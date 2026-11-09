These 5 Jets just played their last game with New York before the trade deadline

The New York Jets have reached disaster-class status. They were just blown out in Kansas City for their fourth straight loss to fall to 2-7 on the year. They'd pick No. 6 overall if the regular season ended right now, and things can get even worse with one of the toughest remaining schedules on the horizon.

Given that the Jets are all but out of postseason contention, it makes sense for the team to sell off some veteran talent at the trade deadline in an effort to improve in 2027. No, that doesn't mean trading Garrett Wilson or even Geno Smith (who should probably be extended), but there's a good chance these five players just played their last game with New York ahead of the deadline.

CB Nahshon Wright

New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe the headline should be reworded a bit, because Nahshon Wright didn't play in Sunday's game. The Jets ruled him out before the team's Week 9 contest, and it's hard to believe they did this for any reason but ensuring that he'll be healthy before Tuesday's trade deadline. I mean, Wright has quite literally not played a single defensive snap this season, since signing a one-year deal in the offseason, so why should we believe he'll be with the team on Wednesday?

The Jets are set at corner with Brandon Stephens and Azareye'h Thomas both playing well, and that reality has resulted in Wright playing sparingly on special teams. If the Jets can get a late-round pick, and there's probably a good chance they can, given that he was a Pro Bowler last season, they'll almost certainly trade him.

EDGE Will McDonald IV

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like Will McDonald IV has been in trade talks for a few years now, yet the Jets have held onto him despite those constant rumors. Perhaps they do so again, but it feels like now would be a good time to move on. McDonald's playing time has seen a major dip this season, going from playing in 66 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last two seasons to just 48 percent this season entering Sunday's contest, despite Joseph Ossai missing significant time due to injury.

2027 is also McDonald's final year under contract, so given that decline in reps, are the Jets really going to pay him? They could keep him around as a depth option for next season, but he's never been an ideal fit in Aaron Glenn's system, and with his long-term future with the organization in doubt, now feels like the best time to capitalize on his value.

McDonald is only 27 years old and he's recorded eight or more sacks in two of his four NFL seasons. With the Chargers inexplicably unwilling to trade Khalil Mack, he could be one of the better edge rushers available, making it possible for the Jets to receive a Day Two pick in compensation. They shouldn't trade him just to trade him, but there could be an offer out there that's too good to pass on.

DT Harrison Phillips

New York Jets defensive lineman Harrison Phillips | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's never easy to trade a team captain, especially one who is still a useful player in the right situations defensively, but Harrison Phillips is one of the most obvious trade candidates on their roster. He's 30 years old, clearly regressing, and on an expiring contract, meaning that the odds of him being on the team next season are probably slim, even if he survives the deadline.

If Phillips can net the team a Day Three pick, moving on from him is a no-brainer. The Jets already have an internal replacement, Darrell Jackson Jr., ready to fill in for Phillips if and when he's dealt.

S Andre Cisco

New York Jets safety Andre Cisco | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of veterans on expiring contracts without much of a future with the Jets beyond this season, Andre Cisco is a very realistic trade candidate. He has a role on the Jets' defense, serving as their third safety behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton, and he's done well, particularly when it comes to stopping the run.

While Cisco is a solid option for the Jets to turn to, again, he probably won't be back in 2027. If the Jets can get anything for him, they should do so, especially with recent draft picks Malachi Moore and VJ Payne looking for opportunities to play.

RB Breece Hall

New York Jets running back Breece Hall | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know what the reports say. If the Jets are being truthful, there's no world in which he gets dealt by Tuesday's deadline. Maybe that's the likely outcome, but it's hard to believe that's going to happen for a couple of reasons. First, Hall's contract is structured in a way that makes him incredibly easy to trade, with the Jets taking on a minuscule cap hit of only $4 million next season if he's dealt. It's as if they signed him to his three-year extension with the intention of trading him soon after pen was put to paper.

Second, while Hall has missed time with injury, Braelon Allen has emerged as a legitimate RB1 for New York. Allen is younger, cheaper and has been more efficient and explosive than Hall when given a chance to play. Outside of Jonathan Taylor, who I'm less convinced will be traded by the day, Hall is the best running back on the market. If the Jets can get valuable draft pick compensation for him, I have my doubts that New York would actually keep him past the deadline.