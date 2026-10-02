The first Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup has fans dreaming of potential Week 18 crescendo

The Las Vegas Raiders are 3-0 just like we all expected them to be. They haven’t even turned to Fernando Mendoza yet and they look like a completely different team than they have in a long time? How long will this hot streak last though? Their first real test is against the Kansas City Chiefs this week. The AFC West division looked to be in the hands of the Denver Broncos with the Los Angeles Chargers and Chiefs threatening to win the division.

Now the Raiders look like the threat with the Broncos not nearly as strong as they were a year ago. The season is still early, but this clash between the Chiefs and Raiders, which always brings rivalry excitement when they play. This first matchup, though, will give us a lot of insight into how good this Raiders team is and how important the season finale could be.

What Chiefs-Raiders Week 4 game means for AFC West hierarchy

The Raiders look like what the LA Chargers were supposed to be: A team that could contend in the division but is still good enough to be a playoff team. The problem with the Raiders’ hot start is they’ve played crippling teams. Sure they beat the Chargers, but LA is also 0-3 and not really a threat in the NFL. That’s why what the Raiders are doing this season is showing just how much the rankings within the division have shifted.

This matchup will show if the Raiders have just benefitted from an easy slate to start the season or if they’re truly a team to watch. Beating the Chiefs, especially with how good this Chiefs team looks this season, would prove the Raiders will be a team to watch. It also means their Week 18 game could determine who gets into the playoffs or not.

Why Raiders’ Week 4 game against Kansas City is a litmus test them

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders need to prove they’re a legitimate team. They can’t do that if they don’t beat teams that are playoff contenders. Right now, the only team on their schedule that seems to be a playoff threat is the New Orleans Saints. This Chiefs team is undefeated through three games like Vegas and has looked dominant in every one of their games. They don’t need to run up the score, but they are proving they’re back this season.

The last two seasons where the Raiders had combined five wins, they still managed to play the Kansas City Chiefs close during the season. Only one game was decided by more than one score and it was the first meeting last year, a 31-0 decision for the Chiefs. This is a game the Raiders typically play above their weight-class in which is why a season with so much promise has so much excitement going into it.

What Week 4 matchup means for Week 18 season finale

There’s a lot left in the NFL season. That said, this game will give us a good idea of what to expect for the Week 18 matchup between these two teams again. The Raiders begin the gauntlet of their schedule with New England, Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams over the next three weeks. This month will determine if they’re good enough to be a playoff team or still in the in-between rebuilding and contending phases. They don’t necessarily have to beat Kansas City. They do, however, have to not lay a goose egg.

This Raiders team has a lot more confidence than any team over the last two seasons. That’s a great start. They still have to win the big games. Between now and November, every game they play will prove if they’re a true contender or if they’re not quite as good as they’re perceived to be. That starts with Kansas City.

If they don’t play well, it will prove why early season hype isn’t worth it. It will also prove that Week 18 game might be all it’s hyped up to be with the AFC West division somewhat up for grabs.