the most prolific ball throwers in NFL history, but somehow Drew Brees was. In his first 12 seasons with the Saints, he threw for over 4,000 yards … And he led the NFL in passing yards in seven of those seasons. Most impressively, quarterbacks have only thrown for over 5,000 yards 15 times in NFL history. Drew Brees did it five times.

That’s the kind of consistency that puts you up at the top of the all-time passing leaders … And would you look at that? Brees’s 80,358 career yards puts him second on the list, behind only that Tom Brady fella. On top of that, 5,476 yards in 2011 is the second most in a single season by just one yard behind Peyton Manning’s 5,477 in 2013.

New York Giants

Lawrence Taylor, Linebacker, 1981 - 1993

Lawrence Taylor answered a question for society: What would happen if you loaded up a generational football talent with cocaine? The answer: He becomes the best defensive football player in the world.

He had the best rookie season anyone has ever had. After 133 tackles, forced four fumbles, and had 9.5 sacks. That made him a Pro-Bowler, an All-Pro, the Defensive Rookie of the Year, and the Defensive Player of the Year. He kept that whole thing going. The 1982 season was only nine games because of the players’ strike, but he still got 7.5 sacks and was the Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. Then, in 1986, he set the single-season sack record at 20.5 and did what only one defensive player had done before: he was the NFL MVP.

New York Jets

Joe Namath, Quarterback, 1965 - 1977

Joe Namath, New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into Super Bowl III, the Baltimore Colts were 18-point favorites over the New York Jets; that’s the second-biggest spread in Super Bowl history. Despite that, a 25-year-old Joe Namath got drunk at a club three days before the game and said, “We're gonna win the game. I guarantee it.” It’s not always bad to play with fire. Namath went into the Super Bowl, went 17-of-28 for 206 yards, and the Jets beat the Colts 16-7. Namath was the Super Bowl MVP … and thus started the Curse of Joe Namath.

He had five Pro Bowl seasons and four All-Pro seasons, but the craziest thing about his career is that in 1967, he became the first player to ever throw for over 4,000 yards. No one really sniffed that number for over a decade, until Dan Fouts threw for 4,082 with the Chargers in 1979.

Philadelphia Eagles

Reggie White, Defensive Tackle/End, 1985 - 2000

Reggie White was the best defensive player in the history of football. Period. Non-negotiable. He was in the NFL for 18 seasons, and he spent the first eight of them in Philadelphia. In every single one of those seasons, he had no less than 11 sacks. That includes his Defensive Player of the Year season in 1987, when he got 21 sacks in just 12 games.

He ended his career in Philadelphia after the 1992 season, but he had six-straight first-team All-Pro seasons, led the NFL in sacks twice, and set the Eagles franchise sack record at 124. The next closest player was Trent Cole, who was also awesome, but his 85.5 sacks left him 38.5 sacks shy.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Greene, Defensive Tackle, 1969 - 1981

Joe Greene, Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 1969, the Steelers hired Chuck Noll as their head coach. He wanted to rebuild a broken team from the trenches, and his first move was to use the fourth-overall pick in the 1969 draft on Joe Greene. That first season was still bad for Pittsburgh, but Greene established himself as one of the premier defensive tackles in the NFL. He ended his rookie season as the Defensive Rookie of the Year, with 9.5 sacks, a spot on the Pro Bowl roster … The Steelers had something to build off of.

He hit his stride in 1972 with a career-high 11 sacks, a first-team All-Pro nod, and was voted the Defensive Player of the Year. Most importantly, he helped bring Pittsburgh to the postseason, ending their 24-year playoff drought. From there, the team thrived. Greene went on to have six straight All-Pro seasons, won another Defensive Player of the Year award… and also four Super Bowls.

San Francisco 49ers

Jerry Rice, Wide Receiver, 1985 - 2004

On a base level, Jerry Rice was a 13-time Pro Bowler, a 10-time All-Pro, a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, and a three-time Super Bowl Champion. That’s all incredibly impressive. But his 1990 season was something special. With 100 catches, 1,502 yards and 13 touchdowns, he became the first wide receiver to win the Triple Crown in the Super Bowl Era and the first player to win it in 24 years.

After that, he went on to play for 14 more seasons and set the NFL all-time records for targets (2,569), receptions (1,549), receiving yards (22,895), scrimmage yards (23,540), touchdowns (197), consecutive games with a catch (274), and first downs (1,092). Every single one of us will be dead before those records get broken.

Seattle Seahawks

Steve Largent, Wide Receiver, 1976 - 1989

Steve Largent, Seattle Seahawks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A wide receiver's job is to get open and catch the ball. From 1976 to 1989, Steve Largent was the best at those two things. When he retired, he held the big-three all-time records: receptions, yards, and touchdowns. As a matter of fact, he was the first player to have 100 career touchdown catches.

One of the most impressive things about him was his consecutive catch streak. On Nov. 11, 1977, Largent was targeted eight times, but didn’t have a catch … That was the last game of his entire career that he didn’t have a reception. That’s 12 years and 177 games that he went with his name on the stat sheet.



At five feet eleven inches tall and 190 pounds on a good day, Steve Largent did the impossible: He made pipsqueaks believe that they could make it to the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Derrick Brooks, Linebacker, 1995 - 2008

That early 2000s Tampa Bay defense was chock-full of talent and Hall of Famers, but Derrick Brooks was the anchor smack dab in the middle of it. The Bucs picked him 28th overall in the 1995 draft, and he immediately earned a starting spot that he never gave up. Over the next 14 years, he would start in 221 of 224 games and had 10-straight Pro-Bowl seasons and nine straight All-Pro seasons.

The 2002 season was where he really shined. He had 118 tackles, five interceptions, three pick-sixes, returned a fumble for a touchdown, and became the Defensive Player of the Year. Then, in Super Bowl XXXVII, Brooks picked off Rich Gannon with 1:18 left in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown. That was the nail in the coffin, and it put the Bucs up 41-21 over the Raiders.

Tennessee Titans

Bruce Matthews, Offensive Line, 1983 - 2001

Bruce Matthews, Houston Oilers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bruce Matthews was drafted ninth overall in 1983, and in the first five seasons of his career, he bounced around all over the offensive line and never had any real consistency anywhere … Until the 1988 season, when he played his second straight season at right guard and became a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro for the next three years. The thing is, he didn’t stop moving around the line.

From 1991 to 1994, he moved to center. He had four Pro Bowl and three All-Pro seasons. From 1995 to 2000, he moved to left guard. He had six Pro Bowl and four All-Pro seasons. 2001 was his last year in the NFL, and he moved back to center … and sure enough, he had another Pro Bowl season. That was 14-straight seasons and 96 straight games of consistently elite play. He was the best and most versatile offensive lineman in history.

Washington Commanders

Sammy Baugh, Quarterback, Punter, Safety, 1937 - 1952

Sammy Baugh was in the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame class in 1963, and for good reason: He did everything, and he did it all better than everyone else. During his 16-year career in Washington, he led the NFL in passing yards four times, led the NFL in yards per punt five times, and had 31 interceptions (11 in 1943). That pretty much covers anything and everything that a football player can do.

The punting thing might be the most impressive of it all. In 1940, he averaged 51.4 yards per punt. On the Career Leaders page on Pro Football Reference, AJ Cole and Blake Gillikin are tied for first with 48.5 yards per punt. I don’t know if Baugh isn’t up there because he has met the minimum requirement to be considered, so there’s a really solid chance that he’s been holding onto a record for the past 85 years.