Star striker Erling Haaland has scored four times at MetLife Stadium, already surpassing the Jets' entire offensive touchdown total from last season.

This gives Norway the same number of wins at the stadium as the Jets achieved there in all of 2025.

NFL training camp hasn't even started yet and the New York Jets are already catching strays. After an incredible upset took place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, the Vikings now have the same number of wins as the Jets did in that same building all of last year.

No, not the Minnesota Vikings. That would be the Norwegian men's national tam, which defeated five-time World Cup champions Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 — and in the process earned its second victory in East Rutherford during the 2026 tournament. (Norway's 3-2 win over Senegal on June 22 was their first in that venue.)

The Jets are clearly one of the worst teams in the NFL but it's still pretty hilarious a foreign soccer team is finding more success in their own home. If Norway were to find a way to reach the World Cup Final back in the Meadowlands on July 19 and win the whole dang thing, it would tie the Jets' roommates, the Giants, at three wins.

The World Cup is having more success at MetLife Stadium than the Giants and Jets

What's even funnier is that Norway's victory over Brazil was in the knockout round, which means the Vikings have more playoff wins (1) at MetLife than the Jets do. Granted, the Jets have not even gotten the opportunity to even play a postseason game at home since their new stadium was built in 2010. In fact, the franchise is currently in the midst of a 15-year playoff drought.

Playoff wins at MetLife Stadium:



Erling Haaland: 1

The New York Jets: 0 pic.twitter.com/MJ9Eks0hoW — Onyx (@OnyxOdds) July 5, 2026

Only the Giants have managed a playoff victory in the new building — a Wild Card win over the Atlanta Falcons en route to New York winning Super Bowl XLVI — but it's quite literally the only playoff game to be hosted at MetLife Stadium since its opening. Both the Jets and Giants will be looking to end their respective droughts as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, the chances of either doing so in 2026 are pretty low.

To make matters worse (sorry, Jets fans, if you've read this far), star Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has score four times as many goals (4) at MetLife Stadium than the Jets scored offensive touchdowns (1) last season. New York played eight games at home in 2025 while Haaland has made just two appearances on that field, scoring the majority of his seven tournament goals there.

New York Jets offense vs Erling Haaland last 2 games at MetLife Stadium… pic.twitter.com/LP9FI9YUFB — Novig (@Novig) July 5, 2026

Think of it this way: Maybe Haaland and the Vikings have finally broken the offensive curse put upon MetLife. The Giants and Jets should embrace the good vibes Norway has had there and carry it over into the 2026 season.