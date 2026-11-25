Over the first 10 weeks of the 2026 NFL season, quarterbacks facing the Minnesota Vikings’ blitz-heavy defense had a very tough time more often than not. Minnesota’s blitz rate of 69.3 percent was the highest in the league by far — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranked second at 42 percent — and when facing all of those pressures designed by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, enemy quarterbacks completed 113 of 184 passes (61.4%) for 1,249 yards (6.8 yards per attempt), four touchdowns, six interceptions, 26 sacks, a 52.3 percent pressure rate, an EPA per dropback of -0.185 and a passer rating of 75.2.

Put simply: Every quarterback facing the Vikings’ blitz packages turned into a subpar backup from a performance perspective.

Then, that Flores defense ran into San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense last Sunday night. And everything changed in a fashion that did not favor the Vikings in any way, shape or form in a 35-10 49ers win.

I see that you have decided to blitz Brock Purdy.



Let me show you why that is an absolutely HORRIBLE idea. pic.twitter.com/qJthqYxCom — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) November 24, 2026

Purdy, who had already been ripping up the blitz all season long, doubled down. Per SumerSports, Flores sent five or more pass-rushers at Purdy on 75 percent of his dropbacks, and when blitzed, Purdy completed 17 of 19 passes (89.5 percent) for 208 yards (10.9 YPA), two touchdowns, no interceptions, a 40 percent pressure rate, an EPA per dropback of +0.784 and a passer rating of 147.4.

Basically, Brock Purdy facing the Vikings’ blitz packages turned into Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas’ Week 11 win over the Tennessee Titans, when the Cowboys scored on all eight of their full drives in a 51-30 win against the NFL’s worst defense.

NFL defenses should never blitz Brock Purdy — ever

San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys | Stacy Revere/GettyImages

And this was not at all a one-time thing. All season, Purdy has carved up enemy blitzes at a level with no real precedent. Overall against five or more rushers, he’s completed 74 of 102 passes (72.5 percent) for 1,104 yards (10.8 YPA), 13 touchdowns, two interceptions, an EPA per dropback of +0.417 and a passer rating of 139.1.

Stat of the Week: Brock Purdy’s 139.1 passer rating against the blitz is the NFL’s best in a single season since at least 2006

How good is this? Historically so. Per Pro Football Focus, the closest any other NFL quarterback has come to such a passer rating against the blitz in a full season happened in 2011, when Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers put up a 131.6 rating in what may have been the greatest single quarterback season in pro football history. Rodgers completed 102 of 155 passes (65.8 percent) against the blitz that year for 1,697 yards (10.9 YPA), 16 touchdowns and two interceptions.

So, Purdy isn’t just great against the blitz — he may be the best we’ve seen in at least two decades. Pretty heady stuff.

Why is Purdy able to damage blitzing defenses like no other? Part of it is the system. Purdy’s time to throw drops from 2.93 seconds per attempt to 2.75 seconds when he’s blitzed, which tells you that he’s reading those blitzes quickly and finding the right receiver. The 49ers frequently use two-back personnel, with either Christian McCaffrey or Kaelon Black as the halfback and Kyle Juszczyk as the hybrid tight end/fullback.

With two backs on the field against the blitz this season, Purdy has completed 36 of 42 passes (85.7 percent) for 498 yards (11.9 YPA), eight touchdowns, one interception, an EPA per dropback of +0.724 and a passer rating of 145.7. Juszczyk lines up all over the field: 41 percent of the time in the backfield, 46 percent of the time aligned to either tackle in the formation and in the slot or outside the rest of the time.

Moreover, all of Shanahan’s receivers are good and willing blockers; you don’t make the roster if you’re not into that. And Purdy gets a ton of help against the blitz on plays where his target blocks and then releases into his route.

San Francisco 49ers play New England Patriots During NFL Game At Levi's Stadium | San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers/GettyImages

There are also Purdy’s superpowers: He’s always been great at throwing with anticipation to receivers who aren’t yet open, and he’s tremendous when it comes to deciphering disguised coverages. This means that he doesn’t need that extra beat inside or outside the pocket when throwing the ball that lesser quarterbacks would as they try to figure out what’s happening on the other side of the ball.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell had this to say about Purdy’s performance postgame:

"I thought Brock, I mean, every time you looked up, he was peppering [us with] completions, you know, total poise [and] command. They were able to kind of win on those early downs, and that's something our defense has been elite at is forcing people into those second-and-longs and third downs and getting them off the field and forcing turnovers. Credit to Kyle, credit to Brock."

That combination has produced the greatest weapon against the blitz we’ve seen in a very long time.