The Jets need to line up these 4 Aaron Glenn replacements immediately

The New York Jets are once again on track for another sub-.500 campaign. Year two under head coach Aaron Glenn hasn't produced any different results than year one despite surprisingly elevated quarterback play from Geno Smith. Glenn's job is probably forfeit by the end of the season at the latest, especially after he gave up defensive play calling duties.

While it would be a quick tenure, Glenn's leadership just hasn't changed anything. There are more qualified candidates that can bring better offensive strategy and draw high-quality free agents in the offseason. Let's evaluate which ones general manager Darren Mougey should have on speed dial as soon as he's ready to move on from Glenn.

Grant Udinski, Jaguars OC

Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp | Logan Bowles/GettyImages

The 30-year-old is considered a football savant and he's proving it with Jacksonville this season. The Jaguars are fourth in the league in points per game (29.4) and rank seventh in offensive yards per game among teams that have already had their bye week (346.4). Granted, Udinski has QB Trevor Lawrence to work with, but he's succeeded with a wide receiver room that features few true stars.

Now the risk in this kind of hire would be placing Sean McVay-like expectations on Udinski's shoulders and getting David Blough-like returns. He's worth an interview at least because the Jets should be looking for this kind of up-and-coming coach to give a longer runway (pun unintended) to get his vision for the team off the ground. Udinski could also potentially pry away free agents like WR Parker Washington and DT Arik Armstead to bolster New York's depth.

Klay Kubiak, 49ers OC

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks | Steph Chambers/GettyImages

Like his brother, Klint, Klay Kubiak has a clear path to an NFL head coaching job. The Jets may not be the most desirable job, but it's certainly a challenge he may feel he could effectively take on. The New York market is difficult to survive in but his system in San Francisco has had the 49ers consistently near the top of league offensive rankings despite several key injuries. The team is currently sixth in offensive yards per game (376.8) and third league-wide in points per game (29.4).

At 38 years old, Kubiak has a little more experience under his belt but would still be a first-time head coach. That being said, he has Klint — the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach — and his two-time NFL head coach father, Gary, to lean on for advice and guidance. Those are invaluable resources and could help prevent an early flameout like other less experienced candidates have gone through.

Sean McDermott, former Bills HC

NFL: JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The Buffalo Bills are doing just fine without McDermott, but that doesn't mean he's not a great head coach. He saw sustained success with the team, including five consecutive AFC East titles, and could emerge this offseason as a potential candidate after a year away from the game. McDermott isn't going to turn Geno Smith into a Josh Allen-like talent, but he could mold a top passing rookie if Mougey takes advantage of a high draft pick in April.

It would be rather poetic if McDermott returned to the AFC East but with a rival team he could develop to get revenge on Buffalo. That's good motivation for anybody, and McDermott still has a good relationship with players he used to coach.

Brian Flores, Vikings DC

NFL: OCT 04 Dolphins at Vikings | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Flores is going to be at the top of every team's list this offseason. The Jets need to make sure they are the first phone call and, like their MetLife Stadium brothers in the Giants this past offseason, don't let him leave the facility once they've got him in town for an interview. Flores has the Vikings on top of the NFC North and boasting the league's best defense, something New York desperately needs if it wants to take a step in the right direction.

Flores has been more than deserving of another head coaching opportunity and it would be poetic to see him return to the AFC East for a shot at redemption after his first stint with the Miami Dolphins ended poorly. He, of all candidates, could definitely lure some high-profile free agents to the Big Apple from Minneapolis. The Vikings could lose EDGE Andrew Van Ginkel, safety Harrison Smith and linebacker Blake Cashman -- all prime targets for Flores if he departs for New York.